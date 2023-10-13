Nu Deco Ensemble Goes Viral With Outkast Cover

Millions learned about one of Miami's best-kept secrets this week when a clip of Nu Deco Ensemble went viral on Instagram and TikTok. The orchestra's performance of Outkast's "SpottieOttieDopaliscious," from a larger suite featuring some of the duo's most iconic songs, was shared by several hip-hop fan pages on social media over the past few days, garnering new attention for the local ensemble.
For the uninitiated, Nu Deco Ensemble has been merging contemporary and classical compositions in Miami since 2015. Its concerts typically comprise original pieces by composer Sam Hyken; live collaborations with artists spanning genres from hip-hop to jazz, classic rock, indie, and beyond; and suites reimagining the work of contemporary artists.
Now in its ninth season, the orchestra's past collaborators have included acts as musically diverse as Wyclef Jean, Kishi Bashi, Danay Suarez, Macy Gray, Ben Folds, and Monsieur Periné. Through his suites, Hyken has reimagined the work of artists, including Daft Punk, Curtis Mayfield, Bill Withers, Kraftwerk, Marvin Gaye, Radiohead, and Pink Floyd. Hyken also joined Bad Bunny on stage at the 2019 Latin Grammys to perform his "Bad Bunny Overture" with the Puerto Rican superstar.
This summer, Nu Deco released Duende, its major label debut. The six-track EP includes orchestral takes on "Me Porto Bonito" by Bad Bunny, "La Fama" by Rosalía featuring the Weeknd, and two Radiohead covers alongside "Black Elk Peak," an original Nu Deco Ensemble composition.
The ensemble premiered its "Outkast Suite" at the Light Box at Goldman Warehouse in Wynwood in May 2018 during a concert featuring Luke James as the guest collaborator. It was released online two years later in tribute to the 20th anniversary of the legendary hip-hop duo's Stankonia album.
Seeing Nu Deco's take on "SpottieOttieDopaliscious" getting newfound attention five years after its initial release — not to mention 25 years after the release of Aquemini — has been surprising to the organization's co-artistic director and conductor, Jacomo Bairos.
"It goes to show you that you never know when something's gonna hit," he tells New Times. His philosophy is to "just put out the work, keep doing it, keep doing different things, and then just kind of see where it goes."
For Bairos, the sudden spike in interest validates Nu Deco's founding principles. "It kind of all funnels back into the idea that the orchestra is this ultimate vehicle for connection. The orchestra is the space for everyone. It's for everybody in our community. It's not for any one person or any one genre or any one musical style. It's for everybody."
The buzz could not be more perfectly timed, as Nu Deco's ninth season kicks off October 21 with a show at New World Center with guests Tank and the Bangas and Aaron Parks. Other collaborators this season include indie-pop group Lucius, St. Paul & the Broken Bones, and returning guest Emily King.
For those looking to stream Nu Deco's "Outkast Suite," a studio recording is also available on its self-titled 2019 album.
Nu Deco Ensemble. With Tank & the Bangas and Aaron Parks. 8 p.m. Saturday, October 21, at New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach; nu-deco.org. Tickets cost $40 to $115.