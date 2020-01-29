The 15 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday, January 30

If your friend's advice about your latest romantic woes isn't cutting it, head to Tarot & Tonics at the Viet-Cajun restaurant Phuc Yea. Confer with spirit success specialist Jenna G to gain inner wisdom on all the quandaries in your life while sipping crystal-infused spiritual tonics such as Rose Quartz Crystal Punch to get both enlightened and lit. Each ticket includes a reading and a certified mystical cocktail. 7 p.m. Thursday at Phuc Yea, 7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; phucyea.com. Tickets cost $22 via eventbrite.com.

Miami is abuzz with Super Bowl antics this week while the countdown ticks toward Super Bowl LIV. Super Fan Fest will offer 80,000 square feet of football fandom activities and might be packed with more action than the big game itself. Featuring a beer garden, an authentic tailgating experience, DJ sets, live music at the AT&T Elevate Main Stage, massive LED screens, and plenty of other activities, the free event is the place to be in the runup to the main attraction. Think you can do better than the pros? Head to the flag football field and wave to your fans on the bleachers. 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday at the Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; wynwood-marketplace.com. Admission is free.



Ordinary Americans: See Thursday. Photo by George Schiavone

Chronicling Gertrude Berg's fight to keep her groundbreaking sitcom The Goldbergs on the air in the face of anti-Semitism and McCarthyism in the 1950s, Ordinary Americans examines the extraordinary lengths to which the pioneer went to save her show and career. From playwright Joseph McDonough, this poignant work based on real events will run until mid-February. 8 p.m. Thursday through February 16 at GableStage, 1200 Anastasia Ave., Suite 230, Coral Gables; 305-445-1119. Tickets cost $50 via gablestage.org.

Friday, January 31

Shaq is back! The former Miami Heat player is back in the Magic City for the big game, and he's bringing Diddy, Pitbull, Tiësto, DaBaby, and others to his very own festival. It's called Shaq's Fun House. That's two words: Fun. House. Got it? There'll be food from local vendors such as Coyo Taco and Knaus Berry Farm, an open bar, and tons of carnival games and rides in addition to a lineup of Billboard chart-toppers. Nightclub attire is required. 9 p.m. Friday at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; shaqsfunhouse.com. Tickets cost $349.99 via shaqsfunhouse.com/tickets.

Les Misérables: See Friday. Photo courtesy of Amazon Studios

No, Coral Gables Art Cinema is not showing the movie version of the musical adaptation of the Victor Hugo novel. Think of this Les Misérables as an update of that classic text for a contemporary France still beset by the same social ills. Taking place in the same suburban Paris milieu as the book, director Ladj Ly's original cinematic story follows a squad of cops through a gritty underworld straight out of The Wire. The film won the Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival and is up for an Oscar for best international feature film. Friday, January 31, through Thursday, February 6, at 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 786-385-9689; gablescinema.com. Tickets cost $15 via gablescinema.com.

Going out on Super Bowl weekend means effectively taking your life into your own hands. The smart move might be to skip town and shack up in a hotel somewhere far up the coast. But for the brave (or foolish), there's always the clubland refuge of Space. This week, it'll present what are sure to be mad decent ten-hour back-to-back sets by Diplo and Carnage. An anointed EDM king and the head of the record label Mad Decent (get it now?), Diplo will surely tote a hefty bag of tricks, and the addition of Carnage all but guarantees that, well, carnage will ensue. Are you up for this multihour gauntlet? 11 p.m. Friday at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-357-6456; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $10 to $70 via eventbrite.com.

Saturday, February 1

Regatta Park in Coconut Grove will host the next big outdoor market event this weekend — the Last Bite — brought to you by the creators of the Miami Flea. Powered by boutique Wynwood-based brewery Veza Sur, the one-day market sits side-by-side with the best of Miami's eateries, including Meraki, Azucar Ice Cream Company, 222 Taco among many others. Head to the family-friendly event to explore artisan creations at more than 15 pop-up shops, jam to live music, and bask in Miami's cooler weather while it lasts. 5 p.m. Saturday in Regatta Park, 3500 Pan American Dr., Coconut Grove. Admission is free.

Like Football? Cars? Live music? There's a bit of everything for everyone thanks to Miami's coolest uncle. Uncle Luke's Super Bowl Experience will kick things off with a car and donk show. Catch a parade of customized rides beginning at 11 a.m. Then head to one of several stages to soak up a wide variety of music and live performances. Once the sun sets, the event will transform into a nightclub-like extravaganza, including the island-themed Club Strawberries, featuring King Waggy Tee, who will play all reggae tunes; the Grown Folks Club, with sounds by the Amazing Chico; the Players Club, boasting a cigar lounge; and the Main Stage & Club, hosted by the main man himself, Uncle Luke. He'll be joined by DJ Nasty on the ones and twos, as well as live music by Too Short, Juvenile, Scarface, JT Money, and other acts. The extravaganza will offer more than 15 hours of music, food, and fun. The daytime party and car show begin at 11 a.m. and the evening festivities begin at 9 p.m. Saturday at the Red Garden, 12351 NW Seventh Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $35 to $500 via linktr.ee/UncleLukeSuperBowlExperience.

