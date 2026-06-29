Where to eat and drink in Miami this Fourth of July weekend

Audio By Carbonatix
The Fourth of July is on a Saturday this year, so the festivities run all weekend long. It also happens to be America’s 250th birthday this Independence Day. Plus, the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 is scheduled for July 4. Therefore, this holiday weekend might be one of the most jam-packed in recent memory.
Whether you want a pool party on Ocean Drive, a waterfront table in Brickell with FIFA coverage, or a backyard-style BBQ, there’s something for everyone on this list. Below are 17 spots across Miami-Dade (and even Fort Lauderdale) worth booking this Fourth of July weekend. Happy 250th birthday, America!
Aqua Bar & Grill at the National Hotel
The National Hotel’s adults-only pool, 205 feet long and the longest in Miami Beach, is the backdrop for a special July 4 holiday menu from Aqua Bar & Grill. The kitchen is turning out a “National Signature Dog,” “Chipotle Glazed St. Louis Ribs,” “Honey Buffalo Chicken Wings,” “Grilled Prime Skirt Steak,” and “Mexican Street Corn,” with shareable platters delivered to chaise lounges and private cabanas. Direct beach access is just steps away, so guests can move between the Atlantic and the pool deck as they please. Saturday, July 4, at 1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; nationalhotel.com. Holiday menu available poolside and in cabanas.
Cantina La Veinte
The waterfront Mexican restaurant in Brickell is doing double duty on July 4. Expect multiple screens throughout the restaurant to carry the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match, while the patio will be for waterfront views. After the match, Cantina Sessions takes over upstairs from 9 to 11 p.m. with a live band. Saturday, July 4, all day, at 495 Brickell Ave., Miami; 786-623-6135; cantinala20.com. Cantina Sessions 9-11 p.m. Reservations at cantinala20.com.
Clevelander South Beach
The Clevelander’s July 4 celebration goes from afternoon to fireworks. A pool party with DJs and dancers starts at 2 p.m., and a rooftop gathering starts at 5 p.m. for a front-row view of the South Beach fireworks at 9 p.m. Specials include $10 red, white, and blue frozen cocktails, $25 pitchers of domestic beer, a $20 Cleve-Burger, and two hot dogs with a pitcher of beer for $35. Families are welcome, with expanded sidewalk seating and a dedicated kids’ menu. Saturday, July 4, at 1020 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-532-4006; clevelander.com. Pool party 2-7 p.m., rooftop gathering from 5 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m.
Eating House
Eating House from Chef Giorgio Rapicavoli is celebrating the Fourth of July with special brunch and dinner offerings available exclusively on Saturday, July 4. Guests can kick off the holiday with brunch features, including the “Short Rib Sando” and “Corn on the Cob Pancakes,” Then return for dinner to enjoy a holiday special: “Chicken & Waffles.” 128 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables; eatinghousemiami.com.
The Elser Hotel & Residences
The Elser’s lawn and pool deck sit above Bayfront Park, putting guests in line with the city’s main fireworks display. Bayview Rooftop Bar & Kitchen is open for cocktails during the show. Hotel guests have a second option: rooms with floor-to-ceiling windows and walkout balconies face Biscayne Bay, so guests can watch the Bayfront Park fireworks from their rooms. Saturday, July 4, 398 NE Fifth St., Miami; theelserhotel.com; rooftop open for the evening. Reservations at theelserhotel.com.
Havana 1957
Havana 1957 is running patriotic décor and an American Classic Combo — a Classic Burger paired with a Michelob Ultra — across all its Miami Beach locations this weekend. The Ocean Drive outpost has live music starting at 7:30 p.m. Over in Pembroke Pines, Rumbavana takes the stage at 9:30 p.m. July Fourth weekend, at Ocean Drive, Lincoln Road, Española Way, and Pembroke Pines locations; havana1957.com.
JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa
Turnberry’s annual Fireworks & Feast Experience is the most elaborate July 4 event on this list. The evening starts at 7 p.m. on the resort’s green with chef-driven culinary stations, live entertainment, lawn games, and carnival rides, followed by what the resort calls the largest fireworks display in South Florida. The all-inclusive ticket covers food, beer, and wine, with spirits available at a cash bar. Saturday, July 4, 7 p.m. (6 p.m. for TICC members) at 19999 W Country Club Dr., Aventura; jwturnberry.com. $180 per person ages 13+, $80 ages 4-12, under 3 free.
La Traila BBQ
If the Fourth calls for serious BBQ and you’d rather not man a grill for six hours, La Traila is the spot to go. Miami’s favorite Texas-style BBQ spot has the La Familia Feast ready for groups of six, featuring Prime Brisket, Turkey, Ribs, and Pulled Pork Carnitas with four large sides, pickled onions, BBQ sauce, salsa, and tortillas. July 4 falls on a Saturday, which is the one day pitmaster Mel Rodriguez fires up the “Dino Rib,” a slow-smoked beef rib weighing up to 1.5 pounds, finished with La Traila’s signature sauce and fresh herbs. Saturday, July 4, at 5840 SW 71st St., Miami; latraila-bbq.com.
