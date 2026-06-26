Beloved revolving sushi restaurant opens new Miami location

Legendary Miami sushi restaurant Katana, with two-hour waits and floating sushi boats, has opened a second location along Coral Way.

For years, eating at Katana has required two things: a craving for delicious sushi and the willingness to spend a few hours waiting for it. Now, one of Miami’s most beloved locals-only restaurants has officially made life a whole lot easier. Katana Japanese Restaurant, the tiny family-owned sushi restaurant that’s become something of a rite of passage for Miami diners, has officially opened its second location on Coral Way. And judging by the reaction online, half the city is breathing a collective sigh of relief now that they no longer have to trek all the way to North Miami Beach for dinner. The announcement has been brewing for weeks, with the restaurant teasing a second location on Instagram before confirming the expansion. Now the doors are officially open, giving fans south of the river their own chance to grab colorful sushi plates as they float past on the restaurant’s signature little boats.

The original restaurant opened in 1993 in Normandy Isles with just 24 seats Screenshot via Instagram/@iviethefoodie A Miami cult favorite 33 years in the making Long before TikTok made hidden gems impossible to keep secret, Katana was quietly building one of Miami’s most loyal followings. The original restaurant opened in 1993 in Normandy Isles with just 24 seats surrounding a sushi-go-round where nigiri, rolls, sashimi, tempura, and salads drift by on miniature wooden boats. Diners simply grab whatever catches their eye, stack the empty plates, and pay according to the plate colors at the end of the meal. It’s simple. It’s affordable. And somehow, it has remained one of the hardest reservations in Miami despite never actually taking reservations. Waiting two hours has practically become part of the dining experience. Regulars know the drill: put your name on the list, wander the neighborhood, keep your phone nearby, and be ready to sprint back because you’ve only got a few minutes before your table goes to someone else. The funny part? Nobody seems to mind.

View this post on Instagram Miami has been asking for this for years If you’ve ever lived in Brickell, Coral Gables, Shenandoah, Coconut Grove, or Little Havana, convincing friends to drive all the way to 71st Street for sushi wasn’t always the easiest sell. Now, Coral Way diners can finally satisfy a Katana craving without planning an entire evening around the drive. The expansion comes during a milestone year for the family-owned business. Earlier this spring, the City of Miami Beach officially proclaimed May 6, 2026, as “Katana Day,” honoring the restaurant’s 33 years in business and its impact on the city’s dining scene. In an emotional Instagram post, the owner’s daughter reflected on how her father opened the restaurant more than three decades ago with little English, no restaurant experience, and, as she wrote, “a whole lot of American dream.” It’s exactly the kind of Miami success story that has helped Katana become more than just another sushi restaurant.

If the original location is any indication, Miami won’t stay quiet about this second outpost for very long. Katana Coral Way photo

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The wait may be shorter. The boats are still floating.

Whether the new Coral Way location develops the same legendary wait remains to be seen.

Part of Katana’s mystique has always been that getting in almost feels like winning a prize. But if the original location is any indication, Miami won’t stay quiet about this second outpost for very long.

For thousands of locals, Katana isn’t just somewhere to grab sushi. It’s the place friends insist you try, the restaurant visitors are taken to after they’ve already done Joe’s and Versailles, and one of those increasingly rare neighborhood institutions that still feels unmistakably Miami.

And now, a whole new neck of the woods gets to experience its charm in its own neighborhood.

Katana Coral Way. 1760 SW 22nd St., Miami; instagram.com/katana_mb.