Kanye West Announces Super Bowl Sunday Service Performance in Miami

Nowadays, Kanye West seems less like an iconic musician and more like a stylish itinerant preacher with an overgrown flock. Despite the hostile reviews that greeted his last album, the gospel record Jesus Is King, Yeezy is still hell-bent (or heaven-bent?) on doing the whole Christian thing. Since last year he's been touring his church-inspired Sunday Service concerts all over the country, and now, after presenting his opera Mary in Miami during Art Basel, he's staging his return to the Magic City. On Sunday, February 2 — you know, Super Bowl Sunday — West will be bringing his Sunday Service show to the FPL Solar Amphitheater, the venue formerly known as the Bayfront Park Amphitheater.

That's right: the Church of Kanye and America's other church, football, are coming together like a deadly collision on Biscayne Boulevard. Tickets, surprisingly, are not that expensive — they start at $20 for lawn and go up to $100, available via Live Nation — but they're probably going to be sold out by the time you're done reading this sentence. If you do manage to snag tix, expect the same mix of Kanye music and proselytization that has come to mark these concerts, not to mention the overpriced merch.

It's been less than two months since Mr. West last visited Miami: he debuted his second opera Mary at the Miami Marine Stadium on Virginia Key during Miami Art Week on December 9. Our reviewer called it "a one-of-a-kind occasion," although it was mostly notable for the bizarre photos of Kanye covered head-to-toe in silver paint and foil. He also released a second gospel album called Jesus Is Born with his Sunday Service Choir on Christmas Day last year. And before all that, Kanye presented his documentary Jesus Is King in IMAX theaters across the country, including here in South Florida. The film was shot at the Roden Crater, a massive, years-in-the-making art installation in Arizona by James Turrell that Kanye has been supporting financially.

Speaking of Arizona, Kanye also recently headlined a Christian festival in Tempe with a lineup that featured several anti-LGBTQ+ figures, just so we're all clear on where this Jesus stuff may be taking him.

Kanye West Presents Sunday Service. 11 a.m. Sunday, February 2, at FPL Solar Amphitheater, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-358-7550; bayfrontparkmiami.com. Tickets cost $20 to $100 via livenation.com.