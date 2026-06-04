Miami Beach has a new coffee shop with blue matcha and soft serve

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Sunshine Coffee is bringing its vibrant energy to North Beach, opening a stunning new flagship location that builds on the spirit of the original Española Way spot.
Opening Thursday, June 4, the new location makes sense for founders Alan Philips and Gelareh Mizrahi, who call the neighborhood home along with their four children, River, Teddy, Sunshine, and Lucky. Philips, an entrepreneur, and Mizrahi, a designer, consider Sunshine Coffee to be a passion project. Named after their daughter, the coffee shop has always been about welcoming anyone and everyone.
“Sunshine has always been about lifting people up, one cup at a time,” Philips said in a statement. “This space is for everyone: the neighbor who comes in every morning, the kid getting their first soft serve, the family stopping by after the beach. That’s the whole point.”
And this new Miami Beach coffee shop is already going viral online, with its blue matcha and soft serve catching the attention of Gen Z and locals alike.
A bright new North Beach flagship
The new North Beach locale builds on the spirit of the original Española Way location. Designed by Mizrahi, who has also designed handbags for the likes of Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner, and Hailey Bieber, the North Beach space features 15-foot-high curved ceilings, a sculptural wave-inspired coffee bar, and a bright color palette that includes the brand’s signature sunshine yellow and ocean blue.
“We wanted to take everything people love about Sunshine and turn the volume up,” Mizrahi said in a statement. “More joy, more beauty, more magic, and a flagship that feels like stepping into the brand at its happiest.”
What’s on the Sunshine Coffee North Beach menu?
Naturally, the menu includes mainstays like the “Miami Iced,” featuring espresso and cold foam.
There’s also Sunshine’s best-selling matcha drink, the “Baby Blue Butterfly Vanilla Matcha” topped with strawberry foam, as well as the customer-favorite “Super Fantastic” smoothie made with blue spirulina, almond butter, Greek yogurt, tahini, honey, dates, and milk.
The North Beach shop will also feature several new food items, including:
- Chopped Chicken Caesar Wrap: Grilled chicken, crisp romaine, shaved parmesan, and house-made croutons tossed with buffalo sauce.
- Spicy Tuna Wrap: Sushi-grade tuna, avocado, and spicy mayo wrapped with a crispy rice crumble.
- Huevos Rancheros Burrito: Scrambled eggs, black beans, melted cheese, ranchero salsa, and avocado.
- Tuna Carpaccio Bagel: Tuna carpaccio, lemon, capers, and olive oil.
- Soft-Serve (Exclusive to North Beach)
Exclusive to the North Beach flagship is a new soft-serve program featuring two flavors: yellow vanilla, naturally colored with turmeric, and blue Greek yogurt, naturally colored with spirulina. Signature creations include the “Sunshine Affogato” and the “Dream Team,” a warm cookie topped with a swirl of soft serve.
Philips and Mizrahi say dairy-free soft-serve options will eventually be added to the shop’s daily offerings.
Sunshine Coffee. 7351 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; sunshinecoffee.com.