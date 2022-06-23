The Ten Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Friday, June 24Directed by Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat, the meta-comedy Official Competition stars Antonio Banderas, Penelope Cruz, and Oscar Martínez as three egomaniacs hired by a wealthy businessman to create a film worthy of the Palme d'Or. Overall, Cohn and Duprat deliver a skewering critique of "highbrow" filmmaking. "Despite its commitment to biting humor and acerbic analysis, Competencia Oficial is, at its heart, a celebration of artists and their process," Hollywood Reporter critic Lovia Gyarkye writes of the film. The movie premieres at the Coral Gables Art Cinema on Friday with a red-carpet event. 7 p.m Friday, at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 786-472-2249; gablescinema.com. Tickets cost $12.75. Sophia Medina
Impulse Group is a nonprofit that builds a strong, healthier community for gay men. On Friday, the Miami chapter hosts Laugh Out Proud at Rácket. But this isn't just any comedy show. That's because, in keeping with the group's mission, the event will feature a panel discussion on mental health and how everyone can help themselves and others. Comedians on the lineup include Norman Freeman, Funky Divena, Alex English, Nicky Paris, and Sampson McCormick. Oh, and did we mention there will be free food and an open bar? 8 p.m. Friday, at Rácket, 150 NW 24th St., Miami; 786-637-2987; racketwynwood.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Ukrainian DJ and Siona Records head Miss Monique (AKA Alesia Arkusha) stops at Treehouse on Friday to dish out her progressive-house sound. Arkusha has quickly risen to become one of the most recognizable names in dance music in Europe. She has more than 85 million views on YouTube and a million followers across her social platforms. A woman of many talents, she's always DJ'ing, producing music, or doing A&R for her label. Here's hoping she gets a chance to take a break during her time in Miami Beach. 9 p.m. Friday, at Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach; 786-318-1908; treehousemiami.com. Tickets cost $20 to $40 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Saturday, June 25Little River gallery Dimensions Variable presents "Who Kills Ai Weiwei," a solo exhibition by Cuban-born, Miami-based artist Francisco Masó. The show, which opens on Saturday and runs through September 10, posits: What happens when a dissident artwork is owned by the regime it criticizes? Through that lens, Masó reflects on the ethics of political art through three recent projects. The works are based on photographs from online archives about scenes of repression in Cuba. 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday through September 10, at Dimensions Variable, 101 NW 79th St., Miami; dimensionsvariable.net. Admission is free. Jose D. Duran
On Saturday, close out Pride Month at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts' fifth-annual CommuniTea Dance. Drag queen and RuPaul's Drag Race contestant Miz Cracker headlines the free all-ages event honoring South Florida's vibrant LGBTQ+ community, which features music by Double Stubble resident DJ Hottpants. A Pride Marketplace will spotlight local LGBTQ+ organizations, artists, creatives, and businesses. 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Admission is free with RSVP. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
The Black Market Super Queer Carnival at Revolution Live is an all-day event that promises to be filled with fun, shopping, and some unexpected surprises. Get ready for nonstop entertainment from stilt walkers, clowns, fire performers, acrobats, games, tarot readers, and more. Visitors will have the chance to buy handmade items and vintage goods at the flea market. Don't miss the drag show, a drag battle, and burlesque performances and music by Otto Von Schirach, Caveman Cult, Roxx Revolt and the Velvets, and more. 6 p.m. Saturday, at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-449-1025; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $20 to $50 via universe.com. Sophia Medina
Originally scheduled to take place at the beginning of the month, North Bay Village's Pride Fest celebrates the LGBTQ+ community just before Pride Month is set to end. Stop by and check out performances by special guests Jah Syra, Karla Croqueta, and Malayan Fox. The event will also feature music, food, local organizations, and more to help close the festivities. 6 to 9 p.m Saturday, at Dr. Paul Vogel Community Park, 7920 West Dr., North Bay Village; 305-756-7172; northbayvillage-fl.gov. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
Atlanta-based R&B singer-songwriter Mariah the Scientist burst onto the scene in 2018 with her debut project, To Die For. Now an RCA Records signee, she recently released her EP The Intermission and is embarking on her Experimental Tour. On Saturday, the singer makes her way down to the Ground, where fans are likely to hear live renditions of tracks like "2 You," "Aura," and "Beetlejuice." 8 p.m. Saturday, at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; thegroundmiami.com. Tickets cost $27.50 via ticketmaster.com. Jose D. Duran
Sunday, June 26It's time to dance and cry at the rowdiest emo party to hit the streets of the Magic City. On Sunday, Mama Tried hosts Emo Nite Miami, an eventful night filled with dancing and singing to epic pop-punk classics with other fellow emo-heads, with music by DJ Jessica Who and a cavalcade of guest DJs. For this occasion, the downtown bar hosts a Pride-themed night to welcome those who never felt like they belonged. Guests are welcome to dress in Pride attire or come out in all-black outfits and tees supporting their favorite bands. 7 p.m Sunday, at Mama Tried, 207 NE First St; Miami; 786-803-8087; mamatried.com. Admission is free. Sophia Medina
Party until sunrise with Joris Voorn when he takes over the decks at Club Space's terrace on Sunday. The Dutch producer recently dropped his collaboration with Virsion, "Ripper," as well as remixes of Monkey Safari's "Safe" and Mees Salomé's "Fool's Paradise." Voorn's sound is often described as melodic tech-house, a genre deriving from strong melodies and heavy synths. His festival portfolio includes appearances at Tomorrowland, Ultra Music Festival, and EDC Mexico. 10 p.m. Sunday, June 26, at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-357-6456; clubspacemiami.com. Tickets cost $15 to $40 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina