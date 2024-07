Everything You Need to Know About the Copa América 2024 Final Match

Where is the Copa América final match taking place?

The CONMEBOL Copa América couldn't have asked for a better final matchup for its 2024 edition across the United States. The teams Argentina and Colombia have secured a spot in the final game, which takes place right here in Miami, with Canada and Uruguay duking it out in Charlotte, North Carolina, for third place.Miami is home to large immigrant communities from both South American countries , so in a way, it feels like South Florida will come out winning no matter who takes home the trophy.Also, expect plenty of star power both on and off the pitch. Miamians have, of course, adopted Lionel Messi as one of their own, and he's hoping to lead the Argentina team to victory. Still, Colombian midfielder James Rodríguez would like nothing more than to spoil that and give his country its first championship since 2001. With plenty of Latin stars like Feid and Karol G and deep-pocketed billionaires like Alan Faena calling Miami home, expect the stands to be filled with familiar faces.Here's what else you need to know about the 2024 Copa América final.While the Copa Américan 2024 tournament has been taking place at venues all over the United States, the final game is being held at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. The stadium hosted two other matches in the Group Stage: Uruguay vs. Panama and Argentina vs. Peru.Yes. The Colombian superstar, who recently released her 12th studio album,, will give the halftime performance. According to CONMEBOL, "The performance will be unforgettable with innovative visuals and references to the greatness of South American football."The final match will start at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 14.The 2024 Copa América final will be broadcast on FOX at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 14.As of press time, the weather is forecasted to be partly cloudy, with the temperature hovering around the mid-80s.In 2021, Argentina won the title when it beat Brazil 1-0 at Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. In 2019, Brazil beat Peru 3-1 at the same venue. Overall, Argentina has the most championships, with a total of 29, followed by Uruguay (21) and Brazil (20).