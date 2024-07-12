 2024 Copa America Final: Time, Location, Teams and More | Miami New Times
Everything You Need to Know About the Copa América 2024 Final Match

With Argentina and Colombia eyeing the trophy, Miami is buzzing with Copa América fever. Here are the details of everything related to the match.
July 12, 2024
Argentina will face off against Colombia in the 2024 Copa América final at Hard Rock Stadium.
Argentina will face off against Colombia in the 2024 Copa América final at Hard Rock Stadium. Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images
The CONMEBOL Copa América couldn't have asked for a better final matchup for its 2024 edition across the United States. The teams Argentina and Colombia have secured a spot in the final game, which takes place right here in Miami, with Canada and Uruguay duking it out in Charlotte, North Carolina, for third place.

Miami is home to large immigrant communities from both South American countries, so in a way, it feels like South Florida will come out winning no matter who takes home the trophy.

Also, expect plenty of star power both on and off the pitch. Miamians have, of course, adopted Lionel Messi as one of their own, and he's hoping to lead the Argentina team to victory. Still, Colombian midfielder James Rodríguez would like nothing more than to spoil that and give his country its first championship since 2001. With plenty of Latin stars like Feid and Karol G and deep-pocketed billionaires like Alan Faena calling Miami home, expect the stands to be filled with familiar faces.

Here's what else you need to know about the 2024 Copa América final.

Where is the Copa América final match taking place?

While the Copa Américan 2024 tournament has been taking place at venues all over the United States, the final game is being held at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. The stadium hosted two other matches in the Group Stage: Uruguay vs. Panama and Argentina vs. Peru.

Is Shakira really performing?

Yes. The Colombian superstar, who recently released her 12th studio album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, will give the halftime performance. According to CONMEBOL, "The performance will be unforgettable with innovative visuals and references to the greatness of South American football."

What time is the Copa América final match?

The final match will start at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 14.

Where will the Copa América final be broadcast?

The 2024 Copa América final will be broadcast on FOX at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 14.

What's the weather forecast for Sunday's Copa América final match?

As of press time, the weather is forecasted to be partly cloudy, with the temperature hovering around the mid-80s.

Who are the past Copa América champions?

In 2021, Argentina won the title when it beat Brazil 1-0 at Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. In 2019, Brazil beat Peru 3-1 at the same venue. Overall, Argentina has the most championships, with a total of 29, followed by Uruguay (21) and Brazil (20).