Magie Wine Bar
Both Magie locations are doing $5 hot dogs all day and $35 bottomless bubbles all night on July 4, plus sparklers. The day after, Magie Little River hosts a free-entry “Fifth of July Pool Party” from 1 to 5 p.m. on the outdoor patio, with an inflatable pool, water balloons, water guns, and music. Bathing suits encouraged. Saturday, July 4, Little River and Coconut Grove locations; magiemiami.com. “Fifth of July Pool Party” Sunday, July 5, 1-5 p.m. at Little River only.
News Cafe
For a classic Ocean Drive Fourth of July, head to News Cafe, where you can sip cocktails and people-watch in the heart of South Beach. The restaurant is serving a festive Lychee Cocktail alongside its popular happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m., with $9 bites and drinks including buffalo wings, truffle fries, sliders, mojitos, margaritas, and more. Grab a table on the patio, soak up the holiday crowds, and toast Independence Day just steps from the beach. 800 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach; newscafesouthbeach.com.
The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach
The Ritz-Carlton is running three days of programming across the Fourth of July weekend. DiLido Beach Bar hosts a BBQ on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. with oceanfront views. DJ sets run poolside all three days with decade-themed playlists: ’70s Friday, ’80s Saturday, ’90s Sunday. Red, white, and blue sorbet shows up poolside at 2:50 p.m. each afternoon. Saturday also includes an Art Deco Walking Tour at 10 a.m. and an all-American movie night in the Venetian at 6 p.m. July 4-6 weekend programming at 1 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; ritzcarlton.com.
Rosa Sky
Celebrate the Fourth of July high above Brickell at Rosa Sky, where panoramic views of the Miami skyline and Biscayne Bay set the stage for an unforgettable night. The rooftop bar is serving festive holiday-themed cocktails alongside its signature globally inspired tapas, with live entertainment and a lively atmosphere all evening long. It’s the perfect place to toast Independence Day while watching the city light up from one of Miami’s most scenic rooftops. 115 SW Eighth St., 22nd Floor, Miami; 786-628-1515; rosaskyrooftop.com.
SeaSide Terrace at InterContinental
If you’re looking to pair fireworks with an elevated dinner, the InterContinental Miami is hosting a rooftop Fourth of July celebration with one of the best views in the city. Guests will enjoy an unlimited patriotic buffet, four drink tickets, themed desserts, and front-row views of the Downtown Miami fireworks over Biscayne Bay from the hotel’s private SeaSide Terrace. Reservations are required, and with limited seating, this is one celebration worth booking ahead. Reservations can be made via eventbrite.com. 100 Chopin Plaza, Miami; icmiamihotel.com/dine.
Soleil Beach Club at Kimpton
Solei Beach Club is throwing an all-American backyard BBQ on Miami Beach to celebrate the nation’s 250th birthday, complete with smoked brisket, St. Louis ribs, burgers, hot dogs, pie, sno-cones, and cotton candy. Expect a DJ, Uncle Sam roaming the party, Biscayne Bay Brewing tastings, red, white, and blue Jell-O shots, and the venue’s popular $5 Rosé Solei Bubble Ritual at 3 p.m. It’s the perfect spot to spend the afternoon soaking up the holiday with beach vibes and classic Fourth of July eats. 1717 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, at the Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; the bar is open daily until 6 p.m. For more information and reservations, please visit soleibeachclub.com.
WET Deck at W Fort Lauderdale
If you’re spending the holiday in Fort Lauderdale, W Fort Lauderdale is turning the Fourth of July into a three-day celebration packed with pool parties, live music, and fireworks views. The WET Deck will host DJs, BBQ specials, festive cocktails, and one of the best vantage points on Fort Lauderdale Beach for Saturday night’s fireworks, while the Living Room keeps the party going with a live country band and themed drinks. Whether you book a daybed by the pool or dance into the night, it’s one of the biggest Independence Day celebrations on the beach. Reserve here. July 3-5 at 401 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; marriott.com/en-us/hotels/fllwh-w-fort-lauderdale/wet-deck.
The Wharf Fort Lauderdale
The waterfront venue will host an all-day Fourth of July party featuring festive red, white, and blue drink specials, stilt walkers and dancers roaming throughout the venue, fun on-site giveaways, and even a hot dog eating competition kicking off at 6 p.m. The first 250 guests to arrive will receive a complimentary cowboy hat. 20 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-372-7606; wharfftl.com.
YAYA Miami
The 4th of July deal at YAYA is simple: free docking for any dining guests arriving by boat. The North Bay Village waterfront restaurant sits on the water for the fireworks display, and Island Hour runs from 5 to 7 p.m. with coastal Mediterranean food and cocktails. Guests who arrive by boat can order from the full YAYA menu while still on board and stay through the fireworks without having to deal with parking once. Saturday, July 4, at 7999 NE Bayshore Ct., Miami; yayamiami.com; Island Hour 5-7 p.m. Reservations at yayamiami.com.