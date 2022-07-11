The 18 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, July 11In celebration of Miami Swim Week, Istituto Marangoni Miami hosts its Swim Lounge Pop-Up, a store filled with swim and resort wear from six different brands from Marangoni students and alumni, including Azul Selva, Sammy, Solana, Swim'in G, and Luna | X. This is the perfect opportunity for the fashion-forward Miamian to discover an emerging designer, virtually guaranteeing you won't experience the shame of being caught wearing the same suit as someone else. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through July 15, at Istituto Marangoni Miami, 3704 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-424-9434; istitutomarangonimiami.com. Admission is free. Jose D. Duran
Tuesday, July 12On Tuesday, HistoryMiami heads to Sweat Records in Little Haiti as part of the museum's Cultural Encounter series. The proceedings commence at 6 p.m. with a happy hour, followed by a history of Miami record shops, collecting, and pressing from founder Lolo Reskin. Jamie Keogh, director of Scratch DJ Academy, will stage a live demonstration behind the decks and discuss DJ culture and turntablism. Attendees can also learn how to scratch records through one-on-one lessons imparted by Scratch instructors. 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, at Sweat Records, 5505 NW Second Ave., 786-693-9309; sweatrecordsmiami.com. Tickets cost $30 to $35 via historymiami.org. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Progressive rock band Coheed and Cambria stops at the FPL Solar Amphitheater as part of its A Window of the Waking Mind Tour. Comprising Claudio Sanchez, Travis Stever, Josh Eppard, and Zach Cooper, Coheed and Cambria takes its style from various genres, including rock pop, heavy metal, and post-hardcore. Excluding 2015's The Color Before the Sun, the band's LPs weave a science-fiction story that has been transcribed into a series of comic books and a novel by Sanchez called The Armory Wars. Opening the show are Alkaline Trio and Mothica. 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, at FPL Solar Amphitheatre, 301 Biscayne Blvd, Miami; 305-358-7550. Tickets cost $35 to $89.50 via livenation.com. Sophia Medina
Wednesday, July 13Watch the life of Hank Williams unfold before your eyes in the stage musical Hank Williams: Lost Highway, the latest production from Actors' Playhouse. Written by Mark Harelik and Randal Myler, the musical bio spotlights one of country music's greatest innovators, from the young artist's rise to fame in Louisiana to his self-destruction and eventual demise at the age of 29. The show includes performances of indelible hits like "I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry," "Move It On Over," and "Hey, Good Lookin'." 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday until July 31, at Actor's Playhouse, 280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 305-444-9293; actorsplayhouse.org. Tickets cost $40 to $90. Sophia Medina
The bass-loving collective American Grime brings Sicaria Sound to the Joint of Miami on Wednesday. If you're unfamiliar with Sicaria Sound's work, now is the time to catch up. The electronic duo is made up of British-born Lou Nour and Sancha Ndeko. Their sound is rooted in UK dubstep, a far cry from the ear-splitting genre of the same name found in the U.S. (pejoratively called "brostep"). Wednesday's event is hosted by emcees Krizm and Jumanji, with additional support to be announced. 9 p.m. Wednesday, at the Joint of Miami, 2010 NW Miami Ct., 786-860-5634; thejointofmiami.com. Tickets cost $20 to $50 via eventbrite.com. Jose D. Duran
Thursday, July 14Just in time for Swim Week, Paraiso Miami Beach returns to shine a spotlight on this season's hottest swim and resort wear. Models will strut down the runaway with trendsetting duds created by designers like Luli Fama, Beach Bunny, Riot Swim, and Kittenish. Adjacent to the tents on Collins Park, the Paraiso Bungalow offers two pop-ups open to the public: Espacio Vogue, where you can shop the latest collections by Latin-American designers, and a salon by HydraFacial and JLo Beauty. Thursday through Sunday, at Collins Park, 2100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-607-4918; paraisomiamibeach.com. Tickets cost $2,600 to $6,500. Sophia Medina
Pérez Art Museum Miami opens its waterfront terrace on Thursday for another edition of Backroom Sessions, featuring the Diego Melgar Trio. Enjoy happy hour on the terrace, take a tour of the museum after hours, or chill out and listen to live jazz. Diego Melgar attended the University of Miami's Frost School of Music and is a guitarist, composer, and improviser. His outfit is known in the local music scene for its innovative jazz and good vibes. 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-375-3000; pamm.org. Admission is free; gallery tickets cost $12 to $16. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
The Miami edition of Art Hearts Fashion makes landfall in Miami Beach for Swim Week, bringing together fashion designers like Custo Barcelona, Marqueza Swim, Christian Audigier, Nike Swim, Bodyglove, and Black Tape Project. How many ways can you reinvent the swimsuit? Find out over four days of runway shows, as models hit the catwalk clad what may be next year's hottest summer trends. 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at Faena Forum, 3300-3398 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-534-8800; artheartsfashion.com. Tickets cost $65 to $3,300 via feverup.com. Sophia Medina
Friday, July 15Sounds of Little Haiti returns for an epic performance by none other than konpa band Nu Look, the project of Arly Larivière. The Florida-based artist is set to deliver hits like "Cauchemar," "Wasn't Meant to Be," and "Until When." Larivière's genre, merengue dance music, is a mix of tropical melodies and reggae beats that will have you dancing and swaying like a palm tree in the Caribbean breeze. 6 p.m. Friday, at Little Haiti Cultural Center, 212 NE 59th Ter., Miami; 305-960-2969; miamigov.com/lhcc. Tickets cost $5 to $35 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
