12 New Miami Restaurants Everyone’s Talking About Right Now

If you’re debating whether it’s worth waiting in line for a sandwich in Coral Gables or booking a table at a flashy new Miami Beach import, welcome to Miami dining right now. Since April, the city has been flooded with buzzy new openings. From glamorous steakhouses and late-night cocktail dens to viral bagel shops and Italian supper clubs, this spring has been jam-packed. Every week seems to bring another grand opening party, reservation frenzy, or TikTok-famous menu item people swear you need to try. Right now, everyone is talking about Buccan Sandwich Shop, where Miamians are lining up for Palm Beach’s cult-famous beef carpaccio baguettes and “Beef Steak Bomb” sandwiches. They’re also raving about Gaia, the glamorous Dubai import drawing celebrities and seafood lovers to South of Fifth with its dramatic “Ice Market” experience. Then there’s 1986 Steak House in Coconut Grove serving massive steaks and caviar, Leonardo turning dinner into a cabaret-style late-night affair, and Casa Tua Cucina bringing its wildly popular Italian market to Wynwood. Without further ado, here are the 12 hottest new Miami restaurants, bars, and lounges as of May 2026.

1986 Steak House has opened in Coconut Grove Photo by Liz Clayman 1986 Steak House – Opened May 1 1986 Steak House officially opened in Coconut Grove on May 1, taking over a prime spot in Mayfair Plaza directly across from Carbone Vino. The highly anticipated next-generation Argentine steakhouse serves premium beef from Argentina, the U.S., and Japan cooked over live fire, alongside cocktails from Buenos Aires’ famed Tres Monos bar team. Created by restaurateur Stefano Cremasco, the glamorous new restaurant blends classic parrilla traditions with modern steakhouse energy, complete with a raw bar, caviar service, and a dramatic four-sided bar at the center of the space. 2911 Grand Ave., Ste. 111, Coconut Grove; 786-542-9845; 1986steakhouse.com. Photo by the Louis Collection 400 Vinyl Room – Opened April 25 400 Vinyl Room opened in downtown Miami on April 25, bringing a vinyl-only listening lounge and cocktail experience to the ninth floor of the Gale Miami Hotel & Residences. Created by the team behind Yamashiro Miami, the intimate 50-seat space pairs funk, soul, disco, and ’80s Latin records with spirit-forward cocktails, champagne, and caviar service in a moody setting inspired by Tokyo vinyl bars and 1970s hi-fi culture. Designed as a late-night counterpart to Yamashiro, the lounge aims to channel old Hollywood glamour while giving Miami a new destination centered around music, cocktails, and conversation. 159 NE Sixth St., Miami, at the Gale Miami Hotel & Residences, next to Yamashiro Miami, on the ninth floor; folkscreativegroup.com/vinyl400.

Famed Palm Beach spot Buccan Sandwich Shop will open on Saturday, May 9, in Coral Gables on Miracle Mile, followed by a sit-down restaurant. Buccan Sandwich Shop photo Buccan Sandwich Shop – Opened May 9 Buccan Sandwich Shop opened its long-awaited Miami location in Coral Gables on Saturday, May 9, bringing the Palm Beach favorite to Miracle Mile. Known for its cult-following sandwiches like the beef carpaccio baguette and “Beef Steak Bomb,” the gourmet lunch counter has become one of South Florida’s most buzzed-about sandwich destinations. The opening marks the first piece of chef Clay Conley’s larger Miami expansion, which will also bring Buccan and Imoto to Coral Gables later this spring. 100 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; buccansandwichshop.com.

Casa Tua Cucina in Wynwood features ten specialized stations. Photo by Miguel Ducos Casa Tua Cucina – Opened April 17 The beloved Italian market and dining spot from Casa Tua opened its second Miami location on April 17 inside Wynwood’s NoMad Residences. The sprawling 18,500-square-foot space brings the brand’s signature market-style dining experience to the neighborhood, complete with ten open kitchen stations dedicated to handmade pasta, wood-fired dishes, crudo, gelato, and a gourmet Italian mercato. The expansion follows the massive success of its Brickell outpost, which now serves more than one million guests annually, as Casa Tua continues to expand its footprint nationwide. NW 27th Ter. &, NW Second Ave, Miami; 786-772-0726; casatualife.com/cucina.

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El Toro Loco has just opened its seventh location in Doral Square

El Toro Loco – Opened in April

El Toro Loco Steakhouse has opened its seventh South Florida location in Doral, continuing a rapid rise from a single food truck to one of Miami’s fastest-growing restaurants. The Miami-born brand has built a loyal following by serving premium cuts like wagyu and USDA Prime at prices that feel far more approachable than a traditional steakhouse. Located in Doral Square, the new outpost brings the same high-energy atmosphere the concept is known for, with a bold design and space built for celebrations. With new menu additions and more projects on the horizon, El Toro Loco shows no signs of slowing down as demand continues to drive its expansion. 8700 NW 36 St., Ste. 114, Miami; 305-569-2929; eltoroloco.com.

