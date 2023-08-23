 6 Best Vinyl Bars and Open Decks for Audiophiles in Miami | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Guides

6 Spots for Vinyl Fans and Audiophiles in Miami

Searching for hi-fi sounds around the Magic City? Here's where to start.
August 23, 2023
You too can get behind the decks at Technique Records.
You too can get behind the decks at Technique Records. Photo by Chris Hill
Share this:
Whether you like it or not, Miami is a vinyl town. Since Dante's HiFi opened in 2021, the city has gone vinyl-crazy, with record bars and open decks popping up in dozens of places around town. Thanks to this new wave of old media, anyone with deep pockets and time to dig for the deepest cuts can become a vinyl DJ. In that spirit, New Times has tabulated a few of the best places to hear hi-fi sounds and spin records.
click to enlarge
Dante's HiFi has quickly become a Wynwood hot spot.
Photo by World Red Eye

Dante's HiFi

519 NW 26th St., Miami
danteshifi.com
Opening in 2021, the tiny bar on the western fringes of Wynwood was Miami's first listening bar. Imported from Japan, the concept is simple: play great records on an incredible sound system. Backed by a fleet of Miami nightlife impresario, including Coyo Taco cofounder Sven Vogtland, the bar hired Philadelphia DJ Rich Medina as music director, and plenty of selectors from locals like CaroZilla and Rum & Coke to stars such as DJ Jazzy Jeff and Luke Vibert have come through. Genres range from soul, funk, and hip-hop to house and techno — it all depends on who's behind the decks. These days, be prepared to make a reservation. After opening, Dante's quickly became a Miami nightlife hot spot, and its egalitarian neighborhood-bar ambitions gave way to demand.

Etcetera at Panther Coffee Little Haiti

5934 NW Second Ave., Miami
305-677-3952
panthercoffee.com
Miami has a real lack of normal bars doing normal bar things like hosting trivia nights. So it's nice that Panther Coffee has stepped in to fill the void, turning their Little Haiti location into a cool little wine bar at night. One of its regular events is a monthly open-deck night called Etcetera, hosted by Agua Dulce and Las Nubes. Just bring your records and sign up in person, and you'll get 30 minutes to strut your stuff with whatever records you might have. Wanna play a mad jungle set with all the drum 'n' bass vinyl you brought back from a UK trip? Excellent. Got some jazzy cuts and sensual Sade to fit the wine bar vibe? Hell yeah, player. What if the only records you have are from your parents' boomer classic-rock collection? No problem. Who doesn't like Fleetwood Mac? The best set of the night will win a swag bag from a local record store. The next session takes place Friday, August 25, with events usually taking place toward the end of the month.
Jolene Sound Room opened in downtown Miami in May.
Jolene Sound Room photo

Jolene Sound Room

200 E. Flagler St., Miami
305-603-9818
jolenesoundroom.com
This brand-new downtown listening bar is the result of a massive Miami nightlife team-up between the owners of Club Space — David Sinopoli, Coloma Kaboomsky, and Davide Danese — and Elad Zvi and Gabe Orta of Bar Lab. The group took inspiration from Despacio, the club experience project created by James Murphy and 2manydjs that's become a fixture at music festivals. After debuting the concept in Brooklyn, the group opened the basement spot in Miami in May with a set from house legend Jellybean Benitez, and it's planning on using the space during this year's III Points to host satellite sets from Murphy, Black Loops, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, and Michelle Leshem. In the meantime, the bar has already brought in the likes of Byron the Aquarius, the Juan MacLean, Justin Strauss, and local fave Brother Dan, while DJ Ray holds down a residency slot.

Miami Sound Bar

123 SE Second Ave., Miami
786-809-0900
miamisound.bar
Based on Mexico City's Tokyo Music Bar, this downtown spot from Mexico-based Edo Kobayashi Group opened in 2022 to give Dante's a run for their money. The arrangement is similar: Come for great records played by peerless selectors on an excellent sound system from specialists McIntosh Laboratory. Reservations are recommended due to the bar's size, but walk-ins are welcome. The vibe is slightly less pretentious than its Wynwood counterpart. The programming is also fairly big on full-album listening sessions, which is a little more true to form for a traditional listening bar. Past selections have included records from Daft Punk, ABBA, the Notorious B.I.G., the Verve, Interpol, Willie Colón, and Arthur Russell.
click to enlarge
In addition to selling records, Technique hosts an open deck.
Photo by Chris Hill

Open Decks at Technique Records

880 NE 79th St., Miami
786-717-6622
techniquerecords.com
Everyone loves heading to Technique for all their vinyl digging needs, but did you know the Upper Eastside shop also runs open decks? The shop solicits signups occasionally on Instagram, and limited slots go fast, so be quick with the DM if you want to show off your selections. If you get the gig, be prepared for a warm and welcoming environment courtesy of the shop staff. There are no age or skill level restrictions, so whether you're an old pro or have never held a record, Technique is a great place to try out vinyl and a true judgment-free zone. Just make sure you have enough material to fill an hour.

Vinyl Time at Gramps

176 NW 24th St., Miami
855-732-8992
gramps.com
Gramps is one of the last vestiges of the older, weirder Wynwood, and its regular programming continues to be more interesting than other spots in the neighborhood. This summer, in addition to its Thursday drag night, Double Stubble, and the Tuesday Synth Battle, it's added Vinyl Time, an open deck happening every Wednesday. From 7 to 11 p.m., bring your records to the bar for a chance to spin. The event doesn't always happen on certain weeks, so check Gramps' Instagram for complete scheduling information.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Douglas Markowitz has covered art and music in South Florida for nearly a decade, with stories published by Resident Advisor, the Miami Herald, the Sun Sentinel, Artburst, Burnaway, and principally the Miami New Times, where he interned in 2017. In 2023 he was named a finalist for the Knight-Esserman Journalism Award. He is a University of North Florida graduate and former culture editor at the Phoenix New Times.
Contact: Douglas Markowitz

Trending

Lana Del Rey Announces Ten-City Tour With Stop in West Palm Beach

Concerts

Lana Del Rey Announces Ten-City Tour With Stop in West Palm Beach

By Douglas Markowitz
Red Bull Batalla Is a "Contemporary Coliseum" for Spanish-Language Freestyle Rappers

Local Music

Red Bull Batalla Is a "Contemporary Coliseum" for Spanish-Language Freestyle Rappers

By Tyler Francischine
The Beyhive Understood the Fashion Assignment for the Renaissance World Tour in Miami

Concerts

The Beyhive Understood the Fashion Assignment for the Renaissance World Tour in Miami

By Michele Eve Sandberg
The Renaissance World Tour Secures Beyoncé's Legacy-Act Status

Concerts

The Renaissance World Tour Secures Beyoncé's Legacy-Act Status

By Celia Almeida
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation