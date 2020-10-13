 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
| Music News |

DJ Erick Morillo's Death Ruled Accidental by Medical Examiner

Alexi C. Cardona | October 13, 2020 | 12:23pm
Erick Morillo was found dead in his Miami Beach home on the morning of September 1.
Erick Morillo was found dead in his Miami Beach home on the morning of September 1.
Photo by George Martinez
AA

A preliminary report from the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner Department says the death of Erick Morillo, the international house DJ found dead in his Miami Beach home last month, was an accident.

The report, which was obtained this morning by New Times, says Morillo died of "acute ketamine toxicity" and lists MDMA and cocaine use as a contributing cause of death. The final autopsy report is expected to be released within the next two weeks.

Miami Beach police officers were dispatched to Morillo's home on La Gorce Drive around 10:45 a.m. on September 1. Someone in Morillo's circle, whose name and relationship are redacted in police reports, went to Morillo's home to check on him after not hearing from the DJ for several days.

Related Stories

The person called 911 after finding Morillo "unresponsive" in his bed, according to a Miami Beach Police Department incident report. The person told police they had last seen Morillo the night of August 28 and that Morillo was known to be "reclusive in his room for days at a time," the report says. The person tried reaching Morillo by phone several times and became worried.

Morillo made news over the summer when he was arrested on a sexual battery charge on August 6. According to Miami Beach police, a woman accused him of raping her last December. Court records show Morillo had pleaded not guilty.

Morillo, also a record label owner and music producer, was born in New York and grew up in Colombia and New Jersey. He started DJing as a teen and eventually became among the highest-paid DJs in the world. Morillo was most popular for the international dance hit "I Like to Move It," which topped charts on several continents and appeared in Dreamworks' Madagascar movies.

The medical examiner's report is embedded below:

2020-5683_VOD.pdf
 
Alexi C. Cardona is a staff writer at Miami New Times. A Hialeah native, she's happy to be back home writing about Miami's craziness after four years working for Naples Daily News.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.