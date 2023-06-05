Eyes on Miami: Gisele Bündchen, Justin Quiles, Burna Boy, and Others

Justin Quiles World Red Eye

click to enlarge Burna Boy World Red Eye

Jazzy Jeff World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge Gisele Bündchen World Red Eye

Tracy Wilson Mourning World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge Mo Hasan World Red Eye

click to enlarge Wizkid World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

Deorro World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

DJ Christoph Lennox World Red Eye

World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

New TimesThe Maker's Mark La Mesa program collaborated with Latin music artist Justin Quiles and the restaurant Spanglish to celebrate Quiles' newly released remix of his song "Whiskey y Coco."As one of the new hot spots on South Beach, M2 brought out some familiar faces on Saturday night as Burna Boy, Quavo, and Busta Rhymes were spotted enjoying the nightlife.The legendary DJ Jazzy Jeff spun vinyl for the first time in 20 years at Dante's HiFi.Haiti's premiere dance company Ayikodans wrapped up a weeklong residency at the Adrienne Arsht Center with an intimate performance at Green Space Miami on Sunday, May 28.Gisele Bündchen and Brazil Foundation, a philanthropic organization that promotes development and equity in Brazil, announced a new phase of the Luz Alliance Fund.Tracy Wilson Mourning celebrates the 20th anniversary of Honey Shine and its fantastic work in the community at her annual signature fundraiser, the Hats Off She Boss luncheon.Risqué Wednesdays at the Corner Club Brickell, presented by Gametime Lifestyle, features hip-hop and open format every Wednesday.Escaping the Matrix (ETM) is a groundbreaking event masterminded by Mo Hasan, offering a perfect blend of personal development, networking, and fun.It was a proper LIVONSUNDAY this past weekend as GloRilla and Wizkid made an appearance at the Fontainebleau nightclub. The club was packed from wall to wall with energetic partygoers ready to take on the night.Boho celebrated its third anniversary with an evening of artistic expression, cultural appreciation, and heartfelt connections.Deorro brought down the house at E11even on Sunday evening. The crowd danced under the neon lights to the sick beats as parades of bottles and confetti showers kept the energy high all night.Pilo's was off the wall on Friday night as guests celebrated the long weekend ahead with bottle parades, confetti showers, and sick beats at one of Wynwood's most turnt clubs.Mayami on Friday was a night to remember as partygoers started the long weekend off with a bang. They enjoyed handcrafted cocktails and sick beats and danced all night long under the array of neon lights.Thursday Soirée at Marion is the place to be for one of Miami's most extravagant diner parties. Guests enjoyed the culinary experience while getting a taste of the nightlife as they got an early start to the long weekend.Kiki on the River was packed from wall to wall on Sunday as partygoers enjoyed a delicious dinner, handcrafted cocktails, and impeccable vibes.Summer is around the corner — and you can tell at Swim Club Saturdays at Hyde. The pool deck was full of partygoers who enjoyed the afternoon sipping on handcrafted cocktails, basking in the sun, and enjoying poolside beats.