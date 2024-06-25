It Floats! Florida Panthers Dunk the Stanley Cup in the Atlantic

It has been less than 24 hours since the Florida Panthers clinched the Stanley Cup, the trophy has already taken a warm plunge in the Atlantic Ocean.
After a spirited morning celebration at the Elbo Room Beach Bar in Fort Lauderdale, Panthers star forward Matthew Tkachuk led an enthusiastic group of fans to the ocean's edge, where he and the Stanley Cup went for a refreshing dip off Fort Lauderdale Beach.
This might be Stanley's first swim in the Atlantic Ocean. It remains to be seen whether seawater agrees with silver-nickel alloys.
The Stanley Cup made it into the ocean! @FlaPanthers @StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/EnpSyaOVTK— Anthony Biase (@AnthonyBiase) June 25, 2024
The cup is swimming in the Atlantic!!! pic.twitter.com/VWH8VHPMB7— Smoke (@nickysmokess) June 25, 2024