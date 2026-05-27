9 most anticipated Miami restaurants opening summer 2026

Who says summer is “slow season” in Miami anymore? Between Michelin-trained chefs, iconic restaurant comebacks, waterfront stunners, and viral bagel spots, this summer’s dining lineup feels more like peak season than the dog days of August. From Coconut Grove to Brickell, the city is gearing up for one of its busiest summer opening stretches in recent memory.

This season’s openings also tap into something Miami does especially well right now: mixing nostalgia with what’s next. China Grill is returning more than a decade after leaving South Beach. Plus, Clay Conley is finally bringing Buccan and Imoto to Miracle Mile. Then there’s Manoli and La Sponda, who are betting big on breezy Mediterranean vibes just in time for summer. Whether you’re chasing omakase counters, old-school power dining energy, or hot bagels straight from the oven, these are the nine Miami restaurant openings foodies will be talking about all summer long.

It’s been nearly 30 years since China Grill changed Miami’s dining scene forever — and the pioneer is coming back. China Grill photo China Grill Jeffrey Chodorow’s beloved Asian-fusion restaurant China Grill is returning to Miami after closing its South Beach location in 2012, opening this summer at Bal Harbour Shops in the former Le Zoo space. The original South Beach location ran from 1995 to 2012 and spent nearly two decades as one of the city’s most popular nights out: oversized shareable plates drawing from Chinese, Japanese, and Indian flavors, and a room that rarely had an empty seat. The Bal Harbour promises to bring that same energy to a new address. 9700 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour; chinagrillbalharbour.com. “Thai-Style Florida Grouper” at Buccan Palm Beach this past fall, with green curry, gingered bok choy, and pineapple Buccan photo Buccan Coral Gables Clay Conley opens his Coral Gables outpost of Buccan on June 1, his first Miami restaurant since leaving Azul at the Mandarin Oriental in 2010. A seven-time James Beard Award nominee whose Palm Beach original earned recognition in the 2025 Florida Michelin Guide, Conley brings his wildly popular small-plates format south. Expect “Hamachi Tiradito,” “Short Rib Empanadas,” “Shawarma Marinated Local Swordfish,” and “Grilled Carrot Salad.” The space runs about 4,000 square feet with a covered patio, a chef’s counter overlooking the kitchen, and a 14-seat bar. The Buccan Sandwich Shop next door has been open since mid-May for those who can’t wait. 100 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; buccancoralgables.com. Imoto has been one of Palm Beach’s busiest spots since 2012, built around sashimi, sushi, and small plates. Imoto photo Imoto Coral Gables After Buccan debuts on June 4, Conley’s second restaurant concept, Imoto, follows on June 8. It will take the adjacent space at 100 Miracle Mile with its entrance on Galiano Street. Imoto, Japanese for “little sister,” has been one of Palm Beach’s busiest spots since 2012. It’s built around sashimi, sushi, and small plates. The Coral Gables menu mirrors the Palm Beach location, featuring dishes such as “Peking Duck Tacos,” miso-marinated black cod, A5 Wagyu Ribeye, “Maine Lobster Sushi Roll,” and crispy rice tuna. A 12-seat sushi counter and an 8-seat bar anchor the 2,500-square-foot space. 100 Miracle Mile (enter on Galiano St.), Coral Gables; imotocoralgables.com.

Stand is a 24-seat Japanese café from chef Shingo Akikuni and partner Kenzie Motai Photo by Salar Abduaziz Stand Opening June 4 at 98 Miracle Mile, Stand is a 24-seat Japanese café from chef Shingo Akikuni and partner Kenzie Motai, the duo behind Michelin-starred Shingo. It will open on the same corner as Buccan and Imoto. By day, it runs as a kissaten, serving matcha, single-origin Guatemalan coffee, and sandos on milk bread, baked fresh daily by chef de cuisine Lania Andrade. Think chicken katsu with kewpie mayo and tonkatsu sauce, a Wagyu filet mignon, or Japanese-style egg salad. Plus, expect bento boxes and the “Shio Pan,” a buttery milk bread roll in rotating variations like cream, chocolate, curry, and sausage. Later this year, it’ll become an evening izakaya, with seasonal Japanese small plates alongside sake, beer, and wine. 98 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; standstandstand.com. Beautiful new Greek restaurant Manoli will open in Coconut Grove this summer 2026, led by a Michelin-trained chef who hails from Greece. Sereia photo Manoli New Greek restaurant Manoli is opening in early summer in Coconut Grove, in the space that briefly housed Portuguese restaurant Sereia. Chef Emmanouil “Manoli” Aslanoglou, who trained at Michelin-starred Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons and Arzak, and appeared on MasterChef Greece, built the menu around shared plates from family recipes: dolmades, saganaki, crispy feta in phyllo with thyme honey, gyro tacos made with Black Angus ribeye, housemade Pastitsio and Makarounes, lamb chops, and whole branzino. The 140-seat space features indoor, outdoor, and bar areas in white tones, light wood, and soft blues. Dinner ends with a tableside dessert trolley with Profiteroles, Baklava, and Greek doughnuts made to order. 3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove;. Instagram: @manoligreek. Japanese restaurant Miyako Doral is opening in Pinecrest at Suniland Plaza Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar Miyako Doral Dadeland The longstanding Japanese-Peruvian Nikkei restaurant Miyako Doral, a Doral institution since 1997, is opening a sister location at Suniland Shopping Center in Pinecrest this summer. The original built its following on dishes like the “Boss Roll” and tuna tartare. No specific opening date has been announced. Suniland Shopping Center, Pinecrest; miyakodoral.com. Waterfront restaurant La Sponda will open in Coconut Grove at Grove Isle in 2026 with coastal Italian cuisine and Mediterranean influences CMC Group rendering La Sponda Gioia Hospitality Group, the team behind Michelin Guide-listed steakhouse Daniel’s, is opening coastal Italian restaurant La Sponda at Vita at Grove Isle sometime this summer. Set on Coconut Grove’s private island, La Sponda (Italian for “the shore”) will serve seasonal Mediterranean-inspired dishes from weekday lunch through weekend brunch and nightly dinner, all with Biscayne Bay views. The space was designed by Martin Brudnizki Design Studio. The restaurant is open to the public, not just Vita residents; no specific date has been announced. 4 Grove Isle Dr., Miami; vitagroveisle.com. Viral New York bagel shop PopUp Bagels is opening in Brickell this summer. PopUp Bagels photo PopUp Bagels opened its Aventura location in late April at 2958 NE 199th St. and is set to open its Brickell location this summer. The Connecticut-born company serves hot, whole bagels straight from the oven alongside wildly creative cream cheese schmears. It’s built a cult following up and down the East Coast since launching as a pandemic-era pop-up. PopUp Bagels Brickell. 801 Brickell, Miami; popupbagels.com. Opening date TBD.

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