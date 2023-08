6 Spots for Vinyl Fans and Audiophiles in Miami

click to enlarge Dante's HiFi has quickly become a Wynwood hot spot. Photo by World Red Eye

Dante's HiFi 519 NW 26th St., Miami

danteshifi.com

Etcetera at Panther Coffee Little Haiti 5934 NW Second Ave., Miami

305-677-3952

panthercoffee.com

Jolene Sound Room opened in downtown Miami in May. Jolene Sound Room photo

Jolene Sound Room 200 E. Flagler St., Miami

305-603-9818

jolenesoundroom.com

Miami Sound Bar 123 SE Second Ave., Miami

786-809-0900

miamisound.bar

click to enlarge In addition to selling records, Technique hosts an open deck. Photo by Chris Hill

Open Decks at Technique Records 880 NE 79th St., Miami

786-717-6622

techniquerecords.com

Vinyl Time at Gramps 176 NW 24th St., Miami

855-732-8992

gramps.com

Whether you like it or not, Miami is a vinyl town. Since Dante's HiFi opened in 2021, the city has gone vinyl-crazy, with record bars and open decks popping up in dozens of places around town. Thanks to this new wave of old media, anyone with deep pockets and time to dig for the deepest cuts can become a vinyl DJ. In that spirit,has tabulated a few of the best places to hear hi-fi sounds and spin records.Opening in 2021, the tiny bar on the western fringes of Wynwood was Miami's first listening bar. Imported from Japan, the concept is simple: play great records on an incredible sound system. Backed by a fleet of Miami nightlife impresario, including Coyo Taco cofounder Sven Vogtland, the bar hired Philadelphia DJ Rich Medina as music director, and plenty of selectors from locals like CaroZilla and Rum & Coke to stars such as DJ Jazzy Jeff and Luke Vibert have come through. Genres range from soul, funk, and hip-hop to house and techno — it all depends on who's behind the decks. These days, be prepared to make a reservation . After opening, Dante's quickly became a Miami nightlife hot spot, and its egalitarian neighborhood-bar ambitions gave way to demand.Miami has a real lack of normal bars doing normal bar things like hosting trivia nights. So it's nice that Panther Coffee has stepped in to fill the void, turning their Little Haiti location into a cool little wine bar at night . One of its regular events is a monthly open-deck night called Etcetera , hosted by Agua Dulce and Las Nubes. Just bring your records and sign up in person, and you'll get 30 minutes to strut your stuff with whatever records you might have. Wanna play a mad jungle set with all the drum 'n' bass vinyl you brought back from a UK trip? Excellent. Got some jazzy cuts and sensual Sade to fit the wine bar vibe? Hell yeah, player. What if the only records you have are from your parents' boomer classic-rock collection? No problem. Who doesn't like Fleetwood Mac? The best set of the night will win a swag bag from a local record store. The next session takes place Friday, August 25, with events usually taking place toward the end of the month.This brand-new downtown listening bar is the result of a massive Miami nightlife team-up between the owners of Club Space — David Sinopoli, Coloma Kaboomsky, and Davide Danese — and Elad Zvi and Gabe Orta of Bar Lab. The group took inspiration from Despacio, the club experience project created by James Murphy and 2manydjs that's become a fixture at music festivals. After debuting the concept in Brooklyn, the group opened the basement spot in Miami in May with a set from house legend Jellybean Benitez, and it's planning on using the space during this year's III Points to host satellite sets from Murphy, Black Loops, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, and Michelle Leshem. In the meantime, the bar has already brought in the likes of Byron the Aquarius, the Juan MacLean, Justin Strauss, and local fave Brother Dan, while DJ Ray holds down a residency slot.Based on Mexico City's Tokyo Music Bar, this downtown spot from Mexico-based Edo Kobayashi Group opened in 2022 to give Dante's a run for their money. The arrangement is similar: Come for great records played by peerless selectors on an excellent sound system from specialists McIntosh Laboratory. Reservations are recommended due to the bar's size, but walk-ins are welcome. The vibe is slightly less pretentious than its Wynwood counterpart. The programming is also fairly big on full-album listening sessions, which is a little more true to form for a traditional listening bar. Past selections have included records from Daft Punk, ABBA, the Notorious B.I.G., the Verve, Interpol, Willie Colón, and Arthur Russell.Everyone loves heading to Technique for all their vinyl digging needs, but did you know the Upper Eastside shop also runs open decks? The shop solicits signups occasionally on Instagram , and limited slots go fast, so be quick with the DM if you want to show off your selections. If you get the gig, be prepared for a warm and welcoming environment courtesy of the shop staff. There are no age or skill level restrictions, so whether you're an old pro or have never held a record, Technique is a great place to try out vinyl and a true judgment-free zone. Just make sure you have enough material to fill an hour.Gramps is one of the last vestiges of the older, weirder Wynwood, and its regular programming continues to be more interesting than other spots in the neighborhood. This summer, in addition to its Thursday drag night, Double Stubble, and the Tuesday Synth Battle, it's added Vinyl Time, an open deck happening every Wednesday. From 7 to 11 p.m., bring your records to the bar for a chance to spin. The event doesn't always happen on certain weeks, so check Gramps' Instagram for complete scheduling information.