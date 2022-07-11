The 18 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, July 11

Tuesday, July 12

click to enlarge Sicaria Sound at the Joint of Miami: See Wednesday Photo courtesy of the artist

Wednesday, July 13

click to enlarge Paraiso Miami Beach at Collins Park: See Thursday Photo courtesy of Paraiso Miami Beach

Thursday, July 14

click to enlarge Exxxotica at Miami Airport Convention Center: See Friday Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

Friday, July 15

click to enlarge Bans Off Our Bodies rally at Bayfront Park: See Saturday Photo by Kat Duesterhaus

Saturday, July 16

click to enlarge GZA at the Joint of Miami: See Saturday Photo courtesy of Babygrande Records

Sunday, July 17

In celebration of Miami Swim Week, Istituto Marangoni Miami hosts its, a store filled with swim and resort wear from six different brands from Marangoni students and alumni, including Azul Selva, Sammy, Solana, Swim'in G, and Luna | X. This is the perfect opportunity for the fashion-forward Miamian to discover an emerging designer, virtually guaranteeing you won't experience the shame of being caught wearing the same suit as someone else.On Tuesday, HistoryMiami heads to Sweat Records in Little Haiti as part of the museum'sseries. The proceedings commence at 6 p.m. with a happy hour, followed by a history of Miami record shops, collecting, and pressing from founder Lolo Reskin. Jamie Keogh, director of Scratch DJ Academy, will stage a live demonstration behind the decks and discuss DJ culture and turntablism. Attendees can also learn how to scratch records through one-on-one lessons imparted by Scratch instructors.Progressive rock bandstops at the FPL Solar Amphitheater as part of its A Window of the Waking Mind Tour. Comprising Claudio Sanchez, Travis Stever, Josh Eppard, and Zach Cooper, Coheed and Cambria takes its style from various genres, including rock pop, heavy metal, and post-hardcore. Excluding 2015's, the band's LPs weave a science-fiction story that has been transcribed into a series of comic books and a novel by Sanchez called. Opening the show are Alkaline Trio and Mothica.Watch the life of Hank Williams unfold before your eyes in the stage musical, the latest production from Actors' Playhouse. Written by Mark Harelik and Randal Myler, the musical bio spotlights one of country music's greatest innovators, from the young artist's rise to fame in Louisiana to his self-destruction and eventual demise at the age of 29. The show includes performances of indelible hits like "I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry," "Move It On Over," and "Hey, Good Lookin'."The bass-loving collective American Grime bringsto the Joint of Miami on Wednesday. If you're unfamiliar with Sicaria Sound's work, now is the time to catch up. The electronic duo is made up of British-born Lou Nour and Sancha Ndeko. Their sound is rooted in UK dubstep, a far cry from the ear-splitting genre of the same name found in the U.S. (pejoratively called "brostep"). Wednesday's event is hosted by emcees Krizm and Jumanji, with additional support to be announced.Just in time for Swim Week,returns to shine a spotlight on this season's hottest swim and resort wear. Models will strut down the runaway with trendsetting duds created by designers like Luli Fama, Beach Bunny, Riot Swim, and Kittenish. Adjacent to the tents on Collins Park, the Paraiso Bungalow offers two pop-ups open to the public: Espacio Vogue, where you can shop the latest collections by Latin-American designers, and a salon by HydraFacial and JLo Beauty.Pérez Art Museum Miami opens its waterfront terrace on Thursday for another edition of, featuring the Diego Melgar Trio. Enjoy happy hour on the terrace, take a tour of the museum after hours, or chill out and listen to live jazz. Diego Melgar attended the University of Miami's Frost School of Music and is a guitarist, composer, and improviser. His outfit is known in the local music scene for its innovative jazz and good vibes.The Miami edition ofmakes landfall in Miami Beach for Swim Week, bringing together fashion designers like Custo Barcelona, Marqueza Swim, Christian Audigier, Nike Swim, Bodyglove, and Black Tape Project. How many ways can you reinvent the swimsuit? Find out over four days of runway shows, as models hit the catwalk clad what may be next year's hottest summer trends.returns