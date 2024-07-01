 Photos: Florida Panthers Championship Parade in Fort Lauderdale | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Photos: Florida Panthers Celebrate Their Stanley Cup Win on Fort Lauderdale Beach

The rain didn't spoil the fun during the Florida Panthers' championship celebration in Fort Lauderdale Beach.
July 1, 2024
Steven Lorentz hoists the Stanley Cup trophy during the Florida Panthers' parade and rally at Fort Lauderdale Beach.
Steven Lorentz hoists the Stanley Cup trophy during the Florida Panthers' parade and rally at Fort Lauderdale Beach. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Share this:
Not even the rainy weather could keep fans away from Fort Lauderdale Beach to help the National Hockey League's Florida Panthers celebrate their first-ever Stanley Cup championship.

Crowds flocked to Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard to cheer the double-decker busload o' skaters as a phalanx of motorcycle cops escorted them southward through the gloom.

Some Panthers even descended from their bus-top perches before the procession reached the stage at the end of the parade route — perhaps most notably Matthew Tkachuk, who stopped off at the iconic Elbo Room watering hole. (Not long afterward, Tkachuk would reprise his Tuesday-afternoon Stanley Cup trophy dip in the Atlantic.)

Browse this selection of scenes from the festivities, courtesy of frequent New Times contributor Michele Eve Sandberg.
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Ryan Lomberg
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Carter Verhaeghe
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Michele Eve Sandberg is a nationally published event photographer and storyteller based in South Florida. Her eclectic coverage includes Art Basel events, SOBEWFF, the Miami Open, concerts, and more. She has also worked with celebrities and Grammy-winning artists in and outside of Florida.
Contact: Michele Eve Sandberg
Eyes on Miami: Lele Pons, Tyler Cameron, Larsa Pippen, and Others

Photos

Eyes on Miami: Lele Pons, Tyler Cameron, Larsa Pippen, and Others

By World Red Eye
Kim Kardashian's Skims Opens Its First South Florida Location at Aventura Mall

Fashion & Style

Kim Kardashian's Skims Opens Its First South Florida Location at Aventura Mall

By Isabel Rivera
Your Guide to Fourth of July Fireworks in South Florida

Holidays

Your Guide to Fourth of July Fireworks in South Florida

By Isabel Rivera
The Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Events

The Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

By Ashley-Anna Aboreden, Jose D. Duran, Sophia Medina and Isabel Rivera
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation