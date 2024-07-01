Photos: Florida Panthers Celebrate Their Stanley Cup Win on Fort Lauderdale Beach

Not even the rainy weather could keep fans away from Fort Lauderdale Beach to help the National Hockey League's Florida Panthers celebrate their first-ever Stanley Cup championship.
Crowds flocked to Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard to cheer the double-decker busload o' skaters as a phalanx of motorcycle cops escorted them southward through the gloom.
Some Panthers even descended from their bus-top perches before the procession reached the stage at the end of the parade route — perhaps most notably Matthew Tkachuk, who stopped off at the iconic Elbo Room watering hole. (Not long afterward, Tkachuk would reprise his Tuesday-afternoon Stanley Cup trophy dip in the Atlantic.)
Browse this selection of scenes from the festivities, courtesy of frequent New Times contributor Michele Eve Sandberg.