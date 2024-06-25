 Video: Florida Panthers Party in Atlantic Ocean With Stanley Cup | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

It Floats! Florida Panthers Dunk the Stanley Cup in the Atlantic

Florida Panthers star forward Matthew Tkachuk dunked the Stanley Cup in the Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday morning.
June 25, 2024
It floats! The Stanley Cup gets a taste of South Florida.
It floats! The Stanley Cup gets a taste of South Florida. Screenshot via @AnthonyBiase/X
Share this:

It has been less than 24 hours since the Florida Panthers clinched the Stanley Cup, the trophy has already taken a warm plunge in the Atlantic Ocean.


After a spirited morning celebration at the Elbo Room Beach Bar in Fort Lauderdale, Panthers star forward Matthew Tkachuk led an enthusiastic group of fans to the ocean's edge, where he and the Stanley Cup went for a refreshing dip off Fort Lauderdale Beach.

This might be Stanley's first swim in the Atlantic Ocean. It remains to be seen whether seawater agrees with silver-nickel alloys.

BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Trump's VP Odds: Where Does Vegas Rank Marco Rubio and DeSantis?

Election

Trump's VP Odds: Where Does Vegas Rank Marco Rubio and DeSantis?

By Naomi Feinstein
"It's Not a Dream Anymore": Florida Panthers Hoist Their First Stanley Cup Trophy

Sports

"It's Not a Dream Anymore": Florida Panthers Hoist Their First Stanley Cup Trophy

By Ryan Yousefi
Now or Never: Panthers Carry South Florida’s Championship Dreams Into Game 7

Sports

Now or Never: Panthers Carry South Florida’s Championship Dreams Into Game 7

By Ryan Yousefi
Florida Panthers Are Stanley Cup Champs and The Fans Are Loving It!

Sports

Florida Panthers Are Stanley Cup Champs and The Fans Are Loving It!

By Julia Postell
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation