Nu Deco Ensemble Announces Move to the Citadel and High-Profile Collaborations

Miami's genre-bending orchestra Nu Deco Ensemble today announced details for its fifth season, including a big move and high-profile musical collaborations.

After four seasons at Wynwood's Light Box at Goldman Warehouse by Miami Light Project, Nu Deco is moving to a new home at the Citadel, where the ensemble will play inside another black-box theater at the Little Haiti food hall. As a nod to the rich cultural history of the new setting, Nu Deco's fifth season will kick off with a two-night collaboration with Wyclef Jean October 11 and 12.

Additional guests this season include the New Orleans indie ensemble Hurray for the Riff Raff, pianist and composer Pascal Le Boeuf, and Maroon 5 keyboardist and singer PJ Morton; others will be announced at later dates. The ensemble will also return to the Adrienne Arsht Center, the New World Center, and the North Beach Bandshell for special performances throughout the season. Inaugural performances are slated for the South Beach Wine & Food Festival and the Boca Festival of the Arts.

Nu Deco is perhaps best known for its orchestral reimaginings of the music of contemporary artists. Past suites by composer Sam Hyken have reinterpreted the music of Daft Punk, Kraftwerk, Outkast, and Queen. This year's symphonic suites will reinterpret the music of Marvin Gaye, James Brown, Fleetwood Mac, Earth Wind and Fire, and Radiohead.

The ensemble will also reprise some of its popular suites on a studio album due out this fall. Nu Deco teamed up with veteran collaborators Kishi Bashi and Danay Suarez, as well as Miami's Spam Allstars, for the recordings.

In addition to news of its new home, forthcoming album, and season-five projects, Nu Deco also announced today it will launch a youth orchestra — Nu Deco NXT — in the early fall. Looks like the 2019-20 season is shaping up to be a busy one for Miami's genre-defying ensemble.

Nu Deco Ensemble. Performances October 11 and 12, November 9, and December 12, 2019, and January 24 and 25, March 13 and 14, and May 2, 15, and 16, 2020. nu-deco.org.