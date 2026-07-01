Miami restaurants that opened and closed in June 2026

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If June proved anything, it’s that Miami’s restaurant scene never slows down. Just when you thought you’d finally crossed a few spots off your must-try list, another dozen opened their doors. Yay! (Not so “yay” for our wallets.)
Unfortunately, we also saw some of Miami’s most iconic restaurants disappear. Coconut Grove said goodbye to Lokal after 15 years, a neighborhood institution that helped put Kush Hospitality on the map. Then came the closure of Mr Chow at the W South Beach. It ends a nearly two-decade run for one of Miami’s most iconic dining rooms. For anyone who grew up here, that’s the kind of restaurant you assumed would always be around.
Plenty of exciting openings!
Thankfully, June also delivered plenty of reasons to be excited. Katana finally opened its long-awaited Coral Way location after 33 years of making diners trek to North Miami Beach for floating sushi boats. Sunshine Coffee unveiled its colorful North Beach flagship, complete with blue matcha and soft serve, while Upside brought lobster nuggets, cocktails, and late-night dancing to Wynwood.
And then there’s the comeback everyone has an opinion about. More than a decade after closing on South Beach, China Grill is officially back, this time at Bal Harbour Shops. Whether you’re thrilled it’s returned or skeptical that anything can live up to the original, one thing is certain: people are talking. (And yes, my full review is coming later this week.)
With Miami Spice, Taste the Gables, and a packed summer of openings still ahead, there’s a bunch to look forward to this summer. Before we jump into July, here’s everything that went down in the food world last month.
Openings
China Grill: One of Miami’s most iconic restaurants made its long-awaited comeback in June. Jeffrey Chodorow’s legendary Asian-fusion destination, China Grill, reopened at Bal Harbour Shops, 13 years after leaving South Beach. The restaurant brings back the dishes and atmosphere that made the original a Miami institution from 1995 to 2012. 9700 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour; chinagrillbalharbour.com.
Giotto Maestro Della Pizza: The family-owned South Beach pizzeria opened a second location in downtown Miami. Run by a family that relocated from Torino, Italy, over a decade ago, the South Beach original at 959 West Ave. has been feeding the neighborhood on housemade Italian dishes and handmade pizza ever since. The downtown outpost carries the same menu to a new address. 75 NE 16th St., Miami; giottomaestrodellapizza.com.
Imoto Coral Gables: Following the highly anticipated opening of Buccan, Conley’s second restaurant concept, Imoto, followed. It’s been one of Palm Beach’s busiest spots since 2012. It’s built around sashimi, sushi, and small plates. The Coral Gables menu mirrors the Palm Beach location, featuring dishes such as “Peking Duck Tacos,” miso-marinated black cod, A5 Wagyu Ribeye, “Maine Lobster Sushi Roll,” and crispy rice tuna. 100 Miracle Mile (enter on Galiano St.), Coral Gables; imotocoralgables.com.
Katana: After 33 years of drawing loyal fans to its original North Miami Beach location, beloved sushi institution Katana has officially opened a second outpost on Coral Way. The family-owned restaurant is famous for its floating sushi boats, affordable prices, and legendary two-hour waits, making it easier for diners south of the river to experience one of Miami’s favorite sushi spots. 1760 SW 22nd St., Miami; katanamiamibeach.com.
Paris Baguette: One of the world’s largest Korean bakery chains with more than 4,000 locations worldwide, has officially opened its first Miami café in Wynwood. The bakery offers a self-serve selection of pastries, cakes, sandwiches, and Lavazza coffee, bringing the popular Korean bakery experience to the city for the first time. 2217 N. Miami Ave., Miami (Wynwood); parisbaguette.com.
Stand: The Japanese café from chef Shingo Akikuni and partner Kenzie Mota opened on the same corner as Buccan and Imoto. It serves excellent matcha, single-origin Guatemalan coffee, and sandos on milk bread, baked fresh daily by chef de cuisine Lania Andrade. They specialize in sandos like chicken katsu with Kewpie mayo and tonkatsu sauce, a Wagyu filet mignon, or Japanese-style egg salad. Expect bento boxes and the “Shio Pan,” a buttery milk-bread roll in rotating varieties. 98 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; standstandstand.com.
Sunshine Coffee: Sunshine Coffee has opened its colorful new flagship in North Beach, bringing blue matcha lattes, ceremonial-grade matcha drinks, breakfast sandwiches, and exclusive soft-serve creations to Miami Beach. Designed by co-founder Gelareh Mizrahi, the bright café features a wave-inspired interior and eye-catching menu items like the Baby Blue Butterfly Vanilla Matcha and Sunshine Affogato. 7351 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; sunshinecoffee.com.
Upside: Upside has officially opened in Wynwood, bringing a two-story cocktail lounge with tapas, cocktails, and a dance-focused nightlife experience to the neighborhood. Helmed by former Top Chef contestant Pablo Lamon, the menu features playful dishes such as lobster nuggets, Wagyu sirloin bites, and truffle-grilled cheese, alongside creative cocktails and DJs spinning until 3 a.m.
Closings
Mr Chow: After nearly two decades at W South Beach, the iconic Beijing-style restaurant Mr. Chow has permanently closed, ending an era for one of Miami Beach’s most recognizable dining destinations. Known for its celebrity clientele, tableside hand-pulled noodle shows, and signature Peking duck, the restaurant had been a fixture on Collins Avenue since 2009. Its closure comes as the W South Beach prepares for a major redevelopment, adding another longtime restaurant to the growing list of Miami Beach institutions that have recently disappeared.
Lokal: Beloved Coconut Grove burger spot Lokal closed on June 28 after 15 years, ending the run of the restaurant that launched the Kush Hospitality Group. Founder Matt Kuscher said a 50 percent rent increase made it impossible to keep the restaurant open despite its loyal following. Known for its Florida-inspired burgers and craft beer selection, Lokal marked its final month with a $15 burger-and-beer special as a farewell to longtime customers.
Restaurant News & New Locations
Santorini by Georgios: Beloved Greek restaurant Santorini by Georgios will remain on Miami Beach after securing a new home at the Gale South Beach, just weeks after announcing it would close its longtime South of Fifth location. The move came after devoted customers rallied behind owner Georgios Vogiatzis, even helping scout potential spaces to keep the beloved neighborhood favorite alive.