Viral Video Shows Group's Expensive Outing at Nikki Beach

From $150 day beds to mandatory $400 bottles, a viral video calls out the steep prices at Miami Beach hot spot Nikki Beach.
July 23, 2024
A group found out the hard way that enjoying a day at Nikki Beach comes at a steep price.
A group found out the hard way that enjoying a day at Nikki Beach comes at a steep price.
A video making rounds on social media reveals the expensive reality of trying to have a good time in Miami.

The clip, which has gone viral on X (formerly known as Twitter), shows a group of girlfriends' pricey outing at Nikki Beach, the long-running beach club in Miami Beach. One of the women narrates the video and breaks it all down.
"So me and my homegirls, you know, we came to Nikki Beach in Miami. Let me tell y'all: Don't believe the fucking hype, okay?" she starts, clearly annoyed. "First of all, you gotta pay $150 for this hard-ass, plastic-ass, cheap-ass bed."

The woman continues, describing how the costs piled up.

"Then, they make you buy a mandatory fucking bottle," she said, sounding more frustrated. "Then on top of that, each person has to spend $100 a piece worth of bullshit ass whatever you want to buy. It's mandatory."

As the woman shows the receipt, proving how much she and her friends were spending, she doesn't hold back her anger.

"Four hundred dollars for a $50 Don Julio Repo bottle. Don't fucking come here, y'all. Okay? Don't!" she warned, making her point crystal clear. 
X formerly known as Twitter: @KameronBennett



And it wasn't just the money that bothered them. The woman ends the video with a funny but aggravated comment about the outdoor pests.

"And then the mosquitos is fucking... they, they playing tag with you which ya lemons and everything," she adds.

The video, posted on X by DJ Kam Bennett, stirred up mixed opinions in the comment section, with one person saying, "Welcome to Miami, not for the broke," while another expressing a change of heart about visiting Nikki Beach.
The ladies' terrible, horrible, no good, very bad outing follows behind reports of Nikki Beach getting replaced by a new venture from the Major Food Group, which could make way for a Carbone spin-off.

As Miami Beach continues to reinvent itself, this viral video serves as a reminder that sometimes, the high cost of keeping up appearances is just not worth all the hype.
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
