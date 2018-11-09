Ten Best Rap References to King of Diamonds

Miami's King of Diamonds has reportedly closed, and strippers and bottle girls now must find a new place to shake their moneymakers. The booty club was best known as a celebrity after-hours hangout; for its coveted Monday nights, where reality-TV star Blac Chyna got her start; and as arguably one of the best places for dinner and a show. Now that all of the money has been swept up and the poles are coming down, we're left with only fond memories, Instagram photos, and raunchy rap songs with shout-outs to KOD.

Here are ten of our favorite rap references to the dearly departed King of Diamonds:

Wale featuring Nicki Minaj and Juicy J, "Clappas." “Look, clappers to the front, all you niggas got the skumps/ Now she finna bust it loose, screaming rest in peace to Chuck/It's that DMV, we up at KOD.”

If you’re at a strip club that doesn't play "Clappas," leave. King of Diamonds played Wale’s booty-club anthem every Monday, signaling it was time to make it rain. Wale's teaming up with Nicki Minaj and Juicy J for this single was the ultimate icing on the cake and a true reason to make it clap for a dollar.

Gucci Mane, "Making Love to the Money." “I'ma show these hoes who the King of Shine is/Soon as I walk in the King of Diamonds.”

There’s no chance your cash, unlike your girlfriend, will wake up and say it doesn’t love you anymore, so Gucci Mane opts to make love to the money instead of strippers. The self-dubbed "King of Shine" is no stranger to the VIP section, but we can only imagine him taking stacks of cash to the club to throw on himself.

G-Eazy and Carnage, "Guala": “If they know me, they don't pay no fee./I'm the Weather Channel man at KOD.”

G-Eazy and Carnage teamed up on a smooth beat just to brag about how much "guala," or cash, they have. After hearing them repeat “guala” more than 50 times on the track, we can only hope they can back up their claims by making it rain. Miami weather is iffy.

Juicy J featuring $uicideboy$ and A$AP Rocky, "Freaky." “I'm grabbin' ass and titties./I'm leaving King of Diamonds./All them bitches leaving with me.”

Juicy J created another strip-club anthem with Freaky that describes every type of model or dancer you’d find in KOD. The bouncy beat prompts full splits and showers of dollar bills. He asks $uicideboy$ and A$AP Rocky to join him on a verse about throwing money and taking girls home. All we need to know is that it was consensual.

Fabolous, "Cuffin' Season." “You was in club LIV every Sunday, you was in KOD every Monday/Just like Lil Wayne said: LIV on Sundays, King of Diamonds Monday.”

Trust us, the best night to go to KOD was Monday. It was brimming with bottle specials, hot wings, hookahs, and plenty of girls who wouldn’t give you the time of day if it weren't their job. Fabolous raps the story about a girl he was into, but she was too busy being an Instagram model posting photos at LIV and KOD every week. We don’t blame her.

Denzel Curry, "Denny Cascade." "Tell me what you niggas know 'bout niggas like me./Roll in KOD while on LSD.”

Stealing someone’s girl and rolling up to KOD while on LSD sounds like a great night. Miami native Denzel Curry has obviously spent his share of time in the strip club. Instead of pouring bottles on models, making it rain on the poles, and standing on couches, he switches it up with a smoother vibe, telling the story of an LSD-filled night at the club. We can only imagine what that trip was like.

Kendrick Lamar featuring Bilal, Anna Wise, and Snoop Dogg, "Institutionalized." “It's a recession, then why the fuck he at King of Diamonds? No more livin' poor, meet my four-four.”

Ever known someone who never has money but is blowing cash at the club? Kendrick Lamar calls those suckers out. Living paycheck-to-paycheck isn’t ideal, so a question that really needs to be answered is: If there's a recession, why is anyone spending money at KOD?

Kirko Bangz featuring Chris Brown, "That Pole (Remix)." “Say she in King of Diamonds Monday./Ain't scared to get that money./And back in church by Sunday.”

Kirko Bangz slows things down for a guitar-based single that requires a languid pole dance. His gentle voice tells the story of one his girlfriends, a stripper in love with the pole. Although she dances Mondays at KOD, she’s a college girl who loves her man and makes sure to go to church every Sunday.

T-Pain featuring Trey Songz and Juicy J, "Bad Bitches Link Up." “LIV on Sunday, King of Diamonds Monday./They not goin' in no club unless they comin' out with that money.”

Only bad bitches link up at King of Diamonds. The king of Auto-Tune, T-Pain, tapped Trey Songz and Juicy J for a club banger that makes you want to shake your ass. The bass line hits harder than the “insufficient funds” notice from your bank after you spend all your money on a girl who didn’t give you her real name.

Drake, "10 Bands." “All my watches always timeless, you can keep the diamonds./Treatin' Diamonds of Atlanta like it's King of Diamonds.”

Drake loves strip clubs. He loves them so much he opened one in Houston. And getting shoulder rubs on the second floor of Tootsie's, he shows the Miami club plenty of love, but it will never be King of Diamonds. Although there’s a rivalry between KOD and the Georgia club Diamonds of Atlanta, Drake’s obsession hasn’t changed.