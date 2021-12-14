The Ten Best Gyms in Miami

Perhaps you're experiencing remorse over the nine pounds of gravy you consumed at Thanksgiving. Maybe you’re in the homestretch of achieving a year-long goal. Or you’re getting ahead of a New Year’s resolution. Or you just want to try something new.
Regardless of the reason for your fitness-center search, know that there are options aplenty in and around Miami for getting your sweat on.
Here, in alphabetical order, are the top ten gyms in Miami.
Anatomy1220 20th St., Miami Beach
786-213-1220
3415 NE Second Ave., Miami
786-300-7415
3363 Pan American Dr., Coconut Grove
786-575-0913
anatomyfitness.com
A workout at Anatomy is as multifaceted as you want it to be. Each location in the Miami metro area offers personal training, group fitness, and state-of-the-art equipment. Whether you’re a solo fitness junkie or prefer a group setting, you’ll find your niche. Post-workout, make sure to book an IV lounge or physical therapy session. (Pro tip: Cap off any visit at the hot/cold plunge, infrared sauna, and eucalyptus steam room area — it is bliss.) Anatomy offers annual and month-to-month memberships, with monthly fees starting around $160, depending on the package.
Barry’s Bootcamp2920 NE 207th St., Aventura
786-667-3092
3250 NE First Ave., Miami
786-725-5791
1835 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach
786-888-1699
barrys.com
Any workout at Barry’s Bootcamp is sweaty euphoria. In a room with red lighting and streamlined cardio and weight offerings, an instructor guides folks through a 50- to 60-minute workout. If your heart doesn't race after a Barry’s experience, it never will. The international fitness brand has three locations in the Miami area. Single classes cost $32, and you can buy monthly memberships that start at 12 classes per month for $250. For a month to remember, a "30 Classes in 30 Days" membership costs $400.
The Edge Rock Gym13972 SW 139th Ct., Miami
305-233-6623
theedgerockgymmiami.com
This workout rocks (literally). This 14,000-square-foot facility has been a staple for nearly 25 years. Whether you're a rock-climbing novice or a total pro, the spot has experiences, classes, and courses for every skill level. There are packages for folks who want to mix up their workout routine or become skilled rock climbers. Day passes (including gear!) cost $29. Discounts are available if you bring your own gear as well as for servicemembers, healthcare workers, teachers, first responders, and college students.
EquinoxVarious locations
equinox.com
Time-tested Equinox remains a heavy hitter in a sea of new gym facilities. The brand opened its first Miami spot nearly 20 years ago and hasn’t looked back, with five contemporary, machine-loaded clubs throughout the city. Staples of any Equinox membership include complimentary classes, access to "The Collective" (a digital platform with at-home, streamable courses), and one free personal-training session. A 12-month membership starts under $200 a month with access to one club. Access to multiple clubs runs a bit more.
Fitness District620 SE Fourth St., Fort Lauderdale
754-423-6927
thefitnessdistrictgym.com
A hidden gem awaits in Fort Lauderdale with views and a workout experience like no other. Situated above the popular Boathouse restaurant and part of the iconic Riverside Hotel complex, Fitness District is draped in windows overlooking the New River. It boasts an intimate selection of equipment, pool access, a sauna, and more. Owner Geoff Thomas and his rockin’ staff regularly lead classes like rooftop yoga and a total-body burnout, too. Guests of the Riverside Hotel receive access to the gym, and there are limited local memberships — in the $100-a-month range — too. If a membership spot becomes available, snag it.
GluteHouse92 SW Third St. #CU2, Miami
786-505-3301
glute-house.com
In the words of the great Bubba Sparxxx, “Booty, booty, booty, booty, rockin’ everywhere.” GluteHouse is all about that lower body and booty. And, seemingly every time, it’s fun, and you will enjoy leg day. Here, a coach and app guide you through a 50-minute, circuit-style workout of six calorie-busting stations. Memberships start at $99, including two workouts per week for four weeks. Odds are your rump will be in its best shape ever after those four weeks.
Gymage1651 Washington Ave. Second Fl., Miami Beach
786-558-5166
gymage.com
Is this the gym of the future? Billed as a lifestyle resort, Gymage has selfie sticks, the latest LifeFitness equipment, Hammer Strength plates, and more. Perhaps the most impressive component: It’s a beautiful place to work out, complete with pops of color, vibrant lights, and live plants. Gymage opened in August 2021, with plans for a rooftop lounge and restaurant in 2022. Memberships here span from day, week, and two-week passes to monthly options.
LegacyFitVarious locations
305-799-0850
legacyfit.com
Many professional athletes and celeb A-listers are fit AF for a reason: They have private trainers whipping them into shape. LegacyFit started in 2008 as a private training facility and has evolved into a publicly accessible workout experience. Today, the science-based partner interval training experience has expanded to six locations throughout South Florida. There are upward of ten sessions available (at $30 per session), and a monthly membership starts at $169.
Miami Beach BootcampVarious locations
305-465-0083
miamibeachbootcamp.com
If the waves crashing just beyond your workout doesn’t inspire you, what will? Miami Beach Bootcamp operates seven days a week in two locations on Miami Beach (at 21st Street and at 64th Street). Workouts are donation-based and run by an intimate crew of trained coaches. On a given day, the classes may include balance and stability training, HIIT, and a spiritual component. Bring your own towel or mat and stay tuned for the latest schedule on Miami Beach Bootcamp’s website.
UFC GymVarious locations
ufcgym.com
There is no denying just how popular the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has become. There are pay-per-views, commemorative NFTs, video games, and, yes, gyms. Four UFC Gyms are located in South Florida, including sites in Midtown, North Miami, Kendall, and Lauderhill. At a UFC Gym, you can enroll in mixed martial arts (MMA) conditioning classes, boxing, jiujitsu, and MMA-inspired fitness experiences. For traditionalists, there's plenty of strength training equipment, too. Snag a free day pass on UFC Gym’s website; monthly memberships start in the $70-to-100-per-month range, depending on location.