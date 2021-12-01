The 16 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday, December 2

Developer Moishe Mana flexes his muscle during Miami Art Week, launching the inaugural Flagler Street Art Festival. The event is a partnership between Mana Common and the Urban Impact Lab — and it's a bit of a misnomer. Yes, street art will play a role in the event, but everyone's favorite new art medium, non-fungible tokens (NFT) will also be highlighted. The weeklong celebration will unveil 15 new murals commissioned by Mana Public Arts, which will be live-painted through the week, as well as the debut of IlluMia, an interactive nightlife experience projected on the façades of the buildings along Flagler Street. There will also be workshops centered on NFTs by ArtRepublic. Thursday through Sunday, at 150 E. Flagler St., Miami; flaglerstreetartfestival.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Jose D. Duran

Art Basel returns to the Miami Beach Convention Center for its first in-person presentation since 2019. On Thursday, the fair opens its doors to the general public, with 253 galleries presenting some of the world's top artists across various formats and luring well-heeled buyers and enthusiasts. Expect to see pieces ranging from rare masterpieces to new, buzzed-about works. Also, don't overlook the informative panels held as part of the fair's Conversations series. 11 a.m. Thursday through Saturday, at the Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach; 786-276-2600; artbasel.com. Tickets cost $65. Olivia McAuley

Homework Gallery, a nomadic pop-up art exhibition that activates experimental spaces around the globe, will open a temporary gallery at the Knoxon Hotel on the Upper Eastside. On view until January 15, "homework v00001" will feature an exhibition by emerging contemporary artists and artisans, including Elisa Bergel Melo, who explores photography's relationship with time, reality, and memory; and Aleksandra "Sasha" Personick, who makes Mexican-inspired ceramics. 11 a.m. Thursday through January 15, at the Knoxon Hotel, 7411 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; homework.gallery. Admission is free with RSVP via homeworkv00001.splashthat.com. Olivia McAuley

A spin on the Charles Dickens classic, Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol focuses on Scrooge's business partner, Marley. The innovative retelling has been staged all over the country, including via broadcast on NPR. On Thursday, the play, directed by Margaret M. Ledford, lands at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts' Carnival Studio Theater, inviting audiences to kick off the holiday season. 7:30 p.m. Thursday through December 19, at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $50. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

click to enlarge Basel House: See Friday Photo courtesy of Swarm

Friday, December 3

British-Nigerian designer Yinka Ilori presents the stuff of kidulthood dreams with his multicolored, multipurpose "Skate-able Object Park" brought to life in partnership with Tony Hawk's nonprofit Skatepark Project. The outdoor project is curated by Unique Design X Group, a female-founded design show that focuses on representing the XYZ and millennial generations. The sculptures are built to be skated on and the park is open to the public through Saturday. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the Faena District, Collins Avenue and 35th Street, Miami Beach; 305-534-8800; miami-art-week.verb.design. Admission is free. Olivia McAuley

Located in the heart of Wynwood, Basel House returns for its seventh-annual mural festival. The four-day event promises live painting, installations, DJs, and cocktails. Confirmed muralists include Pez, Kram, Slomo, Chicadania, El Xupet Negre, Faóbio Flop, Toxicómano Callejero, Erre, and Risk. 4 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday, and noon to 3 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, at Basel House, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; baselhouse.com. Admission is free. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

After last year's successful debut, Cuba Under the Stars returns at its new home at Miami International Mall. The unique theater experience brings audiences the sights, sounds, and tastes of the island. Enjoy a grand orchestra, dancers, and a complete dinner amid a set that will bring back to life the old magic of Cuba. It's a classic story of love and nostalgia. 7 p.m. Friday through March 26, 2022, at Miami International Mall, 1455 NW 107th Ave., Doral; cubaunderthestars.com. Tickets cost $80 to $150 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

click to enlarge Rakastella at Virginia Key Beach Park: See Saturday Photo courtesy of Rakastella

Saturday, December 4

Intimate house music festival Rakastella takes over Virginia Key Beach Park on Saturday, merging environmental art, sensory experiences, and live music. The lineup includes locals like Ashley Venom and Brother Dan and internationally renowned acts, like Honey Dijon, DJ Harvey, Octo Octa, and Dixon. In addition to good music, the festival is committed to its Keep Her Wild program, which, with Ascendance Sustainable Events, aims to protect the Key, minimize its environmental impact, and educate clubbers on sustainable partying. 3 p.m. Saturday, at Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami; 305-960-4600; rakastella.com. Tickets cost $82.50 to $267.50 via ticketfairy.com. Olivia McAuley