The Miami outpost will carry the brand’s signature aesthetic, including whitewashed walls, natural limestone textures, and greenery Gaia photo Gaia – Opened April 28 Gaia officially opened its first U.S. location in Miami Beach on April 28, bringing the Dubai-born Greek-Mediterranean hotspot to South of Fifth. Known for its glamorous Cycladic-inspired design and signature “Ice Market” seafood display, the restaurant has already drawn celebrities, athletes, and major buzz since debuting on South Pointe Drive. The opening also introduced Nyx, an after-dark cocktail lounge hidden beneath the restaurant, transforming the experience from an elegant seafood dinner into late-night Miami nightlife. 801 South Pointe Dr., Unit 105, Miami Beach; 786-319-9415; gaia-restaurants.com/miami/gaia-miami.

Related Legendary Sandwich Shop Sets Coral Gables Opening Date

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In a city where breakfast tacos are nonexistent, he’s taking a cue from his Austin roots and bringing them to the Magic City. La Traila Barbecue photo

La Traila Barbecue – Opened April 15

South Miami’s barbecue scene got a serious Texas upgrade as La Traila Barbecue returned this April, bringing back the pandemic-era favorite that once earned Best Barbecue honors. Led by Austin-born pitmaster Mel Rodriguez, the new outpost leans into bold Tejano roots with smoky brisket, ribs, and standout cuts like beef cheek barbacoa. But the real game-changer is its breakfast taco program, which serves house-made flour tortillas packed with smoked meats, eggs, and crispy potatoes, available daily starting at 9 a.m. With massive custom pits, a full bar, and a space built for both day and late-night crowds, La Traila is poised to become South Miami’s next must-visit barbecue destination. 5840 SW 71st St., South Miami; latraila-bbq.com.

Miami Beach spot Leonardo opened in April Leonardo photo Leonardo – Opened April 17 Leonardo officially opened in Miami Beach on April 17, bringing “Old World Italian dining” and late-night energy to Collins Avenue. Created by restaurateur Igor Dze, the glamorous new restaurant blends handmade pastas, tableside presentations, live music, and cabaret performances inside a moody space inspired by the golden era of Italian-American dining. Led by Florence-born executive chef Andrea Albanese, Leonardo’s menu features dishes like Parmesan-wheel fettuccine, lobster linguine, whole branzino flambéed tableside, and cocktails including a pancetta-washed Italian Old-Fashioned. 2000 Collins Ave., Ste. 2, Miami Beach; leonardomiami.com.

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On the lighter side, the “Enchiladas del Mar Trio” offers a sampler of shrimp, king crab, and lobster tail The Mexican photo

The Mexican – Opened April 9

Acclaimed Dallas hotspot the Mexican opened its first Miami location this April in a stunning waterfront setting. The restaurant brings a high-end take on Northern Mexican cuisine, with fire-driven dishes like Wagyu cuts, seafood-forward plates, and bold flavors that go far beyond standard Tex-Mex. Known for being named one of the “World’s Most Beautiful Restaurants,” the Miami outpost promises equally striking interiors, complete with a tequila gallery and dramatic architectural design. With skyline views, a sprawling terrace, and a serious mezcal and tequila program, the Mexican is poised to become one of Brickell’s most buzzed-about openings. 601 Brickell Key Dr., Ste. 100, Miami; themexican.com.

The classic cheese pizza at Pizza Tropical was delicious Pizza Tropical photo Pizza Tropical – Opened April 7 Pizza Tropical is officially back, finding new life on the Upper East Side after the closure of its beloved late-night window at Gramps Wynwood. Now operating out of a permanent space on Biscayne Boulevard, the cult-favorite pizzeria brings its signature thin slices, garlic rolls, and iconic pies like the “El Peppe” to a neighborhood that still feels distinctly old-school Miami. The revival continues the partnership between founders Frank Pinello and Adam Gersten, preserving the flavors and energy that built its following over the past decade. With delivery now in the mix and a more accessible location, Pizza Tropical is entering a new era—one that trades late-night chaos for neighborhood staple status without losing its soul. 7010 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; doordash.com/store/40770171. Viral bagel shop PopUp Bagels opened in Aventura in April PopUp Bagels photo

Miami’s bagel boom continues as the viral East Coast favorite, PopUp Bagels, opened its first Miami location in Aventura. The shop skips traditional sandwiches in favor of whole bagels paired with rotating schmears. After generating buzz in Delray and West Palm, the shop is expected to draw major crowds in Miami. With its simple approach, PopUp Bagels might become one of the most talked-about breakfast spots of the season. 2958 NE 199th St., Aventura; popupbagels.com.