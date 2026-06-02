11 new Miami restaurants everyone’s talking about right now

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May is usually when Miami’s restaurant scene begins to exhale. Snowbirds head north, and the frantic pace of winter openings starts to slow as South Florida settles into summer. While May 2026 saw fewer debuts, the restaurants that did open proved that quality matters far more than quantity.
From glamorous Italian imports and neighborhood gems serving Argentine steaks to cult-favorite sandwich shops, this month’s openings gave Miami diners plenty to be excited about.
Whether you’re looking for your next date-night spot or a new happy hour restaurant, these are the 11 new restaurants everyone in Miami is talking about right now.
1986 Steak House – Opened May 1
1986 Steak House officially opened in Coconut Grove on May 1, taking over a prime spot in Mayfair Plaza directly across from Carbone Vino. The Argentine steakhouse serves premium beef from Argentina, the U.S., and Japan cooked over live fire, alongside cocktails from Buenos Aires’ famed Tres Monos bar team. Created by restaurateur Stefano Cremasco, the glamorous new restaurant blends classic parrilla traditions with modern steakhouse energy, complete with a raw bar, caviar service, and a dramatic four-sided bar at the center of the space. 2911 Grand Ave., Ste. 111, Coconut Grove; 786-542-9845; 1986steakhouse.com.
Allegro Ma Non Troppo – Opened May 21
This intimate new Brickell restaurant is channeling the warmth of an Italian grandmother’s kitchen with a cozy 38-seat dining room, a no-reservations policy, and a deliberately simple menu. The restaurant revolves around just four appetizers, three mains, two sides, and one dessert, including dishes like Wagyu Bolognese lasagna, chicken cotoletta alla Milanese, and whole branzino. With vintage décor, family heirlooms, and an emphasis on sharing, Allegro Ma Non Troppo aims to offer the kind of comforting hospitality that feels increasingly rare in Miami. 1000 S. Miami Ave., Miami; allegrobrickell.com.
Buccan – Opened May 22
Clay Conley opened his Coral Gables outpost of Buccan on Friday, May 22, his first Miami restaurant since leaving Azul at the Mandarin Oriental in 2010. A seven-time James Beard Award nominee whose Palm Beach original earned recognition in the 2025 Florida Michelin Guide, Conley brings his wildly popular small-plates format to the South. Expect “Hamachi Tiradito,” “Short Rib Empanadas,” “Shawarma Marinated Local Swordfish,” and “Grilled Carrot Salad.” The space runs about 4,000 square feet with a covered patio, a chef’s counter overlooking the kitchen, and a 14-seat bar. 100 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; buccancoralgables.com.
Buccan Sandwich Shop – Opened May 9
Buccan Sandwich Shop is definitely one of the newest Miami restaurants everyone’s talking about right now. It opened its long-awaited Miami location in Coral Gables on Saturday, May 9, bringing the Palm Beach favorite to Miracle Mile. Known for its cult-following sandwiches like the beef carpaccio baguette and “Beef Steak Bomb,” the gourmet lunch counter has become one of South Florida’s most buzzed-about sandwich destinations. The opening marks the first piece of chef Clay Conley’s larger Miami expansion, which will also bring Imoto to Coral Gables later this spring. 100 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; buccansandwichshop.com.
Cho Funky Asian Bistro – Opened Mid-May
One of Miami Beach’s most exciting new openings, CHŌ Funky Asian Bistro has taken over the former Paya space with a bold menu inspired by Chinese, Korean, Thai, Vietnamese, and Indonesian cuisines. The restaurant comes from restaurateur Mohamed “Mo” Alkassar, whose first solo venture features everything from duck bao and scallop crudo to Korean fried chicken and crab curry. Beyond the food, CHŌ stands out for its vibrant design by Cuban American artist MokiBaby, complete with crimson-lit bookshelves, hand-painted tables, and a pagoda-framed open kitchen visible from the street. 1209 17th St., Miami Beach; choasianbistro.com.
Gigi Rigolatto – Opened May 7
Gigi Rigolatto opened at the Delano Miami Beach on May 7, marking the brand’s first U.S. location and bringing a full Italian Riviera fantasy to South Beach. Taking over much of the hotel’s ground floor and pool area, the restaurant pairs yellow Siena marble, beach cabanas, and Bellinis with a menu of housemade pastas, grilled octopus, Wagyu beef, giant prawns, and its famous pistachio gelato. (It became so popular in Dubai that it’s now a signature at every Gigi worldwide.) The splashy restaurant already has outposts in Paris, Dubai, and Bodrum, but Miami’s version fully leans into the glamorous coastal Italian daydream.1685 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, at Delano Miami Beach; 305-359-7580; delanohotels.com/miami-beach/gigi-rigolatto.
Grand Public Kitchen + Bar – Opened May 21
One of Coconut Grove’s most ambitious new openings, Grand Public Kitchen + Bar has transformed a sprawling 7,400-square-foot space at CocoWalk into a lively all-day dining destination. Led by hospitality veterans Matthew Tsoumaris and Ryan Bassels, the restaurant serves modern American fare with Mediterranean and coastal influences, from tuna tataki and Mediterranean mezze to branzino and truffle mushroom flatbreads. The stylish indoor-outdoor restaurant also features daily happy hour, weekend brunch with $25 bottomless mimosas, and a cocktail program designed to keep the energy going long after dinner. 3015 Grand Ave., Ste. 201, Coconut Grove; 786-504-0721; enjoygrandpublic.com.
Mimi Kakushi – Opened May 1
Mimi Kakushi opened on May 1 on the fourth floor of Delano Miami Beach, bringing a moody, Japanese-inspired concept rooted in 1920s Osaka jazz culture. The restaurant leans heavily into theatrical luxury with dishes such as Wagyu and foie gras gyoza, caviar-topped tuna tartare, miso-black cod, and bone marrow paired with beef tartare. Cocktails are just as over-the-top, including the signature Nara Nara Martini served inside a block of ice at minus four degrees Fahrenheit, which the team says makes it one of the coldest martinis in the world. 1685 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, at Delano Miami Beach; 305-359-7580; delanohotels.com/miami-beach/mimi-kakushi.
Naked Tomato – Opened May 14
Chef Eyal Shani, the culinary force behind global hits like Miznon, HaSalon, and Michelin-starred Shmoné, made his Miami debut with Naked Tomato at Moxy South Beach in May. Inspired by the casual roadside grills and gas stations of Israel, the restaurant centers on ingredient-driven dishes such as Israeli-style skewers, fire-roasted eggplant, fresh dips, and flame-kissed seafood, all served in a lively, communal setting. The concept embraces Shani’s signature philosophy of letting exceptional ingredients speak for themselves, bringing one of the world’s most influential Israeli chefs to Miami Beach. 921 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 561-806-3699; nakedtomatousa.com.
Nude Miami – Opened May 18
One of Brickell’s most talked-about openings this summer, Nude Miami combines an organic grocery store, café, and wellness destination under one roof. Founded by three young entrepreneurs, the concept focuses on clean ingredients and offers everything from cold-pressed juices and matcha to organic groceries, non-toxic wellness products, and Miami’s first organic, seed-oil-free hot bar. The 4,720-square-foot flagship aims to make healthy living more convenient while introducing hard-to-find wellness brands and chef-prepared foods to the neighborhood. 1100 Brickell Bay Dr, Ste. 107, Miami; nudemiami.com.
Solei Beach Club – Opened May 16
Miami Beach welcomed a stylish new beachside destination this summer with the opening of Solei Beach Club at the newly renovated Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel. Inspired by the coastal charm of Spain and the Mediterranean, the oceanfront venue offers shareable seafood-driven dishes, handcrafted cocktails, luxury cabanas, and an open-air setting just steps from the sand. Led by executive chef Gastón Javier Sanchez, Solei brings everything from paella and tahini-crusted salmon to frozen cocktails and beach club vibes to the heart of South Beach. 1717 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, at Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel; surfcomber.com/solei-beach-club.