Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
Nonessential businesses will have limited hours in Miami and Miami Beach.
Nonessential businesses will have limited hours in Miami and Miami Beach.
Photo by Angel Valentin/Getty Images

Miami and Miami Beach Limit Business Hours to Curb Coronavirus Spread

Alexi C. Cardona | March 15, 2020 | 6:41pm
AA

After declaring a state of emergency last week, the City of Miami today announced that all nonessential businesses must close by 11 nightly to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Beginning tomorrow, only pharmacies, grocery stores, convenience stores, gas stations, hotels, hospitals, and similar establishments can be open past 11 p.m., according to an emergency declaration signed by City Manager Art Noriega at 5:30 p.m. today.

Nonessential businesses will be allowed to reopen at 5 a.m. daily. The declaration also prohibits price gouging and sets occupancy limits for businesses.

No business will be allowed to operate if the total occupancy exceeds 50 percent of its existing occupancy limit. Businesses can avoid the prohibition if they immediately reduce their occupancy loads by 50 percent, according to an amended declaration of local emergency.

Businesses with a normal occupancy of 500 people or more will not be allowed to operate if more than 250 people are present.

The City of Miami Beach is implementing similar restrictions. Beginning tomorrow, all nonessential businesses must close by 10 p.m. daily. The city also announced a curfew for its entertainment district from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. There will be a "complete closure" of beaches from Fifth to 15th Streets until further notice, according to an email from the city.

 
Alexi C. Cardona is a staff writer at Miami New Times. A Hialeah native, she's happy to be back home writing about Miami's craziness after four years working for Naples Daily News.

