The number of women actively participating in dance music as DJs, producers, and event organizers still pales in comparison to that of men, but the past few years have signaled an increase in the visibility of women who've fought long and hard for a seat at the table. Signs of progress include seeing three women-led projects nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Album at this year's Grammy Awards. And when the International Music Summit released its business report in Ibiza this year, techno powerhouses Nina Kraviz, Amelie Lens, and Charlotte de Witte led in the number of festival bookings per year.

But there are still plenty of inroads left to be made, such as larger numbers of women performing at festivals and better representation of LGBTQ+ musicians and artists of color.

If you're looking to witness that women are leading the dance music pack, Bio-Haque at the RC Cola Plant this December 5 promises to be the perfect poison. Produced by the synth-pop act Grimes, the event seems to be an extension of her recent interest in artificial intelligence and human impact on the environment. Her recent singles "We Appreciate Power" and "Violence" touch on those topics and, according to Grimes, will be part of her upcoming concept album, Miss_Anthropocene.

Whether Grimes' appearance will be a live performance or a DJ set remains unclear. But organizer III Points says to expect a new kind of performance by the Canadian singer that will preview her work to come in 2020. The event announcement is equally cryptic, calling Bio-Haque "a place where the well-proven anti-aging properties of raving have been distilled into the most potent experience available on the market today." So expect a rave component.

Also on the bill are the aforementioned festival queen Kraviz and the boundary-pushing Sophie. Kravis has performed in Miami numerous times — mainly in cavernous nightclubs — so it will be interesting to see her in an open-air setting such as the RC Cola Plant. Sophie, on the other hand, has played in Miami only a handful of times, but this will be her fourth local appearance this year after sets at Ultra Music Festival and the Institute of Contemporary Art. The Scottish producer's sound can range from highly abrasive to so sugary sweet that listeners might expect their teeth to rot.

The event is part of III Points' seventh-annual concert series during Miami Art Week, coinciding with Art Basel Miami Beach. Previous editions have presented performances by James Blake, Kendrick Lamar, Björk, FKA Twigs, and Flying Lotus.

Bio-Haque. With Grimes, Nina Kraviz, and Sophie. 9 p.m. Thursday, December 5, at RC Cola Plant, 550 NW 24th St., Miami. Tickets cost $25 to $45 via showclix.com.