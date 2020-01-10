Céline Dion's Most Maudlin Moments

Much like the iceberg that downed the Titanic, we often collide into Céline Dion's "My Heart Will Go On" when the radio's tuned to a soft rock or throwback station. The song sends us crashing into the dark waters of our most complicated emotions, and it's far from the only number in Dion's repertoire that has that kind of effect on listeners. She's found a remarkable amount of success over the years by deploying her gift to make audiences feel weepy.

The Canadian chanteuse's personal story has many highs and some more recent lows. As the tale goes, Dion's brother sent a recording of her to a music manager, René Angélil, who naturally wept when he heard it. He not only took over her career, but captured her heart. The 46-year-old Angélil married the very young 18-year-old artist in 1994. While that sounds icky (the courtship politics of the 90s were very different from today's) the two had a happy life raising three kids together until he passed away in 2016.

But we're getting ahead of ourselves: While Dion was notably one of the least cool singers of her time for generations X and Y, she's since shed that stigma. As noted in a 2017 Telegraph piece, she's currently enjoying a critical and commercial reappraisal. While the loss of her husband has understandably unleashed many moments of grief, it seems as though Dion has made the most of her profound loss by being unflinchingly honest and true to herself in the aftermath. Per the aforementioned article, in 2017 she attended the Met Gala for the first time, and as documented by Vogue's video booth, proceeded to crawl on all fours and hold one of her heels to her ear like a phone. She then capped the evening off with a weiner from a hot dog stand; all of that from a woman who built a water park in her former Florida home.

Dion will be sharing her bizarre Canadian ways and over-the-top, decidedly unhip getups with Miami later this month: in a manner befitting of a world-class diva such as herself, she'll be performing at the American Airlines Arena for not one, but two nights on Friday, January 17 and Saturday, January 18 respectively.

While we love Dion for her showmanship, what's truly bonded her to our affections are the times when she's shared herself at her most vulnerable and human. The following list comprises of the most maudlin moments from the life of a woman whose strongest skill is ripping your heart out and making you sob.

Showing Courage in the "Courage" Video

Céline Dion doesn't just make other people cry: she herself has been known to weep frequently and openly. Once seen as icy, she's been letting the tears flow in recent years. Dion even shed one in the music video for her song "Courage" from the November 2019 album of the same name; it's the first English-language LP she's released since the death of her husband. Her performance builds up to a teary-eyed finish, with a single drop displayed as she sings, "Courage, don't you dare fail me now." That's not a knot in your throat: that's Céline.

A Fitting Farewell

In all seriousness, pass the tissues now. The 51-year-old singer lost her lifelong partner in January 2016 after he succumbed to a year-long battle with throat cancer. Tragically, her brother passed away from the very same disease just two days later. Upon returning to her longtime residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, she performed a very teary cover of Barbra Streisand's "With One More Look at You" in tribute to Angélil.

Tears at Valentino

Céline is every woman, goofy and sad, but with more glitz. She became a meme in 2019 after she became visibly excited while sitting front row at an Armani show in Paris. But it was when she heard her wedding song, "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face" by Roberta Flack — which played as a model sashayed down the runway of the Valentino show — that she busted out the tissues. If you have to grieve, there is no better place to do it than front row at a Valentino curated runway.

Leaving Las Vegas

After performing a whopping 1,141 shows for 4.5 million fans over 16 years, Céline took her final bow at her Las Vegas residency on June 8, 2019. She left this steady gig to embark on her first world tour in over 10 years in support of Courage. The show featured a touching collage of pictures of her late husband set to all-time tearjerker "Somewhere Over the Rainbow." Dion and Angélil's children joined their mother onstage for the curtain call on a particularly glamorous era of her life. Such success and sadness: that's life, if you're lucky.

The Saddest Wordx

To conclude this list of maudlin moments from this dazzling Canuck's life, listen to her sing "Goodbye's (The Saddest Word)". The 2002 single from her sixth album A New Day Has Come is about the pain of losing a mother; when trying to work through our own anguishes, we'd do well to follow Céline's suit and let it all out as much as she does on this song.

Céline Dion. 7:30 p.m. Friday, January 17, and Saturday, January 18, at the American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd, Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets cost $85 to $4,999 via ticketmaster.com.