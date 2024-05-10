 Could Florida See Northern Lights Amid Solar Storm? | Miami New Times
Dim View: No Northern Lights for Sunshine State

Solar flare activity may make the aurora borealis visible across swaths of the U.S. — but not Miami.
May 10, 2024
We don't need no stinkin' aurora borealis. We got neon here.
Sometimes you're the windshield. Sometimes you're the bug. And sometimes it's none of the above.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has issued a severe geomagnetic storm warning for a large swath of the United States. The NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) has recorded intense geomagnetic activity on the Sun since midweek: solar flares, a handful of which appeared to be headed our way.

Friday's forecast constituted the first "Severe" solar flare warning the NOAA has issued since 2005.
As the SWPC will tell you, potential impacts from these events range from irregularities in the electrical grid and low-Earth orbit satellites to GPS glitches.

And, on the bright side, Northern Lights might be visible "as far south as Alabama and Northern California."

Translation: not Florida.
