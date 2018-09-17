Support Afrobeta's Film About Its First Trip to Cuba, Birthright?!

Like many first generation Americans of Cuban descent, married couple and musical duo Afrobeta, Christina "Cuci" Amador and Tony Smurphio, were taught that Cuba was not on their travel agenda. After being exiled from their homeland in the '50s, their parents, like many others, never returned, It was a sort of "fuck you" to the late Castro and his crew.

But Amador and Smurphio are from a different generation. They wanted to know more about their heritage, so Amador co-directed a flick with filmmaker Jayme Gershen about their first trip to la patria. It's called Birthright?!. In order to finish the film though, the two launched a crowdsourcing campaign through the site Seed & Spark. Afrobeta needs your help, and the band is offering some serious rewards.

But more on that later.