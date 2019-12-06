Kanye West to Debut New Opera Mary in Miami During Art Basel Finale

Every carefully considered Art Basel plan and personalized schedule has been put through the proverbial blender thanks to Kanye West. It was announced Thursday evening that Ye's second opera, Mary, will debut at the Miami Marine Stadium on Sunday, December 8.

The news of West's new live project spread last night after he posted a tweet offering little more than a ticket link and a sparse, cryptic flyer. What we do know, other than the date and location, is that Mary will be directed by Italian performance artist Vanessa Beecroft and have accompaniment from his Sunday Service choir. The Bible verse of Luke 1:30-31 was also attached to the poster displayed in the tweet.

Mary follows the release of West’s latest album, October's Jesus Is King, which documents Ye’s renewed commitment and energized embrace of Christianity.

The rapper detailed his recent epiphany during an appearance on David Letterman’s Netflix series, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.

"It's just an idea we had to open up our hearts to make music that we felt was as pure and as positive as possible and just do it for an hour every Sunday, and have something where people can just come together and feel good with their families,” West said.

Mary will be West's second opera and follows closely on the heels of his first, Nebuchadnezzar, which debuted at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles last month.

It appears that Mary is being staged with the help of Miami music festival III Points, which hosted an Art Basel event Thursday night featuring Grimes, Sophie, and Nina Kraviz. III Points cofounder David Sinopoli reposted West’s tweet on his Instagram account with the caption “Proud to be part of this” late Thursday. Sinopoli's Instagram bio is currently hosting a link to the online event page for Mary, the URL of which reads in part "kanyewestoperabaseliiip."

A last-minute extravaganza is nothing new for West. It will be interesting to see how the “sin-free” nature of his Sunday gospel will fare during the so-called Vice City's most decadent week of the year.

Mary: A Kanye West Opera. 1:30 p.m. Sunday, December 8, at Miami Marine Stadium, 2501 Rickenbacker Cswy.; marinestadium.org. Tickets cost $224 via showclix.com.