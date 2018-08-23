The Ten Best Recent Music Videos Shot in Miami

Biscayne Bay, boats, and bottles are the three b's musicians use when filming videos in Miami. And though we've seen that formula time and time again, we can't deny the beauty the Magic City provides as a backdrop, regardless of how worn the Miami might may be. This list of the city's best music videos inevitably features those kinds of works, but we also aim to shine a light on those that highlight other corners of the 305, such as the Everglades and Little Haiti.

1. Drake, "God's Plan." If you weren't a Drake fan before, chances are the video for "God's Plan" turned you into one. And no matter how many times you watch the Miami-made video, you're bound to ugly-cry in the best way possible. The emotional video directed by Karena Evans, dubbed Best Music Video by New Times (though snubbed at the VMAs), captures Drake generously spreading the wealth around town. Instead of using the $966,631.90 his label budgeted on fancy whips and CGI for a flashy video, he used the money to make a lot of Miamians happy. From giving a student a $50,000 scholarship to the University of Miami, to buying everyone in Sabor Tropical Supermarket groceries, to sneaking up behind unsuspecting citizens and surprising them with stacks of cash, Drake displayed a kindness that makes you damn proud to be a resident of the Magic City.

2. Dua Lipa, "New Rules." Before you even think about picking up the phone when an ex calls, stop, drop, and hit play on this video for Dua Lipa's pop hit, "New Rules." In this empowering video shot at the Confidante in Miami Beach, Lipa's fierce-ass femsquad helps her avoid doing the unthinkable. The colorful video includes choreographed moves, flamingos, and Lipa walking on water. She sings, "One: Don't pick up the phone/You know he's only callin' 'cause he's drunk and alone/Two: Don't let him in/You'll have to kick him out again/Three: Don't be his friend/You know you're gonna wake up in his bed in the morning/And if you're under him, you ain't gettin' over him." Follow Lipa's rules in this breakup anthem before you do something you'll regret.