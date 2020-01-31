The Five Best Concerts in Miami This Weekend

Vewtopia Music Festival. With Cardi B, Migos, DJ Khaled, Chris Brown, Megan Thee Stallion, Gunna, and others. All eyes will be on Miami this weekend when Super Bowl LIV touches down Sunday, February 2, but it’s not just the big game that has the city abuzz. The next few days will challenge the likes of Miami Music Week and Art Basel Miami Beach for the title of most entertainment-filled weekend of the year, as myriad concerts, music festivals, and exhibits draw an array of artists to the Magic City. Two of this weekend's major Super Bowl-related events — SuperFest Miami Live and Vewtopia Music Festival — recently joined forces and will share space right in the shadow of Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Read Aaliyah Pasol's article about both events, "SuperFest and Vewtopia Stage a Super Bowl Gathering for Locals." Vewtopia Music Festival. Friday, January 31, and Saturday, February 1, at 19261 NW 27th Ave., Miami Gardens; vewtopia.com. Tickets start at $149. And SuperFest Miami Live. Through Monday, February 3, at 19261 NW 27th Ave., Miami Gardens; superfestmiami.com. Admission is free to certain areas; tickets start at $25.

EXPAND Lil Wayne closed out the 2020 EA Sports Bowl with a special surprise set. Getty Images for EA Sports Bowl at Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

Lil Wayne. There's something special about seeing a superstar perform in an intimate setting. Fortunately, hospitality group sbe and music streaming platform TIDAL are offering precisely that sort of show this Super Bowl weekend when they'll be hosting Lil Wayne for a live show at the Delano Hotel. Besides being a longtime resident of the 305 and of the most consistently clever wordsmiths in the rap game, Weezy just put out a new project, Funeral, today. If you're hoping to be one of the first people to hear this new material live, don't sleep on this show. 8 p.m., Friday, January 31, at Delano South Beach, 1685 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-2000, tixr.com. Tickets between $75 and $5,160.

Kanye West's Sunday Service performance at Coachella 2019. Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images

Kanye West Presents Sunday Service. Nowadays, Kanye West seems less like an iconic musician and more like a stylish itinerant preacher with an overgrown flock. Despite the hostile reviews that greeted his last album — the gospel record Jesus Is King — Yeezy is still hell-bent (or heaven-bent?) on doing the whole Christian thing. Since last year, he's been touring his church-inspired Sunday Service concerts across the nation, and now, after presenting his opera Mary in Miami during Art Basel, he's staging his return to the Magic City. On Sunday, February 2 — you know, Super Bowl Sunday — West will bring his Sunday Service show to the FPL Solar Amphitheater, the venue formerly known as Bayfront Park Amphitheater. That's right: The Church of Kanye and America's other church, football, are coming together like a deadly collision on Biscayne Boulevard. Read the full article by Douglas Markowitz, "Kanye West Announces Super Bowl Sunday Service Performance in Miami." 11 a.m. Sunday, February 2, at FPL Solar Amphitheater, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-358-7550; bayfrontparkmiami.com. Tickets cost $20 to $100 via livenation.com.

DaBaby Photo by Spicy Rico

DaBaby. DaBaby seems to be doing his damndest to be crowned the king of Miami. By the time January is over, the North Carolina rapper will have (presumably) performed at six Super Bowl LIV concerts in three days. If DaBaby pulls off this herculean feat, he will have at the very least earned his place as the King of Super Bowl LIV weekend. He may not be the obvious heir apparent to join the likes of Uncle Luke and Rick Ross in the pantheon of Miami hip-hop royalty, but we commend the hustle. Read Angel Melendez's full take on DaBaby in the Magic City, "DaBaby, King of Headlines and Super Bowl LIV." 11 p.m. Saturday, February 1, at Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-538-2424; storymiami.com. Tickets cost $100 to $15,000.

Diplo has been in the Halloween spirit since the summer. Courtesy of Life in Color

Shaq's Fun House: With Pitbull, Diddy, Tiësto, Diplo, DaBaby, and others. Shaq is back! The former Miami Heat player is back in the Magic City for the big game, and he's bringing Diddy, Pitbull, Tiësto, DaBaby, and others to his very own festival. It's called Shaq's Fun House. That's two words: Fun. House. Got it? There'll be food from local vendors such as Coyo Taco and Knaus Berry Farm, an open bar, and tons of carnival games and rides in addition to a lineup of Billboard chart-toppers. Nightclub attire is required. Also, the proceeds from this event will be donated to those who lost loved ones when Kobe Bryant's helicopter crashed and to the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Foundation. Read all of Douglas Markowitz and Olivia McAuley's "The 15 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week." 9 p.m. Friday, January 31, at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; shaqsfunhouse.com. Tickets cost $349.99. Sold Out.