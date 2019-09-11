The 15 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday, September 12

One of the best-loved TV shows is hitting the big screen. And before the commoners can see it, you can catch a sneak peek. This Thursday, see Downton Abbey at the Landmark at Merrick Park at 7 p.m. Before that, from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m., a special tea time will offer scrumptious selections from the Republic of Tea. Cheers! 5:45 p.m. Thursday at Landmark at Merrick Park, 358 San Lorenzo Ave., #3005, Coral Gables; landmarktheatres.com. Adult tickets cost $13.50; discounts are available.

Friday, September 13

A German electronic powerhouse is crossing the pond to rock Miami. The Adana Twins have taken their techno vibe to some of the biggest clubs on Planet Earth, from DC-10 in Ibiza to Halcyon in San Francisco. This Friday, catch a set by the duo at Club Space. For a preshow fist-pump, try the infectious tracks "Strange" and "Juicy Fruit." 11 p.m. Friday at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $15 to $20.

The dinos are coming! Usually, a statement like that would leave you terrified, but in this case, it means a fun experience is on its way. "Jurassic Quest" is billed as "the largest exhibition of life-size, moving, museum-quality dinosaurs in the U.S.," and you can catch it at the Fair Expo Center beginning this Friday. More than 80 larger-than-life dinos will be waiting for you to pose with them for Instagram. 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Fair Expo Center, 10901 SW 24th St., Miami; jurassicquest.com. Tickets cost $22 and up and parking costs $5.



EXPAND New Times' Burgerfest returns Saturday. Photo by Monica McGivern

Saturday, September 14

Summer is winding down, but burger season lasts year-round in Miami's tropical paradise. This Saturday, skip the grill and let Miami's top restaurants craft perfect burgers for your enjoyment at New Times' Burgerfest. Participating restaurants include Boss Burger & Brew, Clutch Burger, Pincho Factory, and many others. 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday at Haulover Beach Park, 10800 Collins Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $25 to $65 via newtimesburgerfest.com and $40 to $75 at the gate if still available.

Let's think of our favorite JBs: James Brown. James Bond. And we can't forget J Balvin. The Medellín, Colombia-bred reggaeton star is taking the globe by storm. This Saturday, his Arcoiris Tour is set to stop at the American Airlines Arena. The tour comes on the heels of his latest LP, Oasis, which dropped in June and is a collaboration with fellow reggaeton phenom Bad Bunny. 7 p.m. Saturday at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets cost $35.95 to $160.95.

The Wizard of Oz made its world debut in 1939, but new fans of the film are born every day. To celebrate the iconic movie's 80th anniversary, catch it on the big screen at Gables Cinema for two intimate showings. Just don't bring any wicked witches to ruin the experience. 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; gablescinema.com. Tickets cost $5.



EXPAND Electric Kif celebrates its album release Saturday night. Photo by Claudia Sanchez Silva

Miami's Electric Kif conjures all sorts of sounds. Sometimes it's jazzy, oftentimes there's a bassy undertone, but it always rocks. Saturday at Lagniappe, the band will celebrate the release of its newest album, Jefe. Be among the first to hear the songs on the record before Kif heads out on a tour up the East Coast. 9 p.m. Saturday at Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami; lagniappehouse.com. Admission is free.



Sunday, September 15

Regardless of what your punk-purist friend might say, punk music is alive and well in 2019. Case in point: Ceremony. If you don't believe it, catch the band's high-velocity show at Gramps this Sunday. The Cali-bred five-some has been going strong since 2005 and toured with the likes of Converge and Blacklisted. Ceremony released its latest LP, In the Spirit World Now, last month. 8 p.m. Sunday at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; ticketfly.com. Tickets cost $14. Read more about Ceremony on page 25 of this issue's music section.



Some truly amazing folks have been coming together for deep chats during the Bass Museum of Art's Curator Culture series. Sunday, that trend continues as Breath, Eyes, Memory author Edwidge Danticat, artist/scholar Frances Negrón-Muntaner, and host Tom Healy sit down for a panel discussion about art, activism, and seemingly everything in between. 5 p.m. Sunday at the Bass Museum of Art, 2100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; thebass.org. Tickets cost $10.

The Dolphins face off against the Pats Sunday afternoon. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

After welcoming the Baltimore Ravens to Hard Rock Stadium for its season opener, the Miami Dolphins will now open the door for the New England Patriots. It'll be a true AFC East showdown Sunday afternoon with a lot of questions to answer. Will there be another Miami Miracle so the Fins can pull out the W? Will Gisele be there to cheer on Tom? Can Patriots fans possibly be even more obnoxious now than in years past? We shall see. 1 p.m. Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens. Tickets cost $102 to $236 via ticketmaster.com.



Monday, September 16

Each Monday in September, enjoy the Farm-to-Table Monday Night Dinner at Books & Books inside the Arsht Center. The menu, featuring ingredients from a local growers' market, is curated by the James Beard Award-winning chef Allen Susser. This week's spread, with a "Venetian European Market" theme, offers bites such as eggplant caponata, cauliflower risotto, and peach panna cotta, among other goodies. 6:30 p.m. Monday at Books & Books, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Tickets cost $35.40 to $56.64 via eventbrite.com.

Tuesday, September 17

Head to the Ground Tuesday evening for sets by the Naples-bred hip-hop artist Dominic Fike and the raw yet poppy songstress Deb Never. Fike's 2018 EP Don't Forget About Me, Demos dropped to critical acclaim, anchored by the international smash "3 Nights." Since then, he's had a few more singles drop, including "Phone Numbers" and "Rollerblades," which are preshow jam session too. As for Deb Never, she dropped the five-track EP House on Wheels at the end of last month. 11 p.m. Tuesday at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; thegroundmiami.com. Admission is free.

Wednesday, September 18

It's been a pretty rad 2019 for the Los Angeles indie-rock band Local Natives. In April, its fourth studio album and first in three years, Violet Street, hit shelves, and the catchy single "When Am I Gonna Lose You" peaked high on U.S. rock charts. Now the quintet is touring the nation and will play Revolution this week. Southern soulster Devon Gilfillian is set to open, and you won't want to miss him either. 7 p.m. Wednesday at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $27.

The Coathangers rock Gramps Wednesday night. Photo by Jeff Forney

Coathangers are wonderful in closets, but the Coathangers are wonderful onstage. The Atlanta garage-rock foursome is slated to play Gramps Wednesday evening on the heels of its 2019 Suicide Squeeze Records LP, The Devil You Know. In addition to delivering deliciously punky tunes, all of the bandmates have awesome stage names too, including "Rusty Coathanger" and "Crook Kid Coathanger." You can't help but love them. 8 p.m. Wednesday at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami. Tickets cost $15 via ticketfly.com.



The third Wednesday of every month, you can catch all kinds of local creativity thanks to the film organization I'm Not Gonna Move to LA (also known as N.O.L.A.). Each month, the group presents various projects including films and documentaries. For its September meeting at Silverspot Cinema, enjoy a big-screen showing of some of the most stellar music videos produced by Florida artists. 7 p.m. Wednesday at Silverspot Cinema, 300 SE Third St., #100, Miami. Tickets cost $13 via eventbrite.com.