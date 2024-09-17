 Museum of Ice Cream Miami Opens Its Door With Sweet Experiences | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Museum of Ice Cream Miami Delivers on Sweetness and Service

Museum of Ice Cream's permanent location is a pretty sweet deal for a city plagued by heat and obsessed with hospitality.
September 17, 2024
The Cream Liner is a unique spin on the Orange Creamsicle dessert and is one of several exhibitions unique to MOIC's Miami site.
The Cream Liner is a unique spin on the Orange Creamsicle dessert and is one of several exhibitions unique to MOIC's Miami site. Museum of Ice Cream photo
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

It may be past Labor Day, but summer's been given an extended deadline in South Florida. With the Museum of Ice Cream's (MOIC) highly anticipated arrival in Miami, the forecast is in — it's still ice cream weather down here.

If you've called the Magic City home for the last decade, chances are this museum has made it onto your radar at some point. In 2017, its six-month pop-up garnered thousands of visitors, and a weekend-long sprinkle pool party in 2022 was an adults-only hit. After seeing how successfully the museum fared down here, cofounders Maryellis Bunn and Manish Vora shared that Miami was at the top of their list when considering venue expansions, and just two years later, they've made good on their promise. Museum of Ice Cream Miami is here to stay in Paramount Miami Worldcenter downtown, and it couldn't be more quintessentially 305.

"We built this with the locals in mind, thinking about how this can be a place to celebrate a date night, a birthday party, how to help local businesses do team-building experiences," shared Bunn with New Times. "From the architecture to the food to the treats, we thought, What are the different pieces of Miami that we can integrate into the experience?"

As soon as you cross the threshold from Miami's humidity into MOIC's sweet, air-conditioned relief, you're immersed in a grade-school daydream. A lobby dunked in 1905C Pink, the museum's official Pantone shade, cheerfully receives you and leads you to your first treat — banana split Dippin' Dots reminiscent of the Youth Fair or a Busch Gardens blitz trip.

From there, you'll come across an ice cream trivia hub that'll test your knowledge of the frozen dessert. Don't be alarmed by the unexpected pop quiz — or the fact that ice cream has an unexpectedly detailed history — you'll be rewarded for your efforts with the Cream Liner, one of several exhibitions unique to MOIC's Miami location. The Sixties-inspired airline pays homage to the Magic City's international ties and invites you to enjoy an orange slush topped with whipped cream while it jets you off to more of the museum's sights.

What follows is a maze of frozen confections and photo opportunities that make the price point — tickets currently range from $31 to $48 without accounting for parking costs — feel worthwhile. There's a hall of freezers where a secret door hides a DIY coconut soft serve station, a study where key lime tarts materialize out of thin air, and a carnival outfitted with putt-putt and Skee-Ball.
click to enlarge
Dunky's Diner is MOIC's largest café and bar across its locations and features the museum's newest craft beverage menu.
Museum of Ice Cream photo
Still, the many dessert destinations sprinkled throughout the museum's twists and bends pale in comparison to MOIC Miami's main draw: its rose-colored, larger-than-life café and bar. MOIC has always boasted a sophisticated menu at all its locales alongside its playful themes, but as is typical of the 305, we just do it better. Dunky's Diner is the museum's largest café and bar across its sites and debuted in tandem with the summer launch of MOIC's treat-tailored drink menu. Swing your feet from the retro vinyl bar stools and split a Jarritos-based "Magnet Float" with your beau, or sip on pinktinis while you spill the chisme at your next GNO. Or, as Vora quips, "Transition from a crazy colorful fantasy world into a first-class Miami hospitality experience." MOIC Miami really is that versatile, promising an unforgettable experience underscored with excellent service for all ages and celebrations.

Once you've gotten your fill — visiting MOIC is much like visiting your abuela; you'll never leave hungry — slide down the Versace-inspired, double-helix slide into the iconic sprinkle pool and make your way back into that Miami sun. The weather won't have improved, but life's sure to feel just a bit sweeter.

Museum of Ice Cream. 851 NE First Ave., Miami; museumoficecream.com/miami. Monday 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday 2 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Thursday 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4 to 7:30 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4 to 8:30 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Isabel Rivera is a Miami New Times intern for the arts, culture, and music beats. A 305 native, she is pursuing her bachelor's in digital journalism and minoring in art and English at Florida International University. Rivera's work is featured in local publications such as the Miami Herald, New Times, Miami Times, and Artburst Miami. When not penning her next story, she can be found working as a managing editor for FIU's Caplin News, catching up on her endless TBR list, or seeking out all things Magic City.
Contact: Isabel Rivera
Vice City Pillow Talk: Beware of the Guys Who Just Want a Place to Live

Sex & Dating

Vice City Pillow Talk: Beware of the Guys Who Just Want a Place to Live

By Asha Elias
The Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Events

The Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

By Ashley-Anna Aboreden, Jose D. Duran and Sophia Medina
Eyes on Miami: Young Miko, Ronaldinho, DJ Diesel, and Others

Photos

Eyes on Miami: Young Miko, Ronaldinho, DJ Diesel, and Others

By World Red Eye
Matteo Lane's Viral Comedy Success Isn't a Joke

Comedy

Matteo Lane's Viral Comedy Success Isn't a Joke

By Liz Tracy
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation