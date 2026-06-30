Korean bakery chain with 4,000 locations opens first Miami café

Giant Korean bakery chain Paris Baguette opened its first Miami location in Wynwood on June 30, offering its renowned pastries and coffee.

Another chain is opening in Wynwood this year, and this one might be the largest one yet. The wildly popular bakery-café chain Paris Baguette has opened its first Miami location on Tuesday, June 30, at 2217 N. Miami Ave. in Wynwood. Inside the Strata Wynwood building, the new café spans 3,000 square feet with seating for about 40 inside and 20 to 30 on a patio, plus a hand-painted mural commissioned for the space.

Screenshot via Instagram/@parisbaguette_usa What’s on the menu The menu covers the full range of baked goods: croissants, pain au chocolat, almond pastries, sticky milk buns, whole red bean bread, mochi donuts, and croissant donuts, plus specialty cakes including “Strawberry Soft Cream,” “Blueberry Chiffon,” and Tiramisu. Savory options run to quiches, breakfast sandwiches, wraps, and salads. Drinks include Lavazza espresso, cold brew, matcha, and a seasonal rotation currently leaning toward blueberry and s’mores. The format is self-serve: you browse the cases, pick what you want, and pay at the register. It’s the standard setup in Korean bakeries, where the expectation is that you’ll spend a few minutes in front of the glass before committing.

Paoli is planning four to six Miami locations, with Pinecrest and Coral Springs next Screenshot via Instagram/@parisbaguette_usa Not as French as it sounds Paris Baguette is a South Korean brand. SPC Group founded it in Seoul in 1988 and built the concept around French-style baking, a deliberate positioning move in South Korea’s crowded café market where European pastry culture read as premium. The company now runs more than 4,000 locations across 14 countries, including roughly 300 in the U.S. and Canada. Franchisee Cesar Paoli found the brand as a customer in New York. “I used to have a place near Columbus Circle,” Paoli told WhatNow last year. “I loved the Paris Baguette there; I used to go for breakfast, and the pastries were amazing. It was not only because of the quality of the dough, but also because of the variety of products they have: pastries, amazing little wraps, salads. It’s an incredible lineup. And I hadn’t seen anything like that in Miami yet.”

View this post on Instagram Paoli is planning four to six Miami locations, with Pinecrest and Coral Springs next in line after Wynwood. The Wynwood café follows a Delray Beach outpost, Paris Baguette’s first South Florida location. Nick Scaccio, CDO at Paris Baguette North America, told WhatNow the long-term South Florida target is 40 to 50 locations. The Korea-based chain plans to open 1,000 bakery cafés in North America by 2030. Paris Baguette. 2217 N. Miami Ave., Miami (Wynwood); parisbaguette.com. Opens Tuesday, June 30.