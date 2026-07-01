Miami restaurants that opened and closed in June 2026

Giotto Maestro Della Pizza: The family-owned South Beach pizzeria opened a second location in downtown Miami. Run by a family that relocated from Torino, Italy, over a decade ago, the South Beach original at 959 West Ave. has been feeding the neighborhood on housemade Italian dishes and handmade pizza ever since. The downtown outpost carries the same menu to a new address. 75 NE 16th St., Miami; giottomaestrodellapizza.com.

Imoto Coral Gables: Following the highly anticipated opening of Buccan, Conley’s second restaurant concept, Imoto, followed. It’s been one of Palm Beach’s busiest spots since 2012. It’s built around sashimi, sushi, and small plates. The Coral Gables menu mirrors the Palm Beach location, featuring dishes such as “Peking Duck Tacos,” miso-marinated black cod, A5 Wagyu Ribeye, “Maine Lobster Sushi Roll,” and crispy rice tuna. 100 Miracle Mile (enter on Galiano St.), Coral Gables; imotocoralgables.com.

Katana: After 33 years of drawing loyal fans to its original North Miami Beach location, beloved sushi institution Katana has officially opened a second outpost on Coral Way. The family-owned restaurant is famous for its floating sushi boats, affordable prices, and legendary two-hour waits, making it easier for diners south of the river to experience one of Miami’s favorite sushi spots. 1760 SW 22nd St., Miami; katanamiamibeach.com.

Paris Baguette: One of the world’s largest Korean bakery chains with more than 4,000 locations worldwide, has officially opened its first Miami café in Wynwood. The bakery offers a self-serve selection of pastries, cakes, sandwiches, and Lavazza coffee, bringing the popular Korean bakery experience to the city for the first time. 2217 N. Miami Ave., Miami (Wynwood); parisbaguette.com.

Stand: The Japanese café from chef Shingo Akikuni and partner Kenzie Mota opened on the same corner as Buccan and Imoto. It serves excellent matcha, single-origin Guatemalan coffee, and sandos on milk bread, baked fresh daily by chef de cuisine Lania Andrade. They specialize in sandos like chicken katsu with Kewpie mayo and tonkatsu sauce, a Wagyu filet mignon, or Japanese-style egg salad. Expect bento boxes and the “Shio Pan,” a buttery milk-bread roll in rotating varieties. 98 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; standstandstand.com.

Sunshine Coffee: Sunshine Coffee has opened its colorful new flagship in North Beach, bringing blue matcha lattes, ceremonial-grade matcha drinks, breakfast sandwiches, and exclusive soft-serve creations to Miami Beach. Designed by co-founder Gelareh Mizrahi, the bright café features a wave-inspired interior and eye-catching menu items like the Baby Blue Butterfly Vanilla Matcha and Sunshine Affogato. 7351 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; sunshinecoffee.com.

Upside: Upside has officially opened in Wynwood, bringing a two-story cocktail lounge with tapas, cocktails, and a dance-focused nightlife experience to the neighborhood. Helmed by former Top Chef contestant Pablo Lamon, the menu features playful dishes such as lobster nuggets, Wagyu sirloin bites, and truffle-grilled cheese, alongside creative cocktails and DJs spinning until 3 a.m.