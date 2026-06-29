One of Miami’s best taco spots is leaving North Beach

One of Miami Beach’s most beloved taquerias is heading to the mainland (of Miami). Taquiza is closing its North Beach location at the end of July, but a new Little River outpost is coming this summer.

Winner of New Times‘ Best Tacos 2020, the taqueria is best known for its house-nixtamalized blue corn tortillas. It’ll serve its last tacos at 7450 Ocean Ter. on Friday, July 31.

The closure comes as The Broadmoor Miami Beach hotel, the building that Taquiza has called home since 2018, prepares to begin construction on the “Ocean Terrace” development project. Led by Witkoff Group, the luxury development will eventually put a 20-story residential tower on the site, with condos starting at $6.3 million.