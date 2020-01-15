Brian Wilson Paved the Way for the Sensitive Pop Revolution

Art pop, indie pop, chamber pop, baroque pop, folk-pop – you name it – Brian Wilson’s influence is most definitely all over it.

Once called the “Mozart of Rock ‘N Roll” by Art Garfunkel, Wilson’s genius is hard to overstate. The Beach Boys frontman redefined the role of the pop composer and opened the door for his rock n’ roll peers to experiment with new musical material.

Beyond sonics, his ethos of innocence and his sweet soul have also bled into the fabric of pop music of the last century, truly making him the godfather of sensitive pop – the unapologetically sweet, earnest and melodious kind.

Wilson will be heading down to South Florida to kick off his latest solo tour, where he will get the chance to celebrate his legacy of delicate, melodious music, one that was born in his one-of-a-kind sensitive mind. His gift for yanking on heart strings will be on full display Friday, January 17, when he'll be performing at the Magic City Casino.

Wilson’s musical journey began with his obsession with girl groups of the 60s and groundbreaking producer Phil Spector’s trademark production style.

As gentle and soft-spoken as he is neurotic and obsessive, Wilson reportedly became fixated with topping the grand “Wall of Sound” techniques Spector mastered in his iconic recordings.

His personal favorite of Spector’s? The Ronettes’ “Be My Baby”, which Wilson estimates he’s listened to about 1,000 times, and which proved instrumental in influencing the making of one of the Beach Boys’ most celebrated songs, “Don’t Worry Baby.”

This obsessive character also led him to his next goal: making an album better than the Beatles’ Rubber Soul.

The result? None other than 1966’s landmark album Pet Sounds, a record so grandiose, timeless, and meticulously divine that it’s still lauded and celebrated by critics and fans across generations as one of the most innovative albums of all time.

Perhaps not as frequently discussed is his influence in softening the status quo in pop music. Wilson’s songwriting asserted the value of finely crafted pop music as equally important and valid as the primal, hard-driving rock n’ roll the world had come to know since then.

Pet Sounds helped to expand the idea of rock music beyond the standard template of guitar parts paired with drum and bass. Wilson’s pop-rock was ornate and romantic, and inspired a whole new mode of musical expressing among his contemporaries and those who followed in his footsteps.

One in particular was the mighty Paul McCartney, who was so moved by Pet Sounds he made it his mission to make something of the same caliber. (Funnily enough, Wilson had a similar reaction and drive after listening to the Beatles' Rubber Soul.)

Soon enough, the Beatles wound up releasing the avant-garde and benchmark setting Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

Wilson’s story is one of both triumphant highs and profound lows, where new heights of musical beauty were reached just as childhood trauma, substance abuse, and mental illness all stood to undermine the singer-songwriter's achievements.

His personal arc aside, Wilson's most impressive achievement may be the reach of his influence. His spirit still inhabits the music of today, from the soft folk-pop of singers like Sufjan Stevens and the extravagant pop of Harry Styles to the chillwave of artists like Toro y Moi and Panda Bear. Beyond the more self-evident sonic successors, Wilson has also been deemed a godfather to punk, indie rock, and even emo music.

In the words of his late brother and former bandmate Dennis, "Brian Wilson is the Beach Boys. He is the band. We're his fucking messengers. He is all of it. Period. We're nothing. He's everything."

Brian Wilson. With The Cowsills. 7 p.m. Friday, January 17, at Magic City Casino, 450 NW 37th Ave., Miami; magiccitycasino.com. Tickets cost $25 to $125 via magiccitycasino.com.