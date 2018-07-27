Girls Make Beats Summer Tour 2018 Coming to Miami

For the past six years, Miami native Tiffany Miranda's local nonprofit organization, Girls Makes Beats (GMB), has trained and offered internships to 8- to 17-year-olds in music production, DJing, and audio engineering. Miranda has engineered for some of the biggest names in the game, from French Montana, Rick Ross, T.I., and DJ Khaled to Fat Joe. This summer, GMB is partnering with SAE Institute for a multi-city outreach tour at the school's campuses across the country. It offers young girls a five-day crash course on music production, DJ'ing, and audio engineering followed by a chance to perform and show off their new skills in front of an audience. This August, the tour is making its way to Miami to offer young girls the opportunity of a lifetime.

"I was probably close to 16 the first time I was exposed to any of the audio engineering programs and equipment. That was the age I was when I made my first beat," Miranda reminisces. She started out as a singer and was offered her first recording contract at age 15. She decided to get into audio engineering and music production to take creative control of her music.

When she turned 18, she started saving money to build a home studio. Eventually, she completed it and rented it out. "I also did internships because I wanted to attract a higher clientele list," she says. "Through my internship process, I found it was very male-dominated. There were a ton of challenges I faced just trying to get my foot in the door as a female audio engineer." Miranda adds, "That's what ultimately led me to create Girls Make Beats." The idea, she explains, was to expose girls to something they didn't see contemporaries doing and to provide a comfortable, diverse environment.