for an epic performance by none other than konpa band Nu Look, the project of Arly Larivière. The Florida-based artist is set to deliver hits like "Cauchemar," "Wasn't Meant to Be," and "Until When." Larivière's genre, merengue dance music, is a mix of tropical melodies and reggae beats that will have you dancing and swaying like a palm tree in the Caribbean breeze.Can't find anything good on Pornhub? Wish you could meet your favorite adult stars in person? Well, you're in luck. This weekend,returns to the Miami Airport Convention Center for three days of XXX fun. Meet performers like Jessie Lee, Brandi Love, Jenna Foxx, and Katie Morgan or check out seminars like "Striptease 101," "Throw That Ass: The Art of Twerk," and "Tie Me Up: Intro to Rope Bondage." When the convention center closes each night, the afterparties move to local strip clubs, including Gold Rush, Erotica Cabaret, and Bellas Cabaret.On Friday, catchandactor and stand-up comedianwhen he takes the stage for a three-night stint at Miami Improv in Doral. As ancast member from 2010 to 2016, Pharoah performed memorable impressions of Kanye West, Will Smith, and Barack Obama. In 2015, he dropped his special,wherein he wove his celebrity impressions with ruminations on life.The Supreme Court struck downv., and reproductive-rights activists fromare standing up against the turning of the tide with a protest in Bayfront Park. Fighting to recognize abortion as a form of healthcare, the peaceful demonstration will protest against systemic discrimination and racism and call for access to decent healthcare. Residents are invited to join in and demand equal human rights.Returning to the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center is, the local dance company pushing the boundaries of contemporary dance. On Saturday and Sunday, the company presents "Modern Masters," debuting the work of four talented choreographers and highlighting the innovative, athletic, and emotive aspects of 21st-century dance. The program includes works by Guggenheim Fellow Helen Simoneau and Miami Dances Choreographer's Prize winner Yanis Eric Pikieris.Wu-Tang Clan'stakes the stage at the Joint of Miami on Saturday to perform his classic albumalong with the Phunky Nomads. Released in 1995, the album was met with critical acclaim thanks to its complex lyricism and hypnotic musical style. Appreciation forhas only continued to grow over the years. "isn't just GZA's onlyalbum, it might just be his onlyone," Pitchfork's Ian Cohen noted in his review of the 2012 reissue. Witness the greatness for yourself when GZA brings his genius to Wynwood.It is never too late to learn how to longboard dance, and SkateBird Miami is helping out with its latest skateboarding session. Every Sunday, in partnership with Sk8pak, the skatepark hosts a one-hourthat will teach any old fogy how to step, glide, or make moves as they ride the pavement. The event promises that students will leave the class with at least a few tricks up their sleeves. Once the session is complete, skateboarders are invited to enjoy pizza and drinks from on-site vendors. There's also a Wednesday evening class for those looking to shred after work.Tequila, the beach, and a perfect sunset: What more could one want? The weeklyat Bodega Taqueria y Tequila South Beach may be the best way to say goodbye to the weekend. Add tropical flair with specialty cocktails, pitcher specials, DJs, giveaways, and $7 coconut tequila shots. For those looking to make an even bigger dent in their weekend budget, table reservations are available.Bring out the collar spikes and gel up your mohawks because you're in for a punky ride. The Auld Dubliner hosts afeaturing music by local punk bands. Fuákata, Johnny Two Chords, and the ProblemAddicts will take the stage to move the crowd with their hard-hitting music. Caution: Sudden mosh pits may occur.What's not to love about Eurovision? The annual song contest sees European nations compete for the top prize through deliciously campy pop tunes, and since debuting in 1956, it's perplexed Americans who have no idea what's going on. This year's winner was Ukraine, with the song "Stefania," performed by the folk-rap group Kalush Orchestra. Of course, Eurovision has its fans in America, like EurovisioNYC, the largest fan community in the New York City area. On Sunday, the group welcomes its EurovisionMIA chapter with aparty at gay watering hole Nathan's Bar, hosted by Dasha Sweetwaters.