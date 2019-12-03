Grimes Kicks Off Her Anthropocene Era With Bio-Haque

For many card-carrying members of Gen Z — myself included — Grimes' music served as a weird, wonderful indoctrination into the world of electronic indie pop. Visions, her breakthrough 2012 album recorded entirely on GarageBand in the span of three weeks, loudly announced her intentions to take familiar genre trappings and remold them in her own idiosyncratic image. Seven years, several records, and multiple controversies later, she's doing it all over again in the lead up to her new album Miss Anthropocene. Luckily for Miami, she'll be sharing her very first concert performance in support of the record with the city on Thursday, December 5, with support from fellow female electronic powerhouses Sophie and Nina Kraviz.

Claire Boucher started creating music under the moniker Grimes in 2007. Citing the likes of David Bowie, Bikini Kill, and Michael Jackson as some of the artists who inspired her own music, she began uploading demo recordings for free onto MySpace. Her early works later congealed into her first LP, 2010's Geidi Primes. Having honed her abilities in Montreal’s underground experimental scene, Grimes' mixture of bedroom pop, dubstep, and 1990s R&B on Geidi Primes set the standard for experimentation that'd come to define her musical career.

Although Visions singles "Oblivion" and "Genesis" helped propel her to the forefront of indie music, the 2015 album Art Angels saw Grimes move in a more consciously "pop" direction, prompting many listeners to strip away her "underground" title.

Boucher has claimed that her music as Grimes is genre-less. Given her iconoclastic approach to her work — in addition to recording and producing her music, she also illustrates her own album covers — it makes sense that she'd shirk attempts at pigeonholing her project.

Thursday's show will mark Grimes' first full-fledged concert in several years. Officially announced on October 2, Bio-Haque promises to be "a place where the well-proven anti-aging properties of raving have been distilled into the most potent experience available on the market today.” However, all of the excitement surrounding her return to the stage has come with major backlash.

On November 22, Grimes appeared on Sean Carrol’s Mindscape podcast, where she spoke about AI and how it would eventually take over the music industry. “I feel like we’re in the end of art, human art,'' she said, sparking an online debate with musicians Zola Jesus and Holly Herdon.

Grimes is no stranger to controversy, lest we forget her 2013 Boiler Room set in Ibiza, the $420 Tesla stock incident, or the infamous and ill-fated Azealia Banks collaboration.

Building on her comments regarding AI, Grimes also stated that “live music is going to be obsolete soon.” (Which is ironic, considering Bio-Haque was only announced a month earlier.) Zola Jesus responded in kind by calling her the “voice of silicon fascist privilege” — alluding to her current boyfriend, tech-giant and embodiment of cringe Elon Musk — and contending she's become disconnected due to her increased popularity and immersion into the world of tech-oriented capitalism.

While Zola Jesus raises valid points that aren't helped by Boucher's deliberate vagueness on where she views herself within the music industry — likely wanting to retain the indie connotations she was originally associated with while producing more mainstream adjacent music — this does not mean that Grimes has necessarily fallen into a purely money driven career.

Even with her rise in visibility over the years and shift into the mainstream, it can't be forgotten that Grimes and Claire Boucher are ultimately two separate entities. Objectively, there are a lot of factors that come into play when choosing which artists to support, ranging from political views to their artistic aesthetic and presentation. While the points made by Zola Jesus on her Twitter threads are thought provoking, it's ultimately up to individual fans to decide where they lie. After all, art is subjective.

It's inarguable that Grimes has worked hard to cultivate the praise and popularity she currently enjoys. Through her acclaimed discography, public remarks, and many collaborations with prominent entities like Apple and Netflix, Grimes has gained recognition beyond her music. All the while, regardless of what critics might say, she's ultimately remained the same: eminently unpredictable. There's no reason to believe that Bio-Haque or Miss Anthropocene — her fifth studio album due for release in February 2020 — will be any less notable than anything Grimes has shared thus far.

Bio-Haque. With Grimes, Nina Kraviz, and Sophie. 9 p.m. Thursday, December 5, at RC Cola Plant, 550 NW 24th St., Miami. Tickets cost $30 to $70 via showclix.com.