SOL Fete Celebrates the Arts of the African Diaspora and Miami Entrepreneurs

SOL Fete Miami will make going outside in the brutal Miami heat a pleasure instead of a chore. Also known as the Summer of Love Festival, it will include a wide range of fun activities that empower and enrich while celebrating the arts, music, and culture of the African diaspora. The free event is created and produced by the Miami Urban Contemporary Experience (MUCE 305) as part of its MUCE Summer Series, in partnership with the Downtown Development Authority. It will include hands-on activities and games for children, R&B and Caribbean dance parties, Ethnicity Models-hosted Self-Esteem Bootcamp for kids, back-to-school giveaways, and Dub Yoga classes.

MUCE 305 cofounder Ashlee Thomas is a 30-something Miami native who has been dedicated to enriching the cultural scene in downtown Miami since 2014, when she and Barthelemy Mervil started this venture. She says of this newest event: "It’s a day for locals to come out and have fun while also supporting local businesses that will be at the event selling and sharing their goods and services," emphasizing the activities for kids.

One of the local service providers who will offer a special experience at SOL Fete is Dub Yoga, which specializes in a unique combination of the Eastern practice and Caribbean music. Monica Gonzalez, AKA Toshani, is a 43-year-old, Spanish-born Colombian who grew up in Virginia. She fell in love with yoga a decade ago and began teaching in Miami in 2012 when she created her unique brand of yoga.