Miami Beach has a new coffee shop with blue matcha and soft serve

Sunshine Coffee is bringing its vibrant energy to North Beach, opening a stunning new flagship location that builds on the spirit of the original Española Way spot.

Opening Thursday, June 4, the new location makes sense for founders Alan Philips and Gelareh Mizrahi, who call the neighborhood home along with their four children, River, Teddy, Sunshine, and Lucky. Philips, an entrepreneur, and Mizrahi, a designer, consider Sunshine Coffee to be a passion project. Named after their daughter, the coffee shop has always been about welcoming anyone and everyone.

“Sunshine has always been about lifting people up, one cup at a time,” Philips said in a statement. “This space is for everyone: the neighbor who comes in every morning, the kid getting their first soft serve, the family stopping by after the beach. That’s the whole point.”

And this new Miami Beach coffee shop is already going viral online, with its blue matcha and soft serve catching the attention of Gen Z and locals alike.