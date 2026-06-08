Iconic Miami Beach restaurant closes after nearly 20 years

It’s been a difficult year for some of Miami Beach’s longest-running restaurants. Earlier this spring, beloved French bistro À La Folie closed after roughly 24 years on Española Way, sparking an outpouring of nostalgia from locals who called it one of the neighborhood’s last truly authentic gathering spots. More recently, late-night institution Cheese Burger Baby announced it would leave its Washington Avenue home after 25 years to make way for a new hotel development.

Now, Miami Beach has lost one more restaurant fixture. This specific hotspot, during its heyday, served locals, tourists, and celebrities for nearly 20 years. Its closure adds to a growing list of longtime establishments that are disappearing in the area.