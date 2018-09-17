 


Afrobeta in a sugarcane field in Artemisa, Cuba.
Photo by Jayme Gershen
Photo by Jayme Gershen

Support Afrobeta's Film About Its First Trip to Cuba, Birthright?!

Liz Tracy | September 17, 2018 | 9:21am
AA

Like many first generation Americans of Cuban descent, married couple and musical duo Afrobeta, Christina "Cuci" Amador and Tony Smurphio, were taught that Cuba was not on their travel agenda. After being exiled from their homeland in the '50s, their parents, like many others, never returned, It was a sort of "fuck you" to the late Castro and his crew.

But Amador and Smurphio are from a different generation. They wanted to know more about their heritage, so Amador co-directed a flick with filmmaker Jayme Gershen about their first trip to la patria. It's called Birthright?!. In order to finish the film though, the two launched a crowdsourcing campaign through the site Seed & Spark. Afrobeta needs your help, and the band is offering some serious rewards.

But more on that later.

The film will show many Cuban perspectives — those of the exiled, the next generation, and those who live in Cuba today. Amador guarantees it will entertain and calls it "sweaty, funny. and tropically surreal." The duo was invited to play a show in Cuba, but ended up also making music randomly in the streets. "The joyous moments of connecting with locals are bittersweet, as Afrobeta is forced to confront the reality of their parents’ troubled emotional past," the film description dramatically announces.

Seed & Spark is a fundraising platform for filmmakers. There are rallies to raise funds to support storytelling endeavors around a theme. The Birthright?! crew is under the umbrella "Hometown Heroes," which are narrative or documentary features that will spend at least 75 percent of their funds on local talent and related stuff. Those who raise the most money get mad moola and the opportunity to work with actors, writers, directors, and producers Jay and Mark Duplass, known as Duplass Brothers Productions.

The fundraising starts today and ends October 17. Afrobeta informs us that, "Historically, projects that do not raise 30 percent in funding in the first three days fail." So, if you want to support them, do it today. "If we meet 80 percent of our goal and gain 1,000 followers on the platform... we will be eligible to win," she says.

Now, the rewards.

  • Five bones gets you ¡Ñooo Que Barato!, a social media shout out and exclusive updates.
  • You got twenty dollars? You're gifted Croquetica, the unreleased soundtrack songs from the film and some rare Afrobeta tunes.
  • Down to donate $50? That'll land you Jupiña, a link to stream the movie, and a super big Miami gracias on social media.
  • For $75, you score two tickets to see Afrobeta play with Juana Molina next week, hosted by the Rhythm Foundation.
  • One hundred dollars burning a hole in your pocket? Pop open an Iron Beer and read a copy of Afrobeta's digital zine Cómo Fue that gives a behind-the-scenes view of the film.
  • For $500, you experience a workshop or studio visit with Afrobeta, or a photo shoot with director Gershen. You can probably do a glamour shots style set up for that much money. Worth asking.

The list goes on, but you get the idea. Click here to support their uniquely Miami endeavor on the Seed & Spark page. Dale!

 
Liz Tracy has her master’s degree in religion from Florida State University. She has written for publications such as Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, and Ocean Drive. Liz spent three years as New Times Broward-Palm Beach’s music editor and is currently the managing editor at Tom Tom Magazine.