Can't find anything good on Pornhub? Wish you could meet your favorite adult stars in person? Well, you're in luck. This weekend, Exxxotica returns to the Miami Airport Convention Center for three days of XXX fun. Meet performers like Jessie Lee, Brandi Love, Jenna Foxx, and Katie Morgan or check out seminars like "Striptease 101," "Throw That Ass: The Art of Twerk," and "Tie Me Up: Intro to Rope Bondage." When the convention center closes each night, the afterparties move to local strip clubs, including Gold Rush, Erotica Cabaret, and Bellas Cabaret. 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, at the Miami Airport Convention Center, 711 NW 72nd Ave., Miami; 305-261-3800; exxxoticaexpo.com. Tickets cost $19.99 to $329.99. Jose D. Duran
On Friday, catch Family Guy and Bad Hair actor and stand-up comedian Jay Pharoah when he takes the stage for a three-night stint at Miami Improv in Doral. As an SNL cast member from 2010 to 2016, Pharoah performed memorable impressions of Kanye West, Will Smith, and Barack Obama. In 2015, he dropped his special, Jay Pharoah: Can I Be Me? wherein he wove his celebrity impressions with ruminations on life. 8 and 10:30 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, and 8 p.m. Sunday, at Miami Improv, 3450 NW 83rd Ave., Doral; 305-441-8200; miamiimprov.com. Tickets cost $30. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Saturday, July 16The Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, and reproductive-rights activists from Bans Off Our Bodies are standing up against the turning of the tide with a protest in Bayfront Park. Fighting to recognize abortion as a form of healthcare, the peaceful demonstration will protest against systemic discrimination and racism and call for access to decent healthcare. Residents are invited to join in and demand equal human rights. 7 p.m. Saturday, at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Register at eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
Returning to the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center is Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami, the local dance company pushing the boundaries of contemporary dance. On Saturday and Sunday, the company presents "Modern Masters," debuting the work of four talented choreographers and highlighting the innovative, athletic, and emotive aspects of 21st-century dance. The program includes works by Guggenheim Fellow Helen Simoneau and Miami Dances Choreographer's Prize winner Yanis Eric Pikieris. 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, at South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211st St., Cutler Bay; 786-573-5300; smdcac.org. Tickets cost $25 to $45. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Wu-Tang Clan's GZA takes the stage at the Joint of Miami on Saturday to perform his classic album Liquid Swords along with the Phunky Nomads. Released in 1995, the album was met with critical acclaim thanks to its complex lyricism and hypnotic musical style. Appreciation for Liquid Swords has only continued to grow over the years. "Liquid Swords isn't just GZA's only great album, it might just be his only good one," Pitchfork's Ian Cohen noted in his review of the 2012 reissue. Witness the greatness for yourself when GZA brings his genius to Wynwood. 10 p.m. Saturday, at the Joint of Miami, 2010 NW Miami Ct., Miami; 786-860-5634; thejointofmiami.com. Tickets cost $30 to $400 via tixr.com. Jose D. Duran
Sunday, July 17It is never too late to learn how to longboard dance, and SkateBird Miami is helping out with its latest skateboarding session. Every Sunday, in partnership with Sk8pak, the skatepark hosts a one-hour Adult Longboarding Class that will teach any old fogy how to step, glide, or make moves as they ride the pavement. The event promises that students will leave the class with at least a few tricks up their sleeves. Once the session is complete, skateboarders are invited to enjoy pizza and drinks from on-site vendors. There's also a Wednesday evening class for those looking to shred after work. 10 to 11 a.m. Sunday, at Skatebird Miami, 533 NE 83rd St., El Portal; 305-603-8015; skatebirdmiami.com. Tickets cost $25 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
Tequila, the beach, and a perfect sunset: What more could one want? The weekly Sundown Sunday at Bodega Taqueria y Tequila South Beach may be the best way to say goodbye to the weekend. Add tropical flair with specialty cocktails, pitcher specials, DJs, giveaways, and $7 coconut tequila shots. For those looking to make an even bigger dent in their weekend budget, table reservations are available. 6 p.m. Sunday, at Bodega Taqueria y Tequila South Beach, 1220 16th St., Miami Beach; 305-704-2145; bodegataqueria.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Bring out the collar spikes and gel up your mohawks because you're in for a punky ride. The Auld Dubliner hosts a Miami Vice Punk Night featuring music by local punk bands. Fuákata, Johnny Two Chords, and the ProblemAddicts will take the stage to move the crowd with their hard-hitting music. Caution: Sudden mosh pits may occur. 7 p.m. Sunday, at Auld Dubliner Irish Pub, 91 NW First St., Miami; 786-353-2339. Admission is free. Sophia Medina
What's not to love about Eurovision? The annual song contest sees European nations compete for the top prize through deliciously campy pop tunes, and since debuting in 1956, it's perplexed Americans who have no idea what's going on. This year's winner was Ukraine, with the song "Stefania," performed by the folk-rap group Kalush Orchestra. Of course, Eurovision has its fans in America, like EurovisioNYC, the largest fan community in the New York City area. On Sunday, the group welcomes its EurovisionMIA chapter with a Welcome to Eurovision Miami party at gay watering hole Nathan's Bar, hosted by Dasha Sweetwaters. 7 to 11 p.m. Sunday, at Nathan's Bar, 1216 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; nathanssobe.com. Admission is free. Ashley-Anna Aboreden