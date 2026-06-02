11 new Miami restaurants everyone’s talking about right now

May is usually when Miami’s restaurant scene begins to exhale. Snowbirds head north, and the frantic pace of winter openings starts to slow as South Florida settles into summer. While May 2026 saw fewer debuts, the restaurants that did open proved that quality matters far more than quantity.

From glamorous Italian imports and neighborhood gems serving Argentine steaks to cult-favorite sandwich shops, this month’s openings gave Miami diners plenty to be excited about.

Whether you’re looking for your next date-night spot or a new happy hour restaurant, these are the 11 new restaurants everyone in Miami is talking about right now.