T&T TV Super Saturday Night: See Saturday. Photo by Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Lady Gaga is no stranger to the Super Bowl: She headlined the halftime show at the big game in 2017. Now she's set to play a smaller stage linked to the big game — AT&T TV Super Saturday Night — held this year at Meridian on Watson Island. At $375 a pop, tickets aren't exactly cheap, but if you've never seen Mother Monster and are jonesing for the chance to hear "Bad Romance" live, it's as good a chance as they come. Plus, the show will be broadcast on twitter.com/ItsOnATT. 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Meridian, 950 MacArthur Cswy., Miami; findmeridian.com. Tickets cost $375 via ticketmaster.com.

Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson has had quite a life. In addition to being arguably the most famous Miami-born NFL player despite never playing for the Dolphins (he was on the team but never made it onto the field), he has dabbled in sports ranging from soccer to bull riding, competed on Dancing With the Stars, and even challenged a thoroughbred horse to a footrace. Basically, he's a guy you'd want to party with. Thankfully, Ochocinco is set to host Day Blitz, featuring music from DJ Pewee, Radio Jamez, DJ MT, and Tony Go Hard. 3 p.m. Saturday at Treehouse Miami, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach; 786-318-1908; treehousemiami.com. General admission tickets cost $15 via eventbrite.com.

Sunday, February 2

Looking for a place to watch the big game other than your couch? The Miami Beach dance club Basement is hosting the Super Bowl Watch Party, with $20 beer bucket specials and a beer-and-shot-combo for $10 during the game. If you're looking for something kid-friendly, the Historic Lyric Theater in Overtown will host a family-friendly Super Bowl party with food vendors, cash bars, billiards, a DJ, and the game playing on one of Miami's largest screens. 5 p.m. Sunday at Basement Miami, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-988-5036; basementmiami.com. Tickets cost TBA. 3 p.m. Sunday at the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater Cultural Arts Complex, 819 NW Second Ave., Miami; 786-708-4610; bahlt.org. Admission is free; tent access, offering perks such as lounge seating, costs $350 to $500 via eventbrite.com.

Monday, February 3

Miami is still mourning the loss of Sing Sing, the city's premier destination for karaoke, after its unexpected recent closing. But there's another spot. It doesn't offer the same dynamic as Sing Sing's private rooms, but if you're trying to belt out a Whitney Houston hit and embarrass yourself (or absolutely rock the mike, who's to say?), try the Clevelander South Beach's Rock Star Karaoke. Sing along with a live band and compete for a chance to win a $200 bar tab. If you need some liquid courage, the Clevelander offers half off select drinks. 9 p.m. Monday at the Clevelander South Beach Hotel & Bar, 1020 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-532-4006; clevelander.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND International Noise Conference: See Tuesday. Photo by Karli Evans

Tuesday, February 4

The annual and inimitable International Noise Conference will converge on Churchill's Pub this Tuesday, bringing with it the weird and wonderful sights and sounds that have made the event infamous. Created by Miami experimental music legend Rat Bastard, the five-day event will kick off with curator Vidium and offer performances by Ghostflower, Seizure Machine, and Arturo Garcia Guitar Quartet, among many other acts. The night will culminate in a special performance by Prima Donna. 9 p.m. Tuesday through February 8 at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-757-1807. Admission is free.

Women aren't funny? Tell that to Michelle Buteau. With TV credits including Netflix's The Tick and Comedy Central's Broad City and Key & Peele on Comedy Central, the comedian has probably had a hand in several of your biggest belly laughs over the past few years. If you haven't caught Buteau's comedy specials on Netflix and Comedy Central yet, you should: She offers a hilarious and unique perspective to life's challenges. Catch her this Tuesday onstage in Gramps' backroom, Shirley's. 9 p.m. Tuesday at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-699-2669. Tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Whitney: See Wednesday. Photo by Olivia Bee

Wednesday, February 5

It's just Whitney (no "Houston"), but driven by bright horns and wistful vocals, this Chicago-based indie band boasts a sound as distinctive as the late pop diva's. Formed by members of Smith Westerns and Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Whitney quickly garnered buzz after the release of the group's debut album, 2016's Light Upon the Lake. The bandmates are touring behind their latest record, Forever Turned Around, which builds upon their signature sound albeit with slightly more melancholic lyrics. This is their first headlining show in Miami; their last appearance in the 305 was an opening spot for Phoenix in 2017. 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 5, at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-375-0001; thegroundmiami.com. Tickets cost $10 to $20 via eventbrite.com.