Vice City Pillow Talk: Let's Talk About Sex, Miami

Let's be honest: Unless you went to an extremely progressive private school, few of us have been thoroughly educated about our sexual health. My formal sex education included one awkward high-school class period. It was dedicated to STI prevention and birth control. (Though, unfortunately, I was never asked to put a condom on a banana like they do in the movies.) Those are incredibly important topics but only cover one narrow piece of the sexual health puzzle. We can and should do better.
In 2010, the World Association for Sexual Health (WAS) declared September 4 to be Sexual Health Awareness Day, and community organizers from more than 60 countries, including the United States, have since followed suit. The goal is to raise awareness and create a dialogue around sexual topics that have historically been met with silence and stigma.
Overall, sexual wellness includes promoting safe practices (kudos to my high-school sex ed for a decent start there), challenging taboos, and educating and empowering people to make informed decisions about their sexual health.
From its Declaration of Sexual Rights, WAS states, "Sexual health requires a positive and respectful approach to sexuality and sexual relationships, as well as having the possibility of having pleasurable and safe sexual experiences, free of coercion, discrimination, and violence."
In speaking with local sexologist Dr. Mindy DeSeta about why this is important, she says, "Sexual health is only now getting the recognition it deserves for being part of our overall health, and the education piece is something that we really need to work on. There are so many myths out there about how we should be in our sex life and how we should operate as a sexual person that are not true. Yet, when we believe them and can't live up to certain expectations, it can have a huge effect on our mental health."
So, let's talk about sex, Miami. I asked Dr. DeSeta to debunk three of the biggest sex-related myths to shed light on things we aren't talking about, whether it's because we feel embarrassed or just plain awkward. Her answers may surprise you.