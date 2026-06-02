Restaurants

11 new Miami restaurants everyone’s talking about right now

From a viral grocery store to a swanky spot in Coconut Grove, here are the 11 new Miami restaurants that opened in May 2026.
By Nicole Lopez-AlvarJune 2, 2026
11 new Miami restaurants that opened in May 2026 are Naked Tomato, Grand Public Kitchen + Bar, Buccan, 1986 Steak House, and Nude Miami.

Photo by Max Flatow
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May is usually when Miami’s restaurant scene begins to exhale. Snowbirds head north, and the frantic pace of winter openings starts to slow as South Florida settles into summer. While May 2026 saw fewer debuts, the restaurants that did open proved that quality matters far more than quantity.

From glamorous Italian imports and neighborhood gems serving Argentine steaks to cult-favorite sandwich shops, this month’s openings gave Miami diners plenty to be excited about.

Whether you’re looking for your next date-night spot or a new happy hour restaurant, these are the 11 new restaurants everyone in Miami is talking about right now.

1986 Steak House has opened in Coconut Grove

Photo by Liz Clayman

1986 Steak House – Opened May 1

1986 Steak House officially opened in Coconut Grove on May 1, taking over a prime spot in Mayfair Plaza directly across from Carbone Vino. The Argentine steakhouse serves premium beef from Argentina, the U.S., and Japan cooked over live fire, alongside cocktails from Buenos Aires’ famed Tres Monos bar team. Created by restaurateur Stefano Cremasco, the glamorous new restaurant blends classic parrilla traditions with modern steakhouse energy, complete with a raw bar, caviar service, and a dramatic four-sided bar at the center of the space. 2911 Grand Ave., Ste. 111, Coconut Grove; 786-542-9845; 1986steakhouse.com.

Allegro Ma Non Troppo has opened in Brickell

Allegro Ma Non Troppo photo

Allegro Ma Non Troppo – Opened May 21

This intimate new Brickell restaurant is channeling the warmth of an Italian grandmother’s kitchen with a cozy 38-seat dining room, a no-reservations policy, and a deliberately simple menu. The restaurant revolves around just four appetizers, three mains, two sides, and one dessert, including dishes like Wagyu Bolognese lasagna, chicken cotoletta alla Milanese, and whole branzino. With vintage décor, family heirlooms, and an emphasis on sharing, Allegro Ma Non Troppo aims to offer the kind of comforting hospitality that feels increasingly rare in Miami. 1000 S. Miami Ave., Miami; allegrobrickell.com.

Famed Palm Beach Sandwich Shop to Open in Coral Gables This Spring
“Thai-Style Florida Grouper” at Buccan Palm Beach this past fall, with green curry, gingered bok choy, and pineapple

Buccan photo

Buccan – Opened May 22

Clay Conley opened his Coral Gables outpost of Buccan on Friday, May 22, his first Miami restaurant since leaving Azul at the Mandarin Oriental in 2010. A seven-time James Beard Award nominee whose Palm Beach original earned recognition in the 2025 Florida Michelin Guide, Conley brings his wildly popular small-plates format to the South. Expect “Hamachi Tiradito,” “Short Rib Empanadas,” “Shawarma Marinated Local Swordfish,” and “Grilled Carrot Salad.” The space runs about 4,000 square feet with a covered patio, a chef’s counter overlooking the kitchen, and a 14-seat bar. 100 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; buccancoralgables.com.

Famed Palm Beach Sandwich Shop to Open in Coral Gables This Spring
Famed Palm Beach spot Buccan Sandwich Shop will open on Saturday, May 9, in Coral Gables on Miracle Mile, followed by a sit-down restaurant.

Buccan Sandwich Shop photo

Buccan Sandwich Shop – Opened May 9

Buccan Sandwich Shop is definitely one of the newest Miami restaurants everyone’s talking about right now. It opened its long-awaited Miami location in Coral Gables on Saturday, May 9, bringing the Palm Beach favorite to Miracle Mile. Known for its cult-following sandwiches like the beef carpaccio baguette and “Beef Steak Bomb,” the gourmet lunch counter has become one of South Florida’s most buzzed-about sandwich destinations. The opening marks the first piece of chef Clay Conley’s larger Miami expansion, which will also bring Imoto to Coral Gables later this spring. 100 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; buccansandwichshop.com.

To make it easy to order with a group of friends (or a date), the menu is organized into five sections. “Snacks,” “Raw,” “Dumplings & Friends,” “Wok,” and mains.

CHŌ Funky Asian Bistro photo

Cho Funky Asian Bistro – Opened Mid-May

One of Miami Beach’s most exciting new openings, CHŌ Funky Asian Bistro has taken over the former Paya space with a bold menu inspired by Chinese, Korean, Thai, Vietnamese, and Indonesian cuisines. The restaurant comes from restaurateur Mohamed “Mo” Alkassar, whose first solo venture features everything from duck bao and scallop crudo to Korean fried chicken and crab curry. Beyond the food, CHŌ stands out for its vibrant design by Cuban American artist MokiBaby, complete with crimson-lit bookshelves, hand-painted tables, and a pagoda-framed open kitchen visible from the street. 1209 17th St., Miami Beach; choasianbistro.com.

The splashy concept already has outposts in Paris, Dubai, and Bodrum, but Miami’s version fully leans into the glamorous coastal Italian daydream.