Head to Pérez Art Museum Miami on Saturday to catch a panel discussion on Indigenous Contemporary Art, which will examine the work of Miccosukee and Seminole artists. The roundtable talk will focus on Felipe Mujica and Khadijah Cypress, whose current collaborative exhibition, "TheSwaying Motion on the Bank of the River Falls," an exploration into contemporary patchwork, is on view at the museum. The artists will be joined in conversation by curator Jennifer Inacio, art historian Durante Blais-Billie, and poet, artist, and environmental activist Houston Cypress. 3:30 p.m. Saturday, at Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-375-3000; pamm.org. Tickets costs $16. Olivia McAuley







The equality and safety of sex workers continue to be at risk. On Saturday, join Slut Walk Miami for a peaceful protest demanding the decriminalization of sex work. Safe sex and self-defense kits will be distributed at the walk on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants are encouraged to wear red and bring signs and things that make noise. 4 p.m. Saturday, at Miami-Dade Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce, 1130 Washington Ave., Miami Beach. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

click to enlarge A Wonderful World at Colony Theater: See Saturday Photo by Stian Roenning

Picture this: all-you-can-eat croquetas, delicious craft beer, and a loving 305 community. Experience all that and more at Croqueta Palooza 2021. Miami's favorite croquetas from spots like Dos Croquetas, Islas Canarias, COA Bakery, Señor Pan, and Masa Craft will be served along with bites from Sanguich de Miami, Mojo Donuts, Ted's Burgers, El Rey de las Fritas, and Lila's Desserts. And, yes, there'll be a croqueta-eating contest. 7 p.m. Saturday at Magic City Casino, 450 NW 37th Ave., Miami; burgerbeast.com/croqueta-palooza-2021. Tickets cost $75 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Celebrate jazz legend Louis Armstrong with Miami New Drama's new musical, A Wonderful World. The musical is based on the original book by Aurin Squire, a native of Opa-locka and writer for This Is Us and The Good Fight. The production, directed by Drama Desk Award winner and Tony nominee Christopher Renshaw, explores Armstrong's musical journey as well as the complexity of race in America and the civil-rights movement. 8 p.m. Saturday through January 16, at Colony Theater, 1040 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 305-674-1040; miaminewdrama.org. Tickets cost $51.50 to $91.50. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

click to enlarge Kaytranada at Oasis Wynwood: See Sunday Photo by Liam MacRae

Sunday, December 5

Having heated up the RC Cola Plant during his set at III Points in October, Haitian-Canadian producer Kaytranada returns to Miami for a show at Oasis Wynwood on Sunday. The producer recently fired off his new three-track EP, Intimidated, featuring collaborations with H.E.R., bass guitarist/electronic producer Thundercat, and rapper Mach-Hommy. At Oasis, expect Kaytranada to close out the week with his signature sample-heavy and dance-ready tunes. 8 p.m. Sunday at Oasis Wynwood, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami; oasiswynwood.com. Tickets cost $60 to $125 via tixr.com. Olivia McAuley

Monday, December 6

Boasting a 13-7 record at press time, the Miami Heat are off to a good start this season. On Monday, the team plays the Memphis Grizzlies at FTX Arena. The Heat will also be home for their matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, giving fans plenty of home-court minutes to cheer on Tyler, Udonis, Jimmy, and the rest. 7:30 p.m. Monday, at FTX Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; ftxarena.com. Tickets cost $15 to $375 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

click to enlarge Croqueta Palooza at Magic City Casino: See Saturday Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

Tuesday, December 7

As part of its Keep Her Wild program, Rakastella and Debris Free Oceans have partnered up for a Beach Clean Up on Tuesday. Promising a party with a purpose, the sunset beach cleanup will feature beats to dance to while you pick up rubbish and zero-waste beer from a keg provided by Wynwood Brewing Co. The event is free, but you can opt for a $10 ticket add-on and receive a reusable stainless steel Debris Free Oceans and Wynwood Brewing-branded cup or a $20 add-on to receive a double-walled stainless steel tumbler. Who says helping the planet can't be fun? 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, December 7, at Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Key Beach Dr., Miami; debrisfreeoceans.org. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Jose D. Duran

Wednesday, December 8

Miami's bookworms can begin enjoying in-person (but masked-up) book talks again at Books & Books. On Wednesday, join Spanish editor, writer, translator, and professor Valerie Miles to discuss her translation of the psychological novel Cremation by Rafael Chirbes. Discover the art and skills of translating novels and acquaint yourself with the unflinching tale of capitalist greed and questionable morality. 7 p.m. Wednesday, at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 305-442-4408; booksandbooks.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley