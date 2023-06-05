Navigation
Eyes on Miami: Gisele Bündchen, Justin Quiles, Burna Boy, and Others

June 5, 2023 9:00AM

Gisele Bündchen
Gisele Bündchen World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
Justin Quiles
Maker's Mark La Mesa Hosts Intimate Cocktail-Making Experience with Justin Quiles

The Maker's Mark La Mesa program collaborated with Latin music artist Justin Quiles and the restaurant Spanglish to celebrate Quiles' newly released remix of his song "Whiskey y Coco."
Burna Boy
Burna Boy, Quavo, and Busta Rhymes at M2

As one of the new hot spots on South Beach, M2 brought out some familiar faces on Saturday night as Burna Boy, Quavo, and Busta Rhymes were spotted enjoying the nightlife.
Jazzy Jeff
Jazzy Jeff at Dante's HiFi

The legendary DJ Jazzy Jeff spun vinyl for the first time in 20 years at Dante's HiFi.
ReSist at Green Space Miami with Ayikodans

Haiti's premiere dance company Ayikodans wrapped up a weeklong residency at the Adrienne Arsht Center with an intimate performance at Green Space Miami on Sunday, May 28.
Gisele Bündchen
Gisele Bündchen and Brazil Foundation Presents Luz Alliance Fund Miami Gala

Gisele Bündchen and Brazil Foundation, a philanthropic organization that promotes development and equity in Brazil, announced a new phase of the Luz Alliance Fund.
Tracy Wilson Mourning
Honey Shine Presents Hats Off She Boss Luncheon

Tracy Wilson Mourning celebrates the 20th anniversary of Honey Shine and its fantastic work in the community at her annual signature fundraiser, the Hats Off She Boss luncheon.
Risqué Wednesdays at the Corner Club Brickell

Risqué Wednesdays at the Corner Club Brickell, presented by Gametime Lifestyle, features hip-hop and open format every Wednesday.
Mo Hasan
Escaping the Matrix – Set Your Autopilot to Awesome – Presented by Mo Hasan

Escaping the Matrix (ETM) is a groundbreaking event masterminded by Mo Hasan, offering a perfect blend of personal development, networking, and fun.
Wizkid
Busta Rhymes, GloRilla, and Wizkid at LIVONSUNDAY

It was a proper LIVONSUNDAY this past weekend as GloRilla and Wizkid made an appearance at the Fontainebleau nightclub. The club was packed from wall to wall with energetic partygoers ready to take on the night.
Third Anniversary at Boho

Boho celebrated its third anniversary with an evening of artistic expression, cultural appreciation, and heartfelt connections.
Deorro
Deorro at E11even

Deorro brought down the house at E11even on Sunday evening. The crowd danced under the neon lights to the sick beats as parades of bottles and confetti showers kept the energy high all night.
Chic Fridays at Pilo's Tequila Garden

Pilo's was off the wall on Friday night as guests celebrated the long weekend ahead with bottle parades, confetti showers, and sick beats at one of Wynwood's most turnt clubs.
Mayami Fridays

Mayami on Friday was a night to remember as partygoers started the long weekend off with a bang. They enjoyed handcrafted cocktails and sick beats and danced all night long under the array of neon lights.
DJ Christoph Lennox
Thursday Soirée at Marion

Thursday Soirée at Marion is the place to be for one of Miami's most extravagant diner parties. Guests enjoyed the culinary experience while getting a taste of the nightlife as they got an early start to the long weekend.
Kiki on the River Sundays

Kiki on the River was packed from wall to wall on Sunday as partygoers enjoyed a delicious dinner, handcrafted cocktails, and impeccable vibes.
Swim Club Saturdays at Hyde

Summer is around the corner — and you can tell at Swim Club Saturdays at Hyde. The pool deck was full of partygoers who enjoyed the afternoon sipping on handcrafted cocktails, basking in the sun, and enjoying poolside beats.
