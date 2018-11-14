The Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday

The "Seinfeld of France" is making his way to Miami. Global comedy phenom Gad Elmaleh is kind of a big deal abroad, having sold out Paris' iconic Olympia Theater Hall for seven straight weeks, as well as other big-time tours. Here in the States, his deadpan awesomeness has equated to sold-out gigs at NYC's Carnegie Hall and stints on Conan, The Daily Show, and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. 8 p.m. Thursday at Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $35 to $65.

The economy. The financial crisis. Corruption. Immigration. Global warming. It sounds like the average hour on a cable news network. But it's actually everything you will absorb during "We Are All in the Same Boat," the first large-scale exhibition by Superflex to hit the United States. Superflex is a Danish collective that is always churning out thought-provoking, humorous, and often political work. The exhibition will certainly be no exception and will include the premiere of Western Rampart, the group's latest film. 6 p.m. Thursday at Freedom Tower at Miami Dade College, 600 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Yes, people still read. And you can witness people reading — and maybe do some reading yourself — at the Miami Book Fair. A can't-miss event is its street fair. Enjoy colorful tents of books galore as well as a slew of author meet-and-greets. In addition to enjoying the outdoor festivities, street fair guests may also attend speaker sessions with authors such as Sonia Sotomayor, Abbi Jacobson, and chef José Andrés in Chapman Auditorium (included with street fair admission). 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday at Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus, 300 NE Second Ave., Miami; miamibookfair.com. Admission is free Friday.

The glory days of the Woodstock Music Festival are long gone, but WoodyStock lives on, dude. The benefit concert is put on by the folks at the Woody Foundation, which raises funds for the recovery of people with spinal cord injuries. The organization has raised more than $1.5 million to help those with paralysis. This year's fest will include performances by Problem Kids, Ripcord, and Rusty & the Butlers. 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday at Zest Miami, 200 S. Biscayne Blvd., Miami; woodyfoundation.org. Admission is free.

Friday

Everyone loves Italy. How could you not? The food is great, the people are great, and they make some stellar goods. The last will be on full display at the Wolfsonian for the exhibit "Made In Italy: MITA Textile Design 1926-1976." The show presents carpets, tapestries, and all kinds of other brilliantly designed goods from the likes of Gio Ponti, Fortunato Depero, and Enrico Paulucci. Afterward, you'll be second-guessing all of those IKEA purchases. Friday through April 28, 2019, at the Wolfsonian-FIU, 1001 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; wolfsonian.org. Adult admission costs $12, and various discounts are available.

"Tell me, baby girl, 'cause I need to know..." Do you hear Marc Anthony in the distance, calling you to his shows at the AA Arena? As always, it should be a spicy time with the Grammy-winning, top-selling tropical-salsa artist. Anthony turned 50 years old in September and still knows how to turn up the heat. He has 13 albums under his belt, including his latest, 3.0, which dropped in 2013. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets cost $61 to $201.

Celia Cruz was a badass. The Cuban icon and widely regarded "Queen of Salsa" boasted 23 gold albums during her 77 years on Planet Earth and was posthumously honored with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016. Today her legacy lives on through so many mediums, including Celia: El Musical. This vibrant showcase celebrates the artist's biggest hits and captures some of her most intimate memories along the way. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $59 to $159.

If you haven't caught on to the Miami Design District Performance Series yet, get with it. A performance goes down every Friday, and the talent is cultivated by 19-time Grammy winner Emilio Estefan and Miami Symphony Orchestra. This week, the orchestra will be joined by the multitalented, two-time Tony winner Bernadette Peters, who has starred in everything from The Carol Burnett Show to The Jerk to Broadway's Mack and Mabel. 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at 3841 NE Second Ave., Miami; facebook.com/miamidesigndistrict. Admission is free.

