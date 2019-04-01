Miami Open's Debut at Hard Rock Stadium: Not Your Average Tennis Tournament

Tennis legend Roger Federer warms up on a practice court before hitting the stadium for his match.

As a fan who's been to a Dolphins game (or 50), walking into Hard Rock Stadium and seeing a massive, temporary, 14,000-seat tennis utopia was, well, a little weird.

With nearly 30 temporary courts lined between its Southwest and Southeast gates, planted over the exterior parking lot, this was not your average tennis tournament.

This certainly wasn’t the National Tennis Center in New York hosting the U.S. Open, Indian Wells Tennis Garden hosting the BNP Paribas Open, or even Crandon Park Tennis Center in Key Biscayne, which hosted the Miami Open prior to 2019. The move to Hard Rock Stadium marked a new era for the Miami Open. And once you adjusted to the quirky, grand scale of it all, it was fun and full of Miami flair.