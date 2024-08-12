Casa Neos Will Bring Boutique Hotel, Rooftop Lounge to Miami River

Already buzzed about for its two-floor Mediterranean restaurant, a summer pop-up with Louis Vuitton, and breathing new life into the Miami River landscape, Casa Neos isn't done.
Speaking with New Times, Gregory Galy, founder and CEO of Riviera Dining Group (RDG), and Marine Giron-Galy, chief branding officer and partner at RDG, confirm that a four-suite hotel component and a North African-inspired rooftop lounge, Noora, will open in November within the existing 30,000-square-foot space. (RDG also operates the South Beach hot spot Mila.)
"We really wanted to bring a multi-concept experience to the Miami River, and Casa Neos is a reflection of just that," Giron-Galy explains. "The area was really lacking a high-end offering, and now we've brought a different demographic and clientele to the area. It was something that didn't necessarily exist in Miami, and now it's here."
Casa Neos made a splash with its opening celebration in late June, with Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron and Real Housewives of Miami stars Lisa Hochstein and Larsa Pippen in attendance, among others. The buzz has remained steady thanks to crowd-favorite dishes like its massive whole branzino and lobster pasta with San Marzano tomato and a bisque emulsion.
With its riverside location, Casa Neos has become visibly popular with the boating crowd seeking to dock for a multicourse meal or cocktails. With its members-only club, Casa Neos MM Beach Club, members can lounge on a plush daybed, take a dip in the saltwater pool, and even utilize a 45-foot boat in partnership with Vanquish Yachts.
Looking ahead to November, the hotel component will have a luxury-boutique aura inspired by the Earth's classical elements. The suites will have earthy tones, bohemian touches, and handmade linens, each bearing names like Gaia (the Greek goddess of Earth), Terra, Luna, and Aura. "Each will have a different layout and provide a very cozy, unique vibe. With only four of them, there is an incredible sense of exclusivity," Marine-Galy adds.
Also opening in November is Noora, the rooftop restaurant and lounge that pays visual and culinary homage to Morocco and North Africa with dishes inspired by traditional Moroccan, Turkish, and Lebanese flavors. According to Marine-Gal, Noor in Arabic means light and brightness, and the space will be a "sanctuary overlooking the downtown skyline and river."
Casa Neos. 40 SW North River Dr., Miami; 305-800-6367; casa-neos.com.