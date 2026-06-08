Iconic Miami Beach restaurant closes after nearly 20 years

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It’s been a difficult year for some of Miami Beach’s longest-running restaurants. Earlier this spring, beloved French bistro À La Folie closed after roughly 24 years on Española Way, sparking an outpouring of nostalgia from locals who called it one of the neighborhood’s last truly authentic gathering spots. More recently, late-night institution Cheese Burger Baby announced it would leave its Washington Avenue home after 25 years to make way for a new hotel development.
Now, Miami Beach has lost one more restaurant fixture. This specific hotspot, during its heyday, served locals, tourists, and celebrities for nearly 20 years. Its closure adds to a growing list of longtime establishments that are disappearing in the area.
Mr Chow goes dark at the W
Mr Chow Miami Beach, the upscale Beijing-style restaurant at 2201 Collins Ave., has closed, with no public statement from the brand. Photos posted to Instagram showed the dining room stripped to its bones, chairs stacked, boxes piled on bare tables, the glass facade empty.
The restaurant, which opened inside the W South Beach in August 2009, was open for nearly 17 years. Its menu was built around family-style dishes like Peking duck, chicken satay, and Ma Mignon. It also had a nightly hand-pulled noodle performance that became one of the more theatrical draws in South Beach. The Miami closure follows rumors that the brand is shuttering its Tribeca location. Therefore, this will make it the second Mr Chow to close this year. The brand has made no announcement about what comes next for either location.
The W South Beach is about to undergo a makeover
However, the closure might not be a big surprise for those who follow South Florida real estate moves.
The Reuben Brothers, the London-based firm that paid more than $400 million in 2024 for the hotel that houses Mr Chow, received partial approval in April to overhaul the entire property. The plans include a complete redo of the lobby, pool deck, and pool bar, along with a potential beach club, though the latter was tabled for a future vote.
Mr Chow. 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Now closed.