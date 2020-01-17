The Five Best Concerts in Miami This Weekend

New Order. With Donzii, Arthur Baker, and Rocker's Revenge. Stephen Morris admits he's "a bit fed up" with his band's most famous song. The drummer for New Order has spent nearly four decades performing "Blue Monday" to reverent fans around the world and reckoning with the song's wide-ranging influence. Adding to its perennial popularity, "Blue Monday" is enjoying yet another moment in the public consciousness owing to a cinematic one-two punch: the presence of its “'88" remix in 2018's Ready Player One and the song's prominent placement in last month's Wonder Woman 1984 trailer. "They've done a kind of orchestral version of it, and I've always kind of felt, Oh, no, not an orchestral anything, really," Morris says of the Wonder Woman teaser. The groundbreaking synth-rock act is playing a four-night residency at the Fillmore Miami Beach — the first time the band has done anything of the sort. Read Zach Schlein's full interview with the legend, "New Order's Stephen Morris Has Hesitations About Reworks of 'Blue Monday.'" Friday, January 17; and Saturday, January 18, at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; fillmoremb.com. Tickets cost $78.50 to $250. Saturday's show is sold out.

Brian Wilson. With the Cowsills. Brian Wilson’s genius is hard to overstate; Art Garfunkel even called him "the Mozart of Rock 'n' Roll." The Beach Boys frontman redefined the role of the pop composer and opened the door for his rock 'n’ roll peers to experiment with new musical material. Beyond sonics, his ethos of innocence and his sweet soul have also bled into the fabric of pop music of the past century, making him the godfather of sensitive pop — the unapologetically tender and earnest kind. Wilson will head to South Florida to kick off his latest solo tour, where he'll get the chance to celebrate his legacy of delicate, melodious music. His gift for yanking on heartstrings will be on full display this Friday, January 17, when he performs at Magic City Casino. Read Patricia Cardenas' musings on the Beach Boy, "Brian Wilson Paved the Way for the Sensitive Pop Revolution." 7 p.m. Friday, January 17, at Magic City Casino, 450 NW 37th Ave., Miami; magiccitycasino.com. Tickets cost $25 to $125.

Cat Power. With Dan Milewski. Although she's on the West Coast, the Atlanta-born indie rocker Chan Marshall — also known by her stage name, Cat Power — has been living in Miami for the past 20 years. She'll return to her longtime home soon enough, because she's the featured artist at the Institute of Contemporary Art Miami's 365 AfterParty, set to happen at the Faena Forum this Saturday, January 18, three days before her 48th birthday. Marshall has spent most of her life on the road as a touring musician, but somehow she settled down in Miami Beach with her only child. “Spiritually and visually, it reminds me of Manhattan after a nuclear war after things had settled down," she says of her adopted home. Read Flor Frances' full interview with the artist, "Cat Power Celebrates Creativity at the Faena Forum for the ICA's Fifth Anniversary." 10 p.m. Saturday, January 18, at the Faena Forum, 3300-3398 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-534-8800; icamiami.org. Tickets cost $100 to $1000.

Celine Dion. Much like the iceberg that downed the Titanic, we often collide into Celine Dion's "My Heart Will Go On" when the radio is tuned to a soft rock or throwback station. The song sends us crashing into the dark waters of our most complicated emotions, and it's far from the only number in Dion's repertoire that has that kind of effect on listeners. She's found a remarkable amount of success over the years by deploying her gift to make audiences weep. Dion will share her bizarre Canadian ways and over-the-top, decidedly unhip getups with Miami later this month. In a manner befitting a world-class diva such as herself, she'll perform at the American Airlines Arena for not one, but two nights: Friday, January 17, and Saturday, January 18. Read the list of "Celine Dion's Most Maudlin Moments." 7:30 p.m. Friday, January 17, and Saturday, January 18, at the American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd, Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets cost $85 to $4,999 via ticketmaster.com.

Afrobeta. Afrobeta, Miami’s favorite homegrown electro-pop duo, can’t seem to slow down. Cristina "Cuci" Amador and Tony Smurphio have been on the scene for about 14 years, during which time they've racked up gigs at just about every Magic City-based venue and festival, as well as notched performances in places as far-flung as Ibiza and South Korea. Whether in the studio or on the stage, they boast a seemingly bottomless reservoir of energy and endurance the rest of us wish we could possess. They just released their latest effort: the remix of “The Birds” by the local instrumental act Electric Kif. The collaboration was the result of the two groups' mutual respect and admiration. Read Grant Albert's interview with the pair before heading to their two gigs this weekend, "Afrobeta's Remix of 'The Birds' by Electric Kif Takes Miami Collaboration to the Next Level." DJ set, 10 p.m., Friday, January 17, at Minnie’s Disco, 223 NW 23 St., Miami; facebook.com/MinniesDisco. Free. With Otto Von Schirach, 9 p.m., Saturday, January 18, at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE 2 Ave., Miami; churchillspub.com. Free.