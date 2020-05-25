The 12 Best Things to Do (Mostly) at Home in Miami This Week

Monday, May 25

Typically, Memorial Day celebrations are marked by big parades and backyard barbecues. This year, though, they'll look different. In a 45-minute live tribute on Monday, Ancestry.com will remember the men and women who lost their lives in the armed forces. The virtual Memorial Day parade will memorialize the stories of veterans through interviews and special tributes. Hosted by Kathie Lee Gifford, the event will feature a musical performance by Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Tori Kelly. 11 a.m. Monday via facebook.com/ancestryus.

In response to demand, Digital Drag Fest has been extended to May 30 to give viewers at home another chance to catch the one-of-a-kind virtual series. Presented by Producer Entertainment Group and hosted on Stageit, Digital Drag Fest features a glittery roster of drag's biggest stars performing individual 30-minute shows for fans at home. Each show — which organizers say will never be re-released — showcases the performer's unique talent, be it singing, cooking, comedy, or lip-syncing. Audience members can interact with artists, tip them, win prizes, and avail themselves of giveaways. Today, catch Thorgy Thor — as seen on RuPaul's Drag Race and at Miami's own Wigwood Festival — on the stream as she celebrates her birthday with a wacky, one-night-only performance. 8 p.m. Monday via stageit.com.

As South Florida begins to lift restrictions, public spaces are taking a phased approach to reopening. Over Memorial Day weekend, Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden reopened to members and nonmembers alike. Heeding federal, state, and county guidelines, South Florida's botanical gem is limiting its hours of operation and restricting admittance to 300 at a time. Pro tip: Reserve your spot via the Fairchild website. Staggered operating hours: 10 a.m., noon, and 2 p.m. Monday through Sunday, 10901 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables; 305-667-1651; fairchildgarden.org.

Tuesday, May 26

Festival Yachad is the largest Israeli dance festival outside of Israel. Hosted by the Miami-based Bamachol Dance Program, the festival typically attracts more than 4,000 attendees. This year, things are different. Tuesday's online performance, which will mark the festival's 24th anniversary, will take viewers on a backstage tour of Bamachol's rehearsals, highlight new work, and feature clips of last year's Festival Yachad. 7 p.m. Monday via facebook.com/bamacholdanceprogram.

New York guitar futurist Sandy Ewen will perform during Miami Psych Fest on Tuesday. Photo courtesy of Adam Arritola

On Tuesday, Eclectic Overdrive presents the third edition of The Perfect Trip: Miami Psych Fest, a celebration of all things experimental. Unable to present the 25-strong, genre-defying lineup at 777 International Mall as planned, the festival will make sure the masses get their fix of mind-bending music online. The bill includes international acts such as noise cult legends Hiroshi Hasegawa (of C.C.C.C.), Scott Bazar, and Joel Nobody; Japanese composer, visual artist, and programmer Yousuke Fuyama; and locals like Bryan K. Adams (of the Figbox collective), Speed Reader (Chris Hurst), and the venerable Rat Bastard. Tune in for eight hours of sonic enlightenment. 5 p.m. Tuesday via facebook.com/eclecticoverdrive.

Wednesday, May 27

Head to Club Space's social-media pages on Wednesday for a livestream from fitness guru Starr Hawkins. The soundtrack for the 45-minute, booty-blasting workout session is curated by Link Miami Rebels resident DJ Bakke. Dubbed the Intergalactic BootyCamp, the event aims to kick your butt into top gear for the week ahead, keeping you and your fellow participants conditioned as you await the reopening of Space's doors. 10:30 a.m. Wednesday via facebook.com/clubspace and youtube.com.

Thursday, May 28

On Thursday, join the Lowe Art Museum for a Zoom conversation between artist Carlos Estévez and art historian Carol Damian. Estévez will join the stream from his studio, where he'll give viewers a peek at works-in-progress and provide insight into his creative process. The conversation will home in on the artist's most recent exhibition, Cities of the Mind, his travels, and the locations that inspired each painting. Estévez will share personal photographs of all the places that inspired him, with each image correlating to a work of art from the exhibition. The event wraps up with an audience Q&A with the artist and curator. 5:30 p.m. Thursday via zoom.us. Register at events.attend.com.

Starr Hawkins Photo courtesy of @Babymommafit

Friday, May 29

On Friday, ProjectArt Miami's annual resident exhibition, Corporal Dade, streams via Zoom. Resident artists including Aurora Molina and Almaz Wilson will show their artwork in a virtual exhibition that marks the end of their residency. ProjectArt Miami's virtual highlights will be on view through the summer at the "MOCA From Home" section of the Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami's website. 7 p.m. Friday via zoom.us.

Orchestra Miami hosts a new virtual happy-hour concert series, showcasing its musicians. On Friday, tune in for a performance by flutist Elissa Lakofsky and cellist/guitarist Phil Lakofsky. The performance streams on Zoom and Facebook Live, where you can also catch up on last week's debut event. If that's not enough for you, head to Orchestra Miami's website to enjoy its virtual concert hall, which offers past live performances recorded in their entirety, including the Miami Beach 100th Anniversary Celebration. 6 p.m. Friday via zoom.us.

The Coral Gables Museum rolls out a new monthly film series, the Documentary Dock, on Friday with the screening of a short documentary by Elaine Minionis, Uncanny: The Dolls of Mariana Monteagudo, which focuses on the renowned Venezuelan plastic artist. Moving forward, the Documentary Dock will highlight films every month, accompanied by conversations between the films' directors, subjects, and producers, along with Yuneikys Villalonga, the museum's chief curator. The documentaries are available for streaming from Friday at 6 p.m. through Sunday at 9 p.m. Admission is free, but you must register in advance. 9 p.m. Friday via coralgablesmuseum.org.

Miami’s hottest pop-up event is going digital on Sunday. Photo courtesy of Octopussy Lounge

Saturday, May 30

The Ordinary Boys, the Smiths and Morrissey tribute band based in Miami, has been hard at work during the shutdown, sharing postpunk tunes via its Facebook Live series: Spending Days, Indoors. The third online event on Saturday features stripped-down covers of songs from Moz and the Manchester band's musical catalog. 9 p.m. Saturday via facebook.com.

Sunday, May 31

Octopussy Lounge is going digital. The all-inclusive LGBTQ+ and sex-work performance platform will stream online on Sunday, featuring a steamy lineup of burlesque performers, pole dancers, striptease artists, and musicians. The platform's mission is to express queer sex workers' joy and artistry to a wide audience, and the lineup won't disappoint. Among those making their way to the Zoom screen: Wendi, Brianna Bawdy, and Gazebeau, who will rouse viewers from their quarantine comas and inject some much-needed excitement into an otherwise ordinary Sunday evening. This very sexy cyber event is X-rated, so get the kids to bed before you tune in. 7 p.m. Sunday via zoom.us. Donation-based tickets can be purchased via eventbrite.com.