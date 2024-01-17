7 South Florida R&B Artists to Watch in 2024

R&B's renaissance year was 2023.
Beyoncé embodied R&B's timelessness during her magnum opus Renaissance World Tour, where she preceded her disco-pop futuristic performance with a medley of some of her greatest R&B hits, including "Dangerously in Love 2," "Flaws and All," "I Care," and her rendition of Mary J. Blige's "I'm Going Down."
SZA's blockbuster album SOS
made history when it topped Billboard's
Top R&B Album Charts for 41 consecutive weeks, and the album's standout anthem, "Kill Bill," followed suit when it broke the record for the most weeks at number one on Billboard
's Hot R&B/Hip Hop chart
. The song is also a contender for Song of the Year and Record of the Year at the 66th annual Grammy Awards.
The Grammy's R&B categories also gave proper credit to R&B's rising stars with nominations for Coco Jones, Alex Isley, Kenyon Dixon, and Victoria Monet, whose hit song "On My Mama," which sampled Chalie Boy's "I Look Good," became an instant summer sensation.
R&B luminary Usher ended the year on a high note. In September, he partnered with Apple Music to announce his 2024 Super Bowl halftime performance, and in December, he closed out his 100-show Las Vegas residency, a culmination of a sprawling, decades-long career. Rolling Stone
recently solidified his legacy
by naming his 2004 smash "Confessions Part II" the best R&B song of the 21st Century.
Narrowing in on South Florida's R&B scene, local and regional artists also mirrored the resurgence of R&B. Miami-based singer-songwriter Cedric Brazle's What I Know Now
EP earned New Times
' 2023 Best Emerging Act. And R&B/Hip-Hop producer and South Florida native Justin Wiggins joined forces with Canadian singer and rapper Jahkoy to executive produce his latest offering, Healing Phases
. A plethora of standouts like Tampa native Destin Conrad and Broward singer-songwriter Q reclaimed South Florida's ties to R&B.
From subtle grooves to genre-bending vocals, here are New Times
' picks for the R&B artists to watch in 2024.
KL.Z threads country, rock, and R&B together for a sobering, honest offering on his lastest album, Alcatraz.
Photo by Kerlibentz Dorinvil
KL.Z
KL.Z threads his sound with elements of country, rock, and R&B to occupy a lane of his own. His latest seven-track EP, Alcatraz
, is a sobering confession that details a post-heartbreak spiral. He questions where he belongs in "No Place Like Home," He emotes the emptiness after a breakup in "Just Short of Heaven" and tries to defeat hopelessness in "The River." Electric guitar solos and powerful crescendos punctuate that project's somber lyrics, giving it a modern rock texture. Clearly, KL.Z doesn't just bend multiple genres; he molds them to create a unique, succinct sound.
Kozy Kae
A Broward County native, Kozy Kae's sound is nestled in contemporary R&B. Last October, he released two singles, "Waste Time" and "From Da Jump!," a side-by-side iteration of his soulful-pop sound. He doesn't waste time getting to know a new love prospect on the effervescent "Waste Time" and realizes the root of his relationship's demise on the infectious groove, "From Da Jump!." The nascent singer brings a cozy, modern twist to South Florida's R&B scene and is on track to earn a spot among some of R&B's refreshing newcomers.
Melodia is a versatile pop and R&B singer who blends genres.
Melodia photo
Melodia
Hailing from Las Vegas, the Cuban-Puerto Rican songstress grew up lip-synching to Mariah Carey songs before cultivating her multigenre signature. She's a chameleon singer-songwriter whose distinct songs are an amalgamation of pop, R&B, and electronic music. She flaunts sultry, powerful vocals on her romantic ballad "Luv On Me,"
and her pop vocals undergird the hypnotic dance track "Collide." Melodia is emblematic of South Florida's diverse R&B landscape, but her multi-faceted sound deserves its own spotlight.
Nadira Naima's vulnerable lyricism and soulful tone resonate with listeners.
Photo by Passion Ward
Nadirah Naima
Miami native Nadirah Naima bears vulnerability in her soulful voice. Last month, she released back-to-back one-offs where she embraced the burden and buoyance of honesty. Her emotive lyrics are a gateway to emotional and mental liberation on "Release," while she second-guesses her journey as a singer on "Ambition." She went viral last year after teaming up with writer and R&B artist AJ McQueen for a duet remix of Bilal's "Soul Sista." Their video
racked up three million views on Instagram in only a month. Naima's timeless vocals and poignant lyrics put her in the same league as peers like Ari Lennox, Ebony Riley, and Alex Vaughn.
Nemchel is a rising singer-songwriter whose 2023 single "B.A.N" racked up a million streams on Apple Music and over 500,000 views on TikTok.
Photo by T. Woods
Nemchel
A Vero Beach-bred singer-songwriter of Haitian descent, Nemchel wields slick verses over melodic beats. Last year, her post-breakup hit, "B.A.N,"
racked up more than 500,000 views on TikTok while amassing a million streams on Apple Music. Her clever wordplay has earned recognition from producer extraordinaire Timbaland and a stream of collabs with North Carolina hitmaker JStacks, whose catalogue includes hip-hop and R&B artists like NBA YoungBoy, Anthony Hamilton, and DaBaby. A ferocious talent with a vicious pen game, she's continued her ascent right into the new year with her latest single, "Shooting Stars."
P90Pope embodies a lustrous groove with an Afrobeats inflection on her 2023 EP After Hours .
Photo by Yen Curtis
P90Pope
Ashaari Pope (AKA P90Pope) is a singer-songwriter hailing from Lake Worth. Her songs groove on a lustrous soundscape that transports the listener to her vantage point. Whether she's admiring an attractive woman or tucked away on a romantic getaway, her music can easily become the soundtrack of your next rendezvous. Last year, she released her "Fine Women Are Angels" album as well as her follow-up EP, After Hours
. On the four-track EP, her melodic signatures are dispersed across four tracks. She seduces on the blushful track "Supernatural" and is ready to risk it all for love on "Home," a flirtatious track with an Afrobeats tempo. P90Pope can hold her own next to fellow melodic crooners like Bryson Tiller and Blxst, making her one of the most exciting artists to rise out of South Florida.
Pompano Beach native Scribbles Who infuses an Afro-pop sound into her latest EP, 12 Nights Under the Sun.
Photo by Revon Harris
Scribbles Who
A songwriter turned R&B artist, the Pompano Beach native fits snugly into a new generation of experimental R&B artistry. Her 2023 EP, 12 Nights Under the Sun
, is a zesty sojourn infused with a sensual Afro-R&B sound and up-tempo reimagining of classics like her Lisa Stansfield "Been Around the World" sampled song, "No Stress," a blithe track about the euphoria of a ganja-induced high. Whether she's proudly paying homage to her Haitian heritage (Zoe Baby) or reflecting on her wanderlust lifestyle on daydreamy tracks like "Outside," she's a liberated butterfly ready to soar to the top of her genre.