Gigi Rigolatto photo

Gigi Rigolatto – Opened May 7

Gigi Rigolatto opened at the Delano Miami Beach on May 7, marking the brand’s first U.S. location and bringing a full Italian Riviera fantasy to South Beach. Taking over much of the hotel’s ground floor and pool area, the restaurant pairs yellow Siena marble, beach cabanas, and Bellinis with a menu of housemade pastas, grilled octopus, Wagyu beef, giant prawns, and its famous pistachio gelato. (It became so popular in Dubai that it’s now a signature at every Gigi worldwide.) The splashy restaurant already has outposts in Paris, Dubai, and Bodrum, but Miami’s version fully leans into the glamorous coastal Italian daydream.1685 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, at Delano Miami Beach; 305-359-7580; delanohotels.com/miami-beach/gigi-rigolatto.

New Coconut Grove restaurant Grand Public Kitchen + Bar will open in May 2026 with happy hour, brunch specials, and a dimly lit dining room.

Grand Public Kitchen + Bar photo

Grand Public Kitchen + Bar – Opened May 21

One of Coconut Grove’s most ambitious new openings, Grand Public Kitchen + Bar has transformed a sprawling 7,400-square-foot space at CocoWalk into a lively all-day dining destination. Led by hospitality veterans Matthew Tsoumaris and Ryan Bassels, the restaurant serves modern American fare with Mediterranean and coastal influences, from tuna tataki and Mediterranean mezze to branzino and truffle mushroom flatbreads. The stylish indoor-outdoor restaurant also features daily happy hour, weekend brunch with $25 bottomless mimosas, and a cocktail program designed to keep the energy going long after dinner. 3015 Grand Ave., Ste. 201, Coconut Grove; 786-504-0721; enjoygrandpublic.com.

A Japanese-inspired concept rooted in 1920s Osaka jazz culture.

Delano Miami Beach photo

Mimi Kakushi – Opened May 1

Mimi Kakushi opened on May 1 on the fourth floor of Delano Miami Beach, bringing a moody, Japanese-inspired concept rooted in 1920s Osaka jazz culture. The restaurant leans heavily into theatrical luxury with dishes such as Wagyu and foie gras gyoza, caviar-topped tuna tartare, miso-black cod, and bone marrow paired with beef tartare. Cocktails are just as over-the-top, including the signature Nara Nara Martini served inside a block of ice at minus four degrees Fahrenheit, which the team says makes it one of the coldest martinis in the world. 1685 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, at Delano Miami Beach; 305-359-7580; delanohotels.com/miami-beach/mimi-kakushi.

Naked Tomato by Chef Eyal Shani has opened in Miami Beach

Photo by Max Flatow

Naked Tomato – Opened May 14

Chef Eyal Shani, the culinary force behind global hits like Miznon, HaSalon, and Michelin-starred Shmoné, made his Miami debut with Naked Tomato at Moxy South Beach in May. Inspired by the casual roadside grills and gas stations of Israel, the restaurant centers on ingredient-driven dishes such as Israeli-style skewers, fire-roasted eggplant, fresh dips, and flame-kissed seafood, all served in a lively, communal setting. The concept embraces Shani’s signature philosophy of letting exceptional ingredients speak for themselves, bringing one of the world’s most influential Israeli chefs to Miami Beach. 921 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 561-806-3699; nakedtomatousa.com.

Nude Miami opened with a bang in Brickell

Nude Miami photo

Nude Miami – Opened May 18

One of Brickell’s most talked-about openings this summer, Nude Miami combines an organic grocery store, café, and wellness destination under one roof. Founded by three young entrepreneurs, the concept focuses on clean ingredients and offers everything from cold-pressed juices and matcha to organic groceries, non-toxic wellness products, and Miami’s first organic, seed-oil-free hot bar. The 4,720-square-foot flagship aims to make healthy living more convenient while introducing hard-to-find wellness brands and chef-prepared foods to the neighborhood. 1100 Brickell Bay Dr, Ste. 107, Miami; nudemiami.com.

Solei has brought beach club vibes to the Surfcomber

Soleil Beach Club photo

Solei Beach Club – Opened May 16

Miami Beach welcomed a stylish new beachside destination this summer with the opening of Solei Beach Club at the newly renovated Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel. Inspired by the coastal charm of Spain and the Mediterranean, the oceanfront venue offers shareable seafood-driven dishes, handcrafted cocktails, luxury cabanas, and an open-air setting just steps from the sand. Led by executive chef Gastón Javier Sanchez, Solei brings everything from paella and tahini-crusted salmon to frozen cocktails and beach club vibes to the heart of South Beach. 1717 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, at Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel; surfcomber.com/solei-beach-club.

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Nicole Lopez-Alvar is the Food and Drink Editor of Miami New Times, a role she has proudly held since December 2023. A born-and-raised Miamian, she covers the city’s ever-evolving dining scene, from buzzy new openings to the local institutions that define South Florida’s food culture. Before joining Miami New Times, Lopez-Alvar worked as a digital journalist at WPLG Local 10 News and WSVN 7 News, where she covered breaking news, restaurants, arts, and culture. She holds a B.S. in communications from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism. Outside the newsroom, she shares her passion for food on Instagram, documenting her favorite bites across Miami and beyond. Readers might have seen her on the 23rd season of ABC’s The Bachelor and the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise.

nicole.lopez-alvar@miaminewtimes.com

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