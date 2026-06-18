Miami has a new cocktail bar with lobster nuggets and DJs

New Miami cocktail bar and lounge Upside opens in Wynwood, with elevated food, craft cocktails, and late-night DJs who encourage dancing.

Wynwood has a new craft cocktail bar that turns into a dance floor at night. Earlier this month, Upside, a new music-forward cocktail bar and lounge, opened in Wynwood at 59 NW 28th St., just off North Miami Avenue. The space spans 8,500 square feet across two floors and features three bars and a covered outdoor area. “Upside brings an upscale yet approachable energy to Wynwood, designed to work for any occasion,” owner Melanie Blanco tells New Times over email. “Guests can stop in on a Saturday afternoon to catch a game or come back that evening for bottle service and dancing with friends. The venue moves with its crowd.” Blanco certainly means it when she says Upside “moved with its crowd.” The spot is laid-back enough to feel like a sports bar during the day, but with the second floor overlooking the main area and dynamic lighting, Upside cleans up its act nicely for a more well-heeled crowd at night.

The cocktail program blends modern interpretations of classic cocktails with signature drinks Upside photo The food and cocktails are equally important Naturally, if Upside is going to bring in the crowds day and night, it needs stellar cocktail and food offerings. And boy, does it certainly deliver on that. The lounge’s cocktail program blends modern interpretations of classic cocktails with signature drinks to pique your interest. “The cocktail program at Upside Wynwood takes a playful approach to the classics, elevating familiar favorites with unexpected ingredients and distinctive presentations,” Blanco adds. Drinks on the menu include “She’s Salty,” a low-sugar margarita made with Don Julio Blanco, Grand Marnier, pamplemousse liqueur, and monkfruit and finished with salt foam. There’s also “Trouble in Paradise” with Grey Goose Vodka, dry vermouth, peach liqueur, orange juice, simple syrup, and strawberry sherry syrup. This one’s even served with a gummy bear garnish.

Patrons can expect to nosh on shareable bites (AKA tapas), including the braised short rib and manchego croquettes Upside photo A Top Chef alum helms the kitchen At the helm of Upside’s food menu is executive chef Pablo Lamon. He’s a native of Buenos Aires who was the chef de cuisine at 27 Restaurant & Bar in Miami Beach and competed on season 16 of Top Chef. According to Lamon, “The menu takes familiar bar favorites and elevates them through technique, quality ingredients, and presentation.” Rather than reinvent classic comfort food, Lamon sought to deliver the best version possible. Patrons can expect to nosh on shareable bites (AKA tapas), including the braised short rib and manchego croquettes, red jalapeño mac’ n’ cheese arancini, and whipped ricotta “cream cloud” toast. Other indulgent items include smoked Wagyu sirloin bites, lobster nuggets, and a truffle grilled cheese sandwich. “The cocktails are bold, vibrant, and playful, and the food follows that same philosophy,” says Lamon when asked how the food and beverage menus work in tandem. “Rich dishes are balanced with bright acidity, fresh herbs, or citrus, while lighter dishes are designed to complement the cocktails without overpowering them.

The space is built for people to actually dance Upside photo There’s also plenty of music on deck Of course, any venue open until 3 a.m. better have music to keep the vibes high until last call. “Music is the heartbeat of the Upside experience,” says Blanco. “Rather than focusing on filling tables, the space is built for people to actually dance.” It’s a refreshing approach to nightlife in a city utterly obsessed with bottle service and standing out from the pack. According to Blanco, DJs are supported by a state-of-the-art sound and lighting system. And open format is the name of the game here, appealing to a broader audience that may not want to dance to a single genre all night. Upside can also serve as the perfect start to a night out, letting the music take you wherever that may be, whether it’s home in bed by 2 a.m. or dancing at an after-hours in downtown. Upside. 59 NW 28th St., Miami; 305-684-3996; upsidewynwood.com. Tuesday and Wednesday 5 p.m. to midnight, Thursday and Friday 5 p.m. to 3 a.m., Saturday noon to 3 a.m., and Sunday noon to 1 a.m.