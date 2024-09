Museum of Ice Cream Miami Delivers on Sweetness and Service

click to enlarge Dunky's Diner is MOIC's largest café and bar across its locations and features the museum's newest craft beverage menu. Museum of Ice Cream photo

It may be past Labor Day, but summer's been given an extended deadline in South Florida. With the Museum of Ice Cream's (MOIC) highly anticipated arrival in Miami, the forecast is in — it's still ice cream weather down here.If you've called the Magic City home for the last decade, chances are this museum has made it onto your radar at some point. In 2017, its six-month pop-up garnered thousands of visitors, and a weekend-long sprinkle pool party in 2022 was an adults-only hit. After seeing how successfully the museum fared down here, cofounders Maryellis Bunn and Manish Vora shared that Miami was at the top of their list when considering venue expansions, and just two years later, they've made good on their promise. Museum of Ice Cream Miami is here to stay in Paramount Miami Worldcenter downtown, and it couldn't be more quintessentially 305."We built this with the locals in mind, thinking about how this can be a place to celebrate a date night, a birthday party, how to help local businesses do team-building experiences," shared Bunn with. "From the architecture to the food to the treats, we thought,As soon as you cross the threshold from Miami's humidity into MOIC's sweet, air-conditioned relief, you're immersed in a grade-school daydream. A lobby dunked in 1905C Pink, the museum's official Pantone shade, cheerfully receives you and leads you to your first treat — banana split Dippin' Dots reminiscent of the Youth Fair or a Busch Gardens blitz trip.From there, you'll come across an ice cream trivia hub that'll test your knowledge of the frozen dessert. Don't be alarmed by the unexpected pop quiz — or the fact that ice cream has an unexpectedly detailed history — you'll be rewarded for your efforts with the Cream Liner, one of several exhibitions unique to MOIC's Miami location. The Sixties-inspired airline pays homage to the Magic City's international ties and invites you to enjoy an orange slush topped with whipped cream while it jets you off to more of the museum's sights.What follows is a maze of frozen confections and photo opportunities that make the price point — tickets currently range from $31 to $48 without accounting for parking costs — feel worthwhile. There's a hall of freezers where a secret door hides a DIY coconut soft serve station, a study where key lime tarts materialize out of thin air, and a carnival outfitted with putt-putt and Skee-Ball.Still, the many dessert destinations sprinkled throughout the museum's twists and bends pale in comparison to MOIC Miami's main draw: its rose-colored, larger-than-life café and bar. MOIC has always boasted a sophisticated menu at all its locales alongside its playful themes, but as is typical of the 305, we just do it better. Dunky's Diner is the museum's largest café and bar across its sites and debuted in tandem with the summer launch of MOIC's treat-tailored drink menu. Swing your feet from the retro vinyl bar stools and split a Jarritos-based "Magnet Float" with your beau, or sip on pinktinis while you spill theat your next GNO. Or, as Vora quips, "Transition from a crazy colorful fantasy world into a first-class Miami hospitality experience." MOIC Miami really is that versatile, promising an unforgettable experience underscored with excellent service for all ages and celebrations.Once you've gotten your fill — visiting MOIC is much like visiting your; you'll never leave hungry — slide down the Versace-inspired, double-helix slide into the iconic sprinkle pool and make your way back into that Miami sun. The weather won't have improved, but life's sure to feel just a bit sweeter.