Saturday

Your favorite Taco Tuesday has absolutely nothing on this. Tacolandia, presented by New Times, is set for this Saturday evening. More than 30 vendors will serve unlimited tacos in many glorious forms. Sushi tacos! Ice-cream tacos! Simply damn good tacos! This year's drool-worthy participants include Jungle Island, 222 Taco, Rocco's Tacos, and Lona, plus dozens of yummy others. Oh, and there will be plenty of tequila and cerveza too. 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Soho Studios, 2136 NW First Ave., Miami; newtimestacolandia.com. General admission costs $45 in advance or $50 at the door. VIP tickets cost $60 in advance or $70 at the door. Four-pack discounts are also available.

If your last name is "Legend," how could your tour not have "Legendary" in its name? Well, to John Legend's credit, he whips out the "Legendary" tag only for special occasions. This week is one of them. A Legendary Christmas will hit the Fillmore for what might be a smidgen early of a Christmas affair. But remember: It's John Legend, and he can do whatever his sultry and wildly talented self wants. Plus, he recently released an album bearing the same name, so get in the spirit. 9 p.m. Saturday at the Fillmore, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; livenation.com. Tickets cost $103.50 to $153.50.

You have two Beethoven-tastic options this Saturday. First, you can check out Beethoven's Seventh sung by American lyric tenor Matthew Polenzani inside the New World Center. It should be a great show. Your other option is to catch the performance right outside the venue — for free — streamed live on a massive wall, alongside thousands of other fans, during a Wallcast experience. Whichever way you decide to watch, this one is a win. 7:30 p.m. Saturday at SoundScape Park, 400 17th St., Miami Beach; nws.edu. Admission is free.

Don't like drinking solo? No problemo. Check out the HechaEnMiami Block Party, going down all day Saturday at the Miami-themed brewery Veza Sur Brewing Co. The whole street in Wynwood will be shut down for what organizers are describing as "un tremendo block party." The event will offer craft beer from participating breweries in the area, such as Biscayne Bay Brewing and Islamorada Beer Company. Sip your suds and chew your local bites to the sounds of DJs and live performances by Uma Galera, Patrick & the Swayzees, Suenalo, and Spam Allstars. 2 p.m. Saturday at Veza Sur Brewing Co., 55 NW 25th St., Miami; vezasur.com. Admission is free with RSVP.

Ever heard of the musical subgenre vomitstep? Check out Montreal DJ and producer Snails, born Frédérik Durand, the creator of this style. Despite the off-putting term for his type of tunes, he has collaborated with Flux Pavilion and Jack U, and his music is often played by Skrillex, who released his music on his label, OWSLA. Snails has performed at Ultra, Coachella, and Electric Forest and toured in support of Flosstradamus. He'll take his pukey tunes to Miami with British dubstepper Cookie Monsta, Svdden Death, and Hekler. 9 p.m. Saturday at the Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami; thehangar305.com. Admission costs $25 to $40.

Do you dig the sounds of Puerto Rican roots and rock fusion? Check out the massive Wynwood venue Mana this weekend for Bayu Festival, presenting performances by Cultura Profética and Draco Rosa. The former is a Puerto Rican reggae act from the '90s that is sure to have you dancing like a fool. Grammy-winning songwriter Draco Rosa was a member of the famous boy band Menudo and is now a member of the Latin Songwriters Hall of Fame. His brand of Latin rock will move your body while you celebrate the sounds of Puerto Rico. 8 p.m. Saturday at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; manawynwood.com. Tickets cost $45 to $125.

Any time you have the opportunity to munch on a whole hog roasted perfectly in a caja china, you better take it with a swiftness. Check out Cigar Snob magazine's Lechón Challenge at InterContinental Miami. You'll have a sweet view of the bay while acting as a judge for the finest pork cooked by A. Fuente, Oliva Cigars, Villiger Cigars, Espinosa Cigars, and AJ Fernandez. You'll receive a Xikar travel humidor, 20 cigars, and something to light and cut them. The event will naturally offer something to smoke and booze to drink, but it also benefits charities chosen by the chefs. So you can tell that to your cardiologist as an excuse for enjoying this fatty fiesta. 7 p.m. Saturday at InterContinental Miami, 100 Chopin Plaza, Miami; cigarsnobmagazine.com. Tickets cost $75 to $150.

Everyone wants to feel good. That's why the wellness industry is booming. And because Miami is warm year-round, there's even more time to celebrate life in the rejuvenating sunlight. Music and yoga — two great healing exercises — will come together for 108 Experience on Virginia Key. There, influencers, meditators, artists, and experts will try to improve modern men's lives by encouraging the building of a violence-free society and consciousness-expanding activities. Let's hope the bros of South Florida can learn a thing or two about treating the planet and women better through art therapy and vibrating live tunes. 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami; facebook.com/108experience. Tickets cost $45.

Sunday

No matter your look or shape, there's a Pinup Contest for you at Gold Digger Saloon. Retro-loving social group the Luscious Ladies are inviting gals 21 or over with great inner beauty to enjoy the classic glamour of ages past, specifically from the '40s to the early '60s. The winner will get a cash prize, cosmetics, a photo shoot with a professional, and a layout in the magazine Pink Elephant. No belly buttons will be exposed, so this isn't about exploitation — just expression. 3 p.m. Sunday at Mr. Wright's Gold Digger Saloon, 111 NE 20th St., Miami; facebook.com/TheLusciousLadies.

Monday

There's really nothing not to love about Gothic mysteries. The best ones transport readers to a creepier time and let them use their noggins to figure out whodunit. Catch a reading and signing by storyteller Ivan Obolensky, who will present his book Eye of the Moon to curious minds. Though it's his debut novel, the book has gained plenty of praise for its spooky, aristocratic story about Egyptian occultism. Support the Southern Californian newbie who has a real hit on his hands and let him spark your curiosity. 6:30 p.m. Monday at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; booksandbooks.com. Admission is free.

Tuesday

Need a break from reality TV or the depressing news? Hit up the Arsht Center for the Broadway classic Hello, Dolly! The beloved musical and box office record-breaking production is led by Tony-winning actress Betty Buckley and directed by Jerry Zaks. Hello, Dolly! tells the story of a matchmaker, Dolly Gallagher Levi, who travels to New York to find a partner for the wealthy Horace Vandergelder. Naturally, expect plot twists and catchy tunes. Check out the 2018 version of this 1964 story — a production called "the best show of the year" by NPR — this Tuesday through Sunday, and put a smile on your face. 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; arshtcenter.org. Tickets start at $34.

Wednesday

You've certainly heard of reggaeton. It's 2018, and "Despacito" exists. But have you heard of Cubaton? It's like reggaeton but with the flavor of Miami's island neighbor 90 miles to the south. If you want to get to know more about this genre that's packed with cubano flavor, hit up radio station Ritmo 95.7's festival, El Cubatonazo, featuring Jacob Forever, Chacal, and Gente de Zona. Dance the night away in sexy, sweaty form while getting a musical lesson. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Watsco Center, 1245 Dauer Dr., Coral Gables; watscocenter.com. Tickets cost $35 to $200.

Atlanta rapper Playboi Carti got his start young, putting out music before he turned 17. That's when he changed his name from "Sir Carter" to "Playboi Carti." The Awful Records rapper stepped into the national spotlight with 2015's "Broke Boi." He's wildly popular on the internet, and his reggae-influenced sound and stop-and-go beats are touted by fellow rappers such as Cardi B. Plus, he recently released an eponymous mixtape with features by Lil Uzi Vert, A$AP Rocky, and Leven Kali. Catch Playboi Carti this week at the Fillmore for bouncing beats and floors. 8 p.m. Wednesday at Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; fillmoremb.com. Tickets cost $35 to $50.