The 17 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Carrie Underwood at Miami-Dade Arena: See Thursday

Florida Renaissance Festival at Quiet Waters Park: See Saturday

Heritage Fest at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts: See Saturday

Wigwood at Gramps: See Saturday

Every Monday since 2011, the Miami Jazz Cooperative has drawn jazz aficionados to the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Miami for, an event that highlights the many facets of jazz. This week, catch Rose Max and Ramatis Moraes Quartet on stage in a cabaret-like setting.YouTuberhas built a career out of being a nomad. He's been documenting his travels for the past decade. After starting out on the channel Damon and Jo with then-cohost Jo Franco, in 2019, Dominique started his own channel, where he's been documenting his expat life in Paris. He also recently published a book,, focusing on what it means to be a citizen of the world and how our surroundings affect us individually. But there's no reason to limit your experience to the internet: On Tuesday, Dominique stops at Books & Book to discuss his new book in person.Rising hardcore bandis currently on tour with Milwaukee punks, and both stop at Gramps on Tuesday. With more than 60,000 monthly listeners, New Jersey outfit Gel continues to make a name for itself with high-energy live performances. Last year the band released, a 12-inch split with Romanian band Cold Brats. Big Laugh, meanwhile, started as a supergroup featuring members of various Milwaukee hardcore bands and has become a celebrated act in its own right.Calling all Parrotheads! Put down the margarita and head to Actors' Playhouse for. With a book by Greg Garcia and Mike O'Malley and featuring Buffett's music, the jukebox musical is both fun and engaging, telling the story of two friends who head down to a Caribbean resort where they meet Tully Mars, a beach bum and entertainer who challenges them to let go of their everyday stressors. When the show premiered on Broadway in 2017, critics were less than kind: "If ever there were a time to be drunk in the theater, this is it," Jesse Green opined in the. We say that sounds like a challenge.Billed as the world's largest cannabis and psychedelics convention,takes over the Miami Airport Convention Center for three days of speakers, vendors, and workshops largely centered on alternative medicine and therapies. If you're an influencer in the cannabis space, you'll have an opportunity to meet with brands and create opportunities for content creation in a special area of the expo hall. Oh, and afterparties. Many afterparties.Country singerstops at the Miami-Dade Arena on Thursday as part of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour. The 39-year-old released her ninth studio album () last year, taking fans along for a fun-filled ride into her most exciting creation yet. Underwood rose to fame in 2005 after winning the fourth season of. Throughout her career, she's won numerous accolades, appellations, and is among the first country artists to debut atop theHot 100. She has amassed eight Grammy Awards, 16 Academy of Country Music Awards, and 17 American Music Awards, cementing her as among the most awarded country artists of all time.Teatro Avante takes you on a magical journey with its latest production,. Written by Cuban playwright Abel González Melo, the Spanish-language play transforms the stage into the mythical island of Uba, where King Ubú returns amid a rebellion and a threatening pandemic. Founded in 1979, Teatro Avante is one of the city's oldest theater companies and is currently led by director Mario Ernesto Sánchez.returns to the Miami Beach Bandshell for three days of diverse music. Unlike other festivals, GroundUp gives the artists on its lineup the opportunity to share their sound with audiences, regardless of genre. This year's event features performances by guitarist Isaiah Sharkey, Australian musician Nai Palm, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Madison Cunningham, Mexican indie artist Silvana Estrada, Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy, and more. And, keeping the festival's tradition alive, jam band Snarky Puppy will perform through the weekend.British producertakes over the decks at Kitchen Social Midtown on Friday. Throughout her career, Maxinne has received the support of numerous big names in the dance-music scene, including Hot Since 82, Eats Everything, Mark Knight, and Annie Mac. While flying between the UK and Ibiza to perform at venues such as Tantra Ibiza and Cafe Mambo, she has produced records for Toolroom Records, Criminal Hype, and her very own label, Red Alert. Also on Friday's bill: Constanza Pucheta and Moli & Malave.Whether you go for the people-watching, the swords for sale, or the live entertainment, thenever disappoints. Walk through a 16th-century Renaissance village with more than 100 artisan shops, food vendors, and activities like fencing, ziplining, and axe throwing. All that, plus the headlining event: jousting. Watch knights battle on horseback for king and glory, three times a day!The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts hosts its fourth-annualto celebrate Black History Month. This year's event focuses on Black resistance, diving into the strength and courageousness of the African diaspora and the resistance to ongoing historical oppression. The festival will amplify voices in the community through storytelling, art, music, dance, and more. You can also participate in activities like mural painting, dance workshops, and percussion classes.On Saturday, party promoter Soundtuary celebrates Ibiza-based duo Audiofly, which is calling it quits after two decades of spinning side by side.comes together at Jungle Island with a bill that includes Ninetones, Derun, Murmusica, and Natipich. That said, the Saturday-night bash is all about Audiofly. Over the years, Luca Saporito and Anthony Middleton have been a staple at events like Burning Man and may be best known for their Flying Circus record label and party series.The New World Symphony'sis a two-week event highlighting Black musicians, focusing on the artists who found success in Europe between 1917 and 1935 and helped spread Harlem Renaissance ideology and Black music on the Continent. On Saturday, NWS presents "Symphonic Persuasion," starring music conductor and NWS alum William Eddins. The orchestral event consists of rhythms and smooth melodies inspired by the Jazz Age, with works by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, Amanda Aldridge, James P. Johnson, and Scott Joplin on the program.Some might believe Miami lacks a tried-and-true rock music scene. Well, allow us to present Exhibit A:. The indie-rock trio has been releasing swampy tunes straight out of the 305. The band has received shoutouts from Iggy Pop and released music on Jack White's Third Man Records. The Boys are kicking off their first tour since 2019 at Understory on Saturday. Expect to hear new tunes that will be released later this year. Opening the show: lo-fi act Kid2 and soul-jazz project Fat Produce.It's been a minute sincesashayed into Miami's art district to deliver a weekend of fabulosity. On Saturday, the par-tay returns to Gramps with formercontestant Tammie Brown serving as headliner. More than two dozen drag artists will performer and DJs will spin tunes throughout the bar. On Sunday, the party continues at Arlo Wynwood's pool deck with the legendary Lady Bunny.Founded in 1994 by C. Brian Williams,is the first professional company dedicated to the tradition of stepping. The company has toured more than 50 countries and ranks as one of the best African-American dance companies in the U.S. Featuring movement, music, storytelling, and humor, Step Afrika! performances are always full of exciting energy. The company stops at the Parker on Sunday to deliver a strong dose of the percussive dance form.Los Angeles-based producerdidn't exactly take the traditional route as a musician. She played basketball in college before enlisting in the U.S. Navy. Then she cut her teeth playing at bars and clubs in the Los Angeles area. In 2020, she made her festival debut at Desert Hearts and eventually began touring across the country. You can check out this veteran's skills behind the decks when she stops at Floyd on Sunday. With a sound firmly based in house, HoneyLuv incorporates hip-hop, R&B, and Afrobeats into her repertoire.