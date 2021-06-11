Eyes on Miami: Floyd Mayweather, Paris Hilton, Black Eyed Peas, and Others

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

Paul Rousso Debuts Big Money Collection at Avant Gallery

On Thursday, June 3, Avant Gallery and Haute Living presented renowned artist Paul Rousso’s Big Money Collection exhibition opening with an exclusive meet-and-greet cocktail event at Aventura Mall. World Red Eye caught up with Paul Rousso at the opening event for his newest exhibition and discussed how the Big Money Collection came to be and the future of currencies themselves.

Black Eyed Peas at Bayfront Park

Black Eyed Peas went wild on stage for an amazing concert Friday night produced by Melrose Media. The FPL Solar Amphitheater, in full capacity mode, was on fire for the Black Eyed Peas’ first concert in more than 16 months.

Electric Feel x Gemini: The Party at Private Residence

On Friday, June 4, entertainment juggernaut Electric Feel and crypto platform Gemini partnered to throw the most memorable event of the Bitcoin 2021 Miami Crypto Conference. Over 300 guests joined the two brands in Miami Beach for crypto-themed cocktails, performances, food, and entertainment.

Whale Night 2021 at Kimpton Epic Hotel

To kick off Bitcoin 2021, Whale Night, the premier networking reception of the weekend, was held at the Kimpton Epic Hotel on Thursday night for speakers, VIP, and Whale Pass holders. It was a night of networking and drinking, featuring live entertainment from Cirque du Soleil acts and a special performance by Diplo.

Omar's/La Plage Exclusive Supper Club and Late-Night Soirée at the Moon – Astra

Omar's/La Plage, Miami’s exclusive supper club, is heading into the summer on Thursday nights at the Moon – Astra. The one-of-a-kind experience was highlighted with an unforgettable menu by chef Giuseppe Marrone accompanied by expertly curated, out-of-this-world performances.

Floyd Mayweather, Jack Dorsey, Migos, CJ, Lil Baby, El Alfa, Chantel Jeffries, YK Osiris, and Mack Maine at LIVONSUNDAY

Straight from the ring to the club, Floyd Mayweather stops for no one! The legendary boxer headed to LIV on Sunday night following his talked-about fight against Logan Paul to celebrate alongside tech tycoon Jack Dorsey, model and DJ Chantel Jeffries, and rappers Migos, CJ, Lil Baby, El Alfa, YK Osiris, and Mack Maine.

VIP Preview of Como Como Marisqueria at Moxy South Beach

Joining the already bustling Serena and Los Buenos at the newly opened Moxy South Beach, Como Como, a marisquería (seafood restaurant) and raw bar opened to the public this month.

Paris Hilton at E11even Bitcoin Miami After-Party

The queen herself Paris Hilton rocked the house on Thursday night, kicking off Miami’s long-awaited Bitcoin Week with an amazing late-night set at the one and only E11even.

Fisher at Story Sundays

Partygoers were “losing it” on Sunday night when Fisher took over Story with an absolutely insane set that had the crowd going wild like never before.

Marshmello at Strawberry Moon

Marshmello sure wasn’t “Alone” on Saturday afternoon as partygoers showed out to catch his poolside set at Strawberry Moon, keeping the party going all the way until sunset.

Slingshot x Polygon Celebrate Futurist Defi at Museum of Graffiti During Bitcoin 2021

Guests at the Museum of Graffiti were invited to listen to beats by chrome-cladded DJs Forealism while experimenting with Slingshot, a decentralized trading platform that takes cryptocurrency traders on a journey through interactive features like live trade data, price history, and a portfolio view.

Cocktails and Conversation with Leaders of Technology and Venture Capital at Private Residence on Star Island

On June 2, guests gathered on Star Island for “Cocktails and Conversation with Leaders in Technology and Capital,” to celebrate the future of innovation, community, and technology. Hosted by Shervin Pishevar, Dr. Bita Sarah Pishevar Haynes, Denmark West, Angela Benton, Chris Lyons, Dr. Paul Judge, Tanya Sam, Katie Stanton, and Andrea Hoffman, the event also featured a guest performance by Wyclef Jean.

NYC-Based Garden Group Hosts Noche Americana at El Tucán

After hosting events in past months at La Victoria and La Otra, NYC-based hospitality label Garden Group took over El Tucán to host Noche Americana, a full house event for a mostly Latin crowd who enjoyed a night with live salsa, a Cuban cigar-making station, and a DJ lineup that combined names from both NYC (Fireware, David H) and Miami (Nicole).

BOHO Fridays

Friday night at BOHO House was one to remember, as Santi Bottino played some amazing tunes that kept guests dancing on their feet